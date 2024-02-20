Spotlight On Sponsors: Adelaide Crows Deliver A Masterclass In Brand Loyalty With Multiple 30+ Year Partnerships

The Adelaide Crows are home to some of the longest-running partnerships in sporting history, with many of their significant sponsors having been involved in the club for over thirty years.

With brand loyalty that other clubs could only dream of, all looks steady down south as Adelaide commences preparations for the 2024 season.

Toyota

Entering its 34th year in 2024, the relationship between Toyota and Adelaide Football Club is one of the longest-standing in sporting history. Last year, the automotive brand announced it would renew its support for the club, extending the existing deal by a further four years to the end of the 2027 season.

The partnership sees the Toyota jersey remain on the front of the teams’ playing jerseys through the expanse of the deal. In return, the Crows will support Toyota’s Good for Footy program, which has provided over $9 million in funding to thousands of grassroots football clubs nationwide. Toyota is also a key sponsor of the club’s match day activations and family-focused events across the Adelaide metropolitan area.

“As our Major Partner, Toyota is at the forefront of everything we deliver, and we’re extremely pleased they will continue to play such a significant role at our Club,” said Adelaide Crows CEO Tim Silvers. “Toyota is all about inspiring progress and enriching the communities in which they operate. They are committed to growing Australian Rules Football from the ground up, so our partnership has always been about much more than just a logo on the front of our guernsey”.

“We’re incredibly grateful for the support the entire Toyota family has provided the Club since day one and for the subsequent 32 years, and also for the belief they have in our future”.

Foodland

Foodland’s relationship with the Adelaide Crows spans more than three decades, having supported the club since their inception in 1991. The current deal sees the supermarket’s position as a premier partner extend through to the end of the 2024 season.

“Foodland has been with us since day one, and such longevity is rare in Australian sport,” Crows CEO Tim Silvers said when the deal was resigned in 2021. “Their commitment to stand by us, especially during these recent challenging times created by COVID-19, is greatly appreciated and never taken for granted”.

Balfours

First partnering in 1994, Balfours re-signed with Adelaide back in 2016 as a long-term premier partner and the official sponsor of the club’s coaching team. While the partnership term was not publicly outlined at the time of signing, the iconic Australian brand remains a premier partner of the club today.

“I’m not sure there is anything more Australian than eating a pie while watching the footy, so we are delighted to continue our relationship with the Crows,” said a Balfours spokesperson back in 2016.

