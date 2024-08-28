Steve Carell & John Krasinski Star In ‘Pleasure Makes Us Human’ Spot Meets The Office Reunion For Lavazza

Lavazza has launched a new global brand platform, ‘Pleasure Makes Us Human’, championing the true essence of the human experience, via TBWA.

Lavazza believes a cup of coffee is one of life’s simplest pleasures, offering a quiet moment of solace or to share quality time with loved ones. For Lavazza, who have focused on elevating and redefining coffee since 1895, the ritual of a daily brew is undeniably synonymous with the bliss of slowing down to enjoy a moment.

Lavazza’s brand platform introduces the new brand icon, Luigi, a sentient coffee making robot who serves his office colleagues. The hero video follows a day in the life of Luigi as he discovers a fascination with the pleasure people experience when drinking Lavazza coffee, leading him to try one himself against his better judgement. Finally, the audience is left to realise the joy of coffee is a distinctly human experience.

The campaign features the wittiest Hollywood duo: Steve Carell and John Krasinski. The two actors bring all their humour and charm to the story, interacting and having fun with Luigi in multiple episodes and other content that will be spread across different media channels and countries.

“As home to one of the world’s most sophisticated coffee markets, Australians love to incorporate coffee into their days, however, often don’t allow themselves a moment to truly enjoy it. We hope our new brand platform and the loveable Luigi, inspires our consumers to slow down and embrace the true beauty of a cup of coffee. We are excited to be launching a truly universal platform that strengthens our brand positioning across the globe,” said head of marketing at Lavazza Australia, Marcus Lo Russo.

Carlo Colpo, marketing communication director and brand home director of Lavazza Group, said: “Today, Lavazza unveils a new strategic message that confirms its evolution towards a truly global brand with Italian roots. Our narrative explores a timely topic using poetic storytelling infused with a gentle sense of humour meant to engage, entertain, and uplift our audience. This new platform celebrates the pleasure of human experience, finding delight even in the simplest moments – like enjoying a cup of coffee.”

“Designed to resonate with a global audience, the campaign showcases a cutting-edge animation style. At its heart is Luigi, a brand-new character reminiscent of early Lavazza advertising icons like Carmencita and Caballero from the 1960s Italian Carosello era”.

The ‘Pleasure Makes Us Human’ brand platform is aimed at repositioning Lavazza worldwide. The campaign launch features a multi-asset release led by a 90” introductory digital long format film and social cuts.