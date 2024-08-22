MarketingNewsletter

Stan & CulturalPulse Partner To Promote Australia’s First Multilingual Olympic Experience

In an Australian first, CulturalPulse, a force in multicultural marketing and communications, proudly partnered with Stan who has led the way in offering eight exclusive international channels in six languages for the Paris 2024 Olympics on Stan Sport, featuring local coverage, international commentators and shows from across the globe. Stan’s groundbreaking initiative brings the Olympics closer to Australia’s diverse communities, enhancing their viewing experience and providing coverage in their native languages.

The Olympic Games has proved to be an incredible success for Stan, shattering viewing records and surpassing all expectations by achieving an increase in Stan Sport subscribers of over 50 per cent. During the Games, Stan obtained its highest viewing day ever since the launch of Stan Sport. This exceeded the previous pre-Olympics record by over 60 per cent. The opening week of Paris 2024 competition also set a new viewing benchmark on Stan Sport, outperforming the previous record by over 300 per cent.

Stan’s Australian-first international and multi-language offering was hugely popular throughout the Games with one in seven viewers enjoying the action across the eight exclusive channels on Stan Sport.

CulturalPulse was a clear choice with initiatives activated to support Stan’s multicultural campaign for the Olympics. CulturalPulse consistently sets the benchmark for multicultural marketing driving more cohesive and connected communities and a prosperous future for today’s Australia. More than just a translation and transcreation service, CulturalPulse is able to achieve results that actually cut through the noise by curating audience-led communications, that reflect cultural identity and resonate deeply with Australia’s diverse communities. CulturalPulse’s trusted media platform provides unsurpassed access to targeted audiences and delivers maximum reach to multicultural communities across Australia

Martin Kugeler, CEO of Stan, expressed his excitement about this pioneering service, “We set out to raise the bar for Olympics coverage in this country by introducing Australian firsts including 4K and exclusive international multi-language channels, and we are enormously proud to have delivered on this vision. Thanks to the support from the IOC and our great partners Eurosport, Viacom18, and Sky New Zealand, Stan was able to offer curated official international channels in multiple languages, making the Olympics accessible to more Australians than ever before.”

The partnership was officially launched at Gavroche Restaurant in Sydney, on Friday, 26th July. The event brought together over forty guests who heard from a distinguished panel of speakers, including Stan CEO Martin Kugeler, Stan Sport commentator Craig Foster AM, CulturalPulse CEO Reg Raghavan, and the Consul General of France in Sydney, Martin Juillard.

Reg Raghavan, CEO of CulturalPulse, highlighted the campaign’s mission, “What a great initiative from Stan to enable viewers to watch both the Australian coverage and the athletes from their ancestral countries. The multicultural communities are delighted to have coverage of the Games in their first language, focusing on their athletes, and it’s a great example of a tailored offering driving growth.”

The event also featured special guests such as Consul General Felix Schwarz, Consulate General of the Federal Republic of Germany in Sydney, Consul General MGianluca Rubagotti, Consulate General of Italy in Sydney, Consul General Rebeca Chantal Guinea Stal, Consulate General of Spain in Sydney, Elise Leger, the elected representative for the French in Australia, Fiji, and PNG, and Irfan Malik, President NSW & National Associate Chair, Australia India Business Council.

CulturalPulse has been instrumental in executing the awareness campaign to multicultural communities, leveraging customised marketing assets through social media, community influencers, multicultural media, community partners, and the CulturalPulse media network. This strategic partnership underscores a shared commitment to fostering inclusivity and diversity in sports entertainment.

