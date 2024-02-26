Spotlight On Sponsors: St Kilda Signs On Major Partners As They Begin 2024 Campaign
St Kilda Football Club took a decent stab at finals last year but fell short 77 points to 101 against the GWS Giants. With the 2024 season looming, do St Kilda have what it takes to make it to finals again this year?
Welcome back to B&T’s Spotlight on Sponsors series, where we unpack all the major sponsorship news from each NRL and AFL team in the lead-up to the new season.
While the 2023 season may not have ended in St Kilda’s favour, the team had a massive off-season, signing up a number of new major sponsors.
B&T has you covered with all the latest sponsorship news outside of St Kilda.
Chery
At the end of the 2023 season, St Kilda signed its first-ever automotive partnership with Chery. The three-year partnership solidifies the car manufacturer as the co-principal partner of the club’s AFL program and co-major partner across the AFLW. Chery branding will feature prominently on the back of both teams’ jerseys and on the neckline of the men’s jumper. It will also be found on off-field apparel for both teams.
“We are very excited to be partnering with St Kilda as their first automotive sponsor and for the Chery brand to be entering the AFL landscape with the opportunity to connect with the Australian sporting audience,” said Chery Motor Australia managing director Andy Zhang. “The Chery brand represents innovation, style and performance, and these attributes align perfectly with the Saints”.
Westinghouse
At the end of last season, Westinghouse signed a three-year deal with St Kilda, making them a major partner and official coach partner across the team’s AFL and AFLW programs.
The partnership will see St Kilda and Westinghouse host a number of community initiatives to engage both AFL lovers and Australian families. The electric manufacturing brand will feature on the collar and chest of all AFL and AFLW coach polos, as well as the club media banner and interchange bench.
View this post on Instagram
“We aspire to play a brand of football that you can depend on week in and week out and this philosophy aligns perfectly with Westinghouse, so we couldn’t be happier to enter this partnership,” said St Kilda chief executive officer Simon Lethlean last year.
CMC Markets
In 2022, CMC Markets renewed its relationship with the club, solidifying the financial institution’s logo on the front of the teams playing jerseys until the end of the 2025 season. First partnering in 2020, CMC has been an integral part of several corporate initiatives and establishing a stronger connection between fans and the club.
“Our partnership brings together two communities built on shared values of performance and innovation with fans and members at the forefront,” said head of CMC Markets in Asia Pacific and Canada, Matt Lewis in 2022. “Like St Kilda, we’re proud of our history and look forward to celebrating more milestones with the club during their historic season in 2023 and beyond”.
Major Partners
- Red Rooster
- RSEA
Platinum Partners
- AIA
- IKON
- Jayco
- John Holland
- New Balance
- Opal
- Thirsty Camel
- WebCentral
Watch this space for a breakdown of the sponsorship from each AFL team in the lead-up to the 2024 season launch next month.
Did you miss yesterday's article? Check it out now for all the sponsor news from the GWS Giants.
