Stripe, Canva, Linktree & Squarespace Unite To Discuss Booming Creator Economy

Mary Madigan
Mary Madigan
Accelerated by the pandemic, Aussies are taking the Creator Economy by storm. From side hustles to content creators to full-blown influencers.  

Yes, everyone from Jimmy Giggle to Tammy Hembrow falls under this very large and welcoming umbrella. 

Change is exciting, but it can also be confusing; thankfully Stripe came to the rescue, sans a cape, and hosted a breakfast panel at Beta with some of Australia’s leading Creator platforms that make this new market possible. 

The panellists delved into the practicalities needed by platforms to create a space for creators to thrive.  

The panel was jam-packed and featured : 

  • Varun Bhandarkar, Startup customer lead, Stripe 
  • Rebecca Mitrevski, Product Lead, Creators, Canva
  • James Rollin, Head of Marketing, Squarespace
  • Michael Stocks, VP Strategy & Operations, Linktree

The four participants discussed how the landscape is changing so quickly and how working in the creator economy now means working across a multitude of platforms. Hence, the popularity of Linktree allows creators to share their work effortlessly on various platforms or the need for support from Canva and Squarespace that provide creators with the platforms to get creative and play in this market. 

The discussion also delved into how creators are now expected to wear many hats. If you’re a creator, you’re everything from the creative director to the chief financial officer. Because of this, platforms are working harder at learning how they can help creators have the space to focus on the creating. 

Let’s face it, you don’t want your favourite comedic creator to get so bogged down in working out how to get paid they stop bringing the laughs. This is why Stripe is such a big player in this economy. As the platform for payments, it takes out the finance-related hassle for creators, ensuring they get paid faster and easier, enabling them to really build up their revenue streams. 

The truth is, as the creator economy continues to thrive, there will always be discussions on the best ways to moneitise content but one thing that will remain vital is ensuring creators get paid seamlessly so they can focus on what they do best.

    1. Really thrilled to contribute to such an insightful discussion! Thanks to Stripe and B&T for pushing this conversation forward.

