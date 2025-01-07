AdvertisingNewsletter

Stefanie DiGianvincenzo To Lead The Melbourne Gerety Jury This Year

Gerety has opened for entries and announced the locations and jury presidents for the 2025 Gerety Awards.

There are 15 locations for the executive jury sessions this year: New York, Toronto, London, Paris, Eastern Europe, Southeast Asia, Düsseldorf, Madrid, Milan, LATAM, Melbourne, MEA, Los Angeles, Tokyo, and São Paulo.

As well as defining the shortlist, the executive jury sessions each select the agency and production company of the year from their country.

NEW FOR 2025

The Effectiveness Cut will look at work that has achieved measurable impact in meeting business objectives and fulfilling a brand’s purpose effectively.

Looking towards the judging, Grand Jury member Suzanne Powers, Founder and CEO, Powers Creativity said “I’m particularly looking forward to finding work that surprises us not just with the broad perspective we bring from across the industry, but even more so the perspective we bring from humanity. Creativity has the power to move people through joy and laughter, intelligence and ingenuity, charm, warmth and empathy, all while solving problems big and small. We’ll be looking for and celebrating all of that.”

The jury presidents leading the executive jury sessions for the 2025 Gerety Awards include:

  • Prerna Mehra, Creative Director and Head of Design, MullenLowe MENA, UAE
  • Emma De La Fosse, Chief Creative Officer, Edelman, UK
  • Tomoko Kanezaki, Managing Director, Creative Planning, Dentsu Inc. Japan
  • Nicole Ellerton, Group Creative Director, Cossette, Canada
  • Marjorieth Sanmartin, Chief Creative Officer, Philipp und Keuntje and fischerAppelt, Germany
  • Joanne Theseira, CEO, Publicis Communications, Singapore
  • Stefanie DiGianvincenzo, Creative Lead, META, Australia
  • Virginia Mosquera, Creative Director Author & screenwriter, McCann Spain
  • Samantha Scaloni, ECD, DDB, Italy
  • Julia Dovlatova, ECD, WPP at CP EMEA, VML Prague, Czech Republic
  • Dani Ribeiro, CCO, WMcCann Brazil
  • Celeste Dalairac, ECD Isla, Argentina
  • Chrystel Jung, Creative Director, BETC France
  • Lauren Smith, ECD, 72andSunny, USA
  • Rosie Bardales, Chief Creative Officer, VML NYC, USA

The full executive jury will be announced in the coming weeks.

