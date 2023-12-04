Stop Being A Water Waster! Sydney Schoolboy Urges Everyone To Save Water

A 10-year-old Sydney schoolboy has joined forces with Australian actor Shane Jacobson to urge residents across Greater Sydney to save water as unpredictable weather conditions and a hot summer put pressure on a looming drought.

Following a nationwide search, Kobi Bartlett, from Sydney’s South, was picked to play 10-year-old Shane Jacobson in the campaign designed to remind more than five million customers to conserve water.

Kobi was cast in the campaign as the closest possible look alike to a mini Shane Jacobson, complete with a mini beard made out of human hair to match the aussie actor.

Sydney Water’s Head of Brand Megan Miller said Sydney Water is delighted to be partnering with It’s Friday to create cut-through, clever advertising campaign to spike awareness around the very serious issue of water conservation as we approach the prospect of another drought.

“Enticing Sydney to save water isn’t an easy task but we’re confident that the breadth of creative talent at It’s Friday will make a significant difference,” Miller said. “It was only four years ago that Sydney’s biggest ever drought finally ended, and now as we face the return of El Nino, our great city is vulnerable once again. It’s Friday has created an advertising campaign that will make a difference at a time when it’s never been more important”.

The annual Turn it Off, Bob campaign returns to urge customers to be vigilant about their water use as Sydneysiders continue to be some of the biggest water wasters across Australia using 59 per cent more water compared to South East Queensland and 11 per cent more than Perth.

Kobe Bartlett plays Little Bob – a blast from the past who returns to highlight Big Bob’s water-wasting habits.

“Getting to play the role alongside Shane Jacobsen was a challenge, and the character of Little Bob was so much fun,” Kobi said. “What it did do was show me that it’s pretty easy to save water here and there around the house and it all adds up,” Kobi said.

Greater Sydney customers used 273 litres per person per day compared to South East Queensland, which used 171 litres, and Perth residents, who used around 244 litres per person per day during the 2022-23 financial year.

Australian actor Shane Jacobson said the campaign is a gentle reminder to limit water wastage around the home despite high dam levels.

He said unpredictable weather, predictions of a hot summer can change the landscape around water supply within weeks. “The message is water supply is not endless and the future of water depends on all of us. It’s easy to take water for granted, and we need to start changing our behaviours now,” Jacobson said.

“If we start working together now to make small changes around the home, we will be better prepared for what is to come over the next 12 months,” Jacobson said.

Greater Sydney faces a potential cycle of restrictions in late 2024 and an inevitable drought over the next few years.