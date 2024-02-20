Spotlight On Sponsors: Adelaide Crows Deliver A Masterclass In Brand Loyalty With Multiple 30+ Year Partnerships

Spotlight On Sponsors: Adelaide Crows Deliver A Masterclass In Brand Loyalty With Multiple 30+ Year Partnerships
Aimee Edwards
By Aimee Edwards



The Adelaide Crows are home to some of the longest-running partnerships in sporting history, with many of their significant sponsors having been involved in the club for over thirty years.

Welcome back to B&T’s Spotlight on Sponsors series, where we unpack all the major sponsorship news from each NRL and AFL team in the lead-up to the new season.

With brand loyalty that other clubs could only dream of, all looks steady down south as Adelaide commences preparations for the 2024 season.

B&T has you covered on all the latest sponsorship news out of the Adelaide Crows.

Toyota

Entering its 34th year in 2024, the relationship between Toyota and Adelaide Football Club is one of the longest-standing in sporting history. Last year, the automotive brand announced it would renew its support for the club, extending the existing deal by a further four years to the end of the 2027 season.

The partnership sees the Toyota jersey remain on the front of the teams’ playing jerseys through the expanse of the deal. In return, the Crows will support Toyota’s Good for Footy program, which has provided over $9 million in funding to thousands of grassroots football clubs nationwide. Toyota is also a key sponsor of the club’s match day activations and family-focused events across the Adelaide metropolitan area.

“As our Major Partner, Toyota is at the forefront of everything we deliver, and we’re extremely pleased they will continue to play such a significant role at our Club,” said Adelaide Crows CEO Tim Silvers. “Toyota is all about inspiring progress and enriching the communities in which they operate. They are committed to growing Australian Rules Football from the ground up, so our partnership has always been about much more than just a logo on the front of our guernsey”.

“We’re incredibly grateful for the support the entire Toyota family has provided the Club since day one and for the subsequent 32 years, and also for the belief they have in our future”.

Foodland

Foodland’s relationship with the Adelaide Crows spans more than three decades, having supported the club since their inception in 1991. The current deal sees the supermarket’s position as a premier partner extend through to the end of the 2024 season.

“Foodland has been with us since day one, and such longevity is rare in Australian sport,” Crows CEO Tim Silvers said when the deal was resigned in 2021. “Their commitment to stand by us, especially during these recent challenging times created by COVID-19, is greatly appreciated and never taken for granted”.

Balfours

First partnering in 1994, Balfours re-signed with Adelaide back in 2016 as a long-term premier partner and the official sponsor of the club’s coaching team. While the partnership term was not publicly outlined at the time of signing, the iconic Australian brand remains a premier partner of the club today.

“I’m not sure there is anything more Australian than eating a pie while watching the footy, so we are delighted to continue our relationship with the Crows,” said a Balfours spokesperson back in 2016.

Principal Partner

Premier Partners

  • RAA
  • Thomas Foods International
  • University of SA

Watch this space for a breakdown of the sponsorship from each AFL team in the lead-up to the 2024 season launch next month.

Did you miss yesterday’s article? Check it out now for all the sponsor news from the Essendon Bombers.




Please login with linkedin to comment

Adelaide Crows AFL spotlight on sponsors

Latest News

Guardian Nabs Charlotte Byrne From Schwartz Media
  • Media

Guardian Nabs Charlotte Byrne From Schwartz Media

Guardian Australia has recruited a new partnerships manager, Charlotte Byrne, following a push for strategic content collaborations with major advertisers. Byrnes will join Guardian Australia as partnerships manager from Schwartz Media team, where she was previously responsible for leading and developing the sales team across direct, agency and media partnerships. Guardian Australia is a free […]

Word of Mouth Digital Welcomes Six New Brands To Its Growing Portfolio
  • Marketing

Word of Mouth Digital Welcomes Six New Brands To Its Growing Portfolio

Word of Mouth Digital, a Sydney-based full-service digital marketing agency, has announced the addition of six diverse brands to its expanding client portfolio. Lead image: Alex and Tash Williams These new partnerships span various sectors, including pet care, cognitive health, home construction, wellness, and retail, showcasing the agency’s commitment to fostering growth through strategic collaboration […]

Carat Perth’s Michelle Testa To Chair Oasis Committee In Support Of Salvos
  • Advertising

Carat Perth’s Michelle Testa To Chair Oasis Committee In Support Of Salvos

Carat Perth client partner Michelle Testa (pictured) has been named as the new chair of the Oasis Committee with a remit to deliver continued financial support to The Salvation Army on behalf of the WA Advertising and Communications industry. Testa, who takes on the chair has been a member of the Oasis Committee for several […]

Gen AI Is Making Small Business Marketing A Breeze
  • Marketing

Gen AI Is Making Small Business Marketing A Breeze

In this guest post, Sarah Tilleke, Adobe ANZ Solutions Consultant (pictured below), says now’s a great time to take control of your marketing processes thanks to the rise of generative AI. Small business owners would agree that while a standout marketing campaign is essential if you want to grow your business, far too often the […]

Opinion

by B&T Magazine

B&T Magazine
Canto Accelerates APAC Expansion Following 163% YoY Customer Growth
  • Marketing

Canto Accelerates APAC Expansion Following 163% YoY Customer Growth

Canto has announced that it has chosen Sydney to establish its APAC hub, to service its growing client base and to scale up growth in the ANZ market. The growing software business already works with 3,000 customers globally and notable Australian companies – such as Ramsay Pharmacy, Journey Beyond, Charles Darwin University and Cotton On […]