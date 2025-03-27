Sprout Strategy Expands Footprint, Opening New Sydney Office with 4 New Senior Hires

Sprout, a leading market research agency renowned for delivering the human story in insights, announces the opening of its new office in Barangaroo, Sydney, marking a significant milestone in the company’s growth journey.

This strategic expansion comes at a time when understanding consumer behaviour and market dynamics has never been more crucial. The new Sydney office will serve as a hub for innovation and research excellence, equipped with state-of-the-art facilities and staffed by a team of experienced research (quantitative and qualitative) and strategy professionals.

“This expansion represents our commitment to delivering deeper insights across the region,” says Elisa Adams, CEO of Sprout. “Our Sydney presence allows us to better serve our wonderful current clients while bringing our unique ‘Human Story’ approach to the vibrant Sydney and Melbourne market.”

“After an extensive six-month talent search, we’ve assembled a brilliant team to lead our Sydney/Melbourne expansion,” says Adams. “This team is just so curious, creative, and smart — they are bringing a whole new offering to the Sydney and Melbourne insights and research markets.”

Panos Kerasiotis, Managing Director of the Sydney office, adds: “We’re excited to bring Sprout’s innovative research methodologies to Sydney and Melbourne. With our new office and exceptional team of specialists, we’re ready to partner with clients to uncover meaningful insights that drive real business impact. Our approach combines cutting-edge technology with advanced quantitative and qualitative methodologies and consulting, allowing us to deliver insights that truly matter.”

The new office features a dedicated team of research and strategy consultants including seasoned experts in advanced analytics, qualitative research, CX, cultural insights, and brand strategy. The modern facility includes collaborative spaces and welcoming areas for client meetings, including an in-house bar, barista, games room and wellness facilities designed to foster creativity and connection.

This expansion reflects Sprout’s commitment to existing clients in the southern states and innovation in the market research industry. The company plans to leverage its new Sydney presence to introduce innovative research methodologies and expand its service offerings across the Asia-Pacific region.