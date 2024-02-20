Spotlight On Sponsors: Western Bulldogs Remain Focused On Supporting Local Communities After Inconsistent 2023 Season
The Western Bulldogs remained in contention to take the top prize right through the 2023 season despite inconsistent results but ultimately missed out on the finals series for the first time since 2018.
Welcome back to B&T’s Spotlight on Sponsors series, where we unpack all the major sponsorship news from each NRL and AFL team in the lead-up to the new season.
Despite a disappointing season last year, and a slew of injuries that could see superstar players miss the entire 2024 season, the Bulldogs remain dedicated to serving their local community, with several long-running partnerships being extended this year and others generating unprecedented revenue for local communities.
B&T has you covered on all the latest sponsorship news from the Western Bulldogs camp as they prepare for 2024.
City Of Ballarat
Back in 2021, the City Of Ballarat extended its partnership with the Western Bulldogs, seeing them through to the end of the 2024 season. The renewal secured two AFL home and away games per season played at Ballarat’s MARS stadium. In addition to this, the City of Ballarat has entered into a separate funding deal that secured an annual AFLW home and away match.
It is estimated that visitors attending AFL games in Ballarat have contributed around $11 million in economic benefit since the partnership commenced in 2017.
“Not only has this partnership delivered the excitement of AFL since 2017 and now AFLW matches in Ballarat, but it has also produced a range of important benefits to our community,” City of Ballarat Mayor Cr Daniel Moloney said in 2021. “It’s because of this partnership that we have terrific programs like Sons and Daughters of the West and Bulldogs Read, which make a genuine positive impact on the people of Ballarat.
CoinSpot
First committing to the club in 2021, Cryptocurrency exchange CoinSpot signed on for a further three years as the Western Bulldogs premier partner last year. The deal sees the partnership extend through to the end of the 2026 season.
As part of the deal, the CoinSpot logo appears on the rear of the AFL and AFLW playing jerseys and is also represented on the club’s VFL and VFLW kits.
“Two years ago, the Bulldogs became the first major sports team in Australia to engage a Cryptocurrency exchange as a premier partner, with CoinSpot’s significant contribution to our men’s and women’s programs marking their strong contribution across our whole Club,” said Bulldogs CEO Ameet Bains.
Mission Foods
Last year, Mission Foods extended its current deal with the Western Bulldogs, taking the relationship to 20 years by the end of 2028. The partnership is the longest-running in the club’s history. Since the relationship’s inception, Mission’s iconic logo has adorned the fronts of the teams’ playing jerseys.
“We decided to partner with the Western Bulldogs back in 2009 due to their rich history and strong community positioning; this partnership has only strengthened over the last 15 years and will continue to be bound by our commitment to family and community,” said Juan Gonzalez, CEO and President of Mission Foods last year.
“As we head towards a momentous 20-year milestone, the Mission logo will proudly adorn our team’s guernseys and remain at the heart of the Club. We’re excited for the many ways our partnership will be brought to life over the next five years,” Bulldogs’ president Kylie Watson-Wheeler said last year.
Premier Partners
Platinum Partners
- Bass Strait Beef
- Airport Toyota
- Peoples Choice
Official Partners
- Victorian Responsible Gambling Foundation
- Selkirk
- Cool Ridge
- Gatorade
- Pepsi Max
- Pepperjack
Watch this space for a breakdown of the sponsorship from each AFL team in the lead-up to the 2024 season launch next month.
Watch this space for a breakdown of the sponsorship from each AFL team in the lead-up to the 2024 season launch next month.
