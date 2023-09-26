It’s Friday Wins Sydney Water, Will Launch Conservation Campaign

Independent creative agency It’s Friday has announced that it is partnering with Sydney Water following a competitive pitch.

“Sydney Water is delighted to be partnering with It’s Friday to create a cut-through, clever advertising campaign to spike awareness around the very serious issue of water conservation as we approach the prospect of another drought. Enticing Sydney to save water isn’t an easy task but we’re confident that the breadth of creative talent at It’s Friday will make a significant difference,” said Megan Miller Sydney Water – head of brand, media and marketing.

“It was only three years ago that Sydney’s biggest ever drought finally ended, and now as we face the return of El Nino, our great city is vulnerable once again. It’s an honour to partner with Sydney Water to create an advertising campaign that will make a difference at a time when it’s never been more important,” said Pete Bosilkovski, CEO It’s Friday.