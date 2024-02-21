Spotlight On Sponsors: Sydney Swans Maintain Long-Term Partnerships As They Step Into Their 150th Year

Keeping it in Sydney today! The Sydney Swans have had a tough few years, experiencing a devastating loss in the 2022 Grand Final and tumbling out of the finals in the first elimination game in 2023.

As the Swans celebrate their 150th year, the club’s long-term partnerships remain as strong as ever as they commence their 2024 campaign.

RealEstate.com.au

Signing again at the end of the 2023 season, the partnership between the Swans and Realestate.com.au will span at least a decade. The new deal will see the property website’s aptly coloured red and white logo on the back of the club’s playing jerseys until the end of the 2026 season.

“We’re incredibly grateful for the support we receive from realestate.com.au, and our team is proud to have their name on the back of our iconic red and white guernsey,” said Sydney Swans CEO Tom Harley. “Just as realestate.com.au helps Australians find their new homes, they have supported us through our journey into our new home this year.

Volkswagen

Volkswagen has partnered with the Sydney Swans since first signing in 2011. While the automotive brand’s logo doesn’t appear on the team’s playing attire, it does appear on their training shorts.

The brand has also supported several team initiatives, including last year’s Pride Round, the Sydney Swans fan day, Volkswagen Chill On The Hill and the Volkswagen Driving Range.

The ever-popular Clap Banners can also be attributed back to Volkswagen, with fans receiving banners detailing messages of support for the team at every home game. Fans are asked to hold up their banners high in the air for their chance to win a $500 fuel card.

“Our partnership with the Sydney Swans is an exemplary collaboration that goes beyond logos on guernseys or vehicles on display. Through our shared commitment to excellence and community engagement, the Sydney Swans and Volkswagen partnership aims to leave a positive and lasting legacy for years to come,” said Volkswagen on their website.

QBE

In perhaps one of the most iconic and recognisable partnerships in Australian sporting history, QBE renewed their partnership with the club in 2022 for a further five years. The deal brings the connection up to four decades, with the Insurance company becoming the club’s first-ever ‘Whole of Club’ Principal Partner.

QBE’s logo has been proudly sported on the front of the team’s jersey for several years and continues with the current arrangement. Their support also encompasses the QBE Sydney Swans Academy, which supports and fosters talented young players. The QBE is also a supporter of the Goals for Good initiative that has seen $50,000 donated between the Sydney Swans Foundation, R U OK?, the Australian Red Cross, Foodbank Australia, Save the Children, Orange Sky and the Stars Foundation.

“QBE’s relationship with the Swans is reflective of our shared core values of teamwork, courage, resilience and inclusion, and we’re thrilled to be taking our long-term partnership into four decades,” said Sue Houghton, chief executive officer for QBE Australia Pacific. “In both of our industries – sport and insurance – we are challenging stereotypes by empowering female talent and leadership and proving the benefits of greater diversity. We’re proud to be creating more pathways to success through initiatives that are inspiring young people on and off the field”.

