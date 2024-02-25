Spotlight On Sponsors: Backlash As GWS Giants Lock In Major Gambling Sponsor

In their 12th season in the AFL, the Greater Western Sydney Giants had a solid run through to the finals series. With hopes high, the boys from Western Sydney fell out of the finals at the last moment, losing by just one point to Collingwood.

The off-season has been alight with controversy this year after the signing of one questionable partnership saw massive backlash.

TABcorp

Reportedly, GWS has recently, and very quietly, signed a sponsorship deal with gambling giant Tabcorp, bringing it on as a platinum partner.

GWS, who are a Sydney-based club but who have a second home in the nation’s capital, have received backlash for the deal, with many questioning the moral implications of this kind of sponsorship.

The ACT attorney general, Shane Rattenbury, who has previously taken on the gambling industry for targeting young men, called the decision irresponsible. “I am really disappointed to see the Giants strike this deal with the TAB as we need to see a reduction in the link between sport and sports gambling,” Rattenbury said.

“There is simply too much advertising during sport, and young people, in particular, are significantly overexposed and are, in fact, facing saturation levels of gambling advertising. It’s not a healthy connection”.

B&T contacted the club for details of the partnership, but no response was received.

ACT Government

In 2022, the ACT government signed a landmark deal with the GWS giants, extending their existing partnership to the end of the 2032 season. As part of the deal, the team assists the government with game development at the grassroots level in the Canberra area.

Since entering the league in 2012, Canberra has claimed the team, securing at least three AFL Premiership Season games a season at the iconic Manuka Oval, pre-season games, and an AFLW Premiership Season match every year.

“The ACT Government and the people of Canberra have been an integral part of our club since our inception, and the long-term commitment from both sides signifies our ongoing dedication to the ACT,” said Giants chief executive officer David Matthews.

Western Sydney University

In 2022, Western Sydney University extended its partnership with GWS to support its AFLW team with its logo prominently featured on the team’s jerseys. The university first signed with the club in 2012 and has collaborated on several school and community programs.

“Our partnership with Western Sydney University is a long-standing and overwhelmingly successful one as our two organisations have worked together for over a decade on a unique and exciting partnership that builds on our club’s ongoing engagement with our western Sydney community,” said Giants chief executive officer David Matthews back in 2022.

“The extension of this partnership to become a major partner of our AFLW program and official education partner of the club is another exciting step in our journey together”.

