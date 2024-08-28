StackAdapt Partners With DoubleVerify For Enhanced Post-Impression Measurement Tracking

StackAdapt has announced its strategic partnership with DoubleVerify, the leading software platform for digital media measurement, data, and analytics. The partnership will deliver advanced post-impression measurement capabilities focused on viewability and traffic authenticity. The integration with DoubleVerify will ensure StackAdapt’s clients continue to access accurate, real-time viewability metrics and robust fraud detection without disruption.

With this update, StackAdapt further cements its commitment to providing cutting-edge solutions tailored to the needs of retail, political, financial, automotive, and healthcare advertisers, plus many more. DoubleVerify, an established MRC-accredited measurement provider, will replace MOAT’s external viewability metrics within the StackAdapt platform, ensuring seamless user continuity. Moreover, DoubleVerify’s sophisticated technology will bolster StackAdapt’s internal tools for invalid traffic and brand safety protection, offering an added layer of security for advertisers.

“At StackAdapt, our priority has always been to stay ahead of the curve and provide our customers with the best tools and technologies available,” said Michael Shang, SVP of advertising technologies at StackAdapt. “We knew we had to align with a partner that not only matches but exceeds our high standards for reliability and accuracy in post-impression measurement. DoubleVerify was the clear choice, given their proven track record and market leadership”.

“We’re excited to partner with StackAdapt to enhance their post-impression measurement capabilities,” said Steve Woolway, EVP, business development at DoubleVerify. “As the digital advertising landscape becomes increasingly complex, it’s crucial that advertisers have access to reliable, real-time metrics that ensure transparency and drive better outcomes. Our collaboration with StackAdapt underscores our shared commitment to delivering the highest standards of measurement, helping advertisers confidently navigate challenges and optimize their campaign performance”.

This partnership directly responds to advertisers’ evolving needs, requiring trustworthy metrics and brand safety assurances, particularly in the face of industry shifts. StackAdapt’s decision to integrate with DoubleVerify ensures that its clients continue to benefit from enterprise-grade measurement tools that drive smarter decision-making and more effective campaign performance.