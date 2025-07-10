Prime Video Celebrates The Biggest Book-to-Stream Hits With Prime Book Club LIVE

Prime Video is celebrating some of its biggest book-to-stream hits with Prime Book Club LIVE, an unmissable free event on Thursday, July 31, in Sydney. The event will coincide with Australia’s first talent tour for global phenomenon, The Summer I Turned Pretty, with best-selling author Jenny Han and series stars Lola Tung and Rain Spencer to attend, along with best-selling author Mercedes Ron of Prime Video’s the Culpable trilogy.

Prime Video is renowned for delivering hit screen adaptations of best-selling and beloved books. Through immersive activations and panel discussions, Prime Book Club LIVE will bring to life The Summer I Turned Pretty, the Culpable trilogy (My Fault/Your Fault/Our Fault), We Were Liars and more in an immersive space, offering fans the chance to experience the ultimate mix of page and screen loved Prime Video content.

The highly anticipated third and final season of the global hit series The Summer I Turned Pretty will return with two episodes on Wednesday, July 16 on Prime Video, with a new episode debuting weekly until the series finale on Wednesday, September 17. Join Jenny Han, Lola Tung and Rain Spencer to celebrate the legacy of the series and dive into what has made the show a worldwide sensation and one of Prime Video’s most successful original series. Mercedes Ron is the author of the best-selling Culpable trilogy. The Spanish-language YA movies Culpa Mia (My Fault) and Culpa Tuya (Your Fault) have achieved huge success, and in December last year, Culpa Tuya became Prime Video’s biggest international original launch ever. Find out what’s in store for the upcoming final film, Culpa Nuestra (Our Fault) launching in October.

Prime Book Club LIVE will be hosted by Lucinda Price (aka Froomes) and fans will also get exciting updates on some of Prime Video’s upcoming series and films.

“Prime Book Club LIVE celebrates our prolific book-to-screen storytelling and is a chance for our customers and fans to engage with Prime Video’s series and films, and hear directly from talent about how these stories were brought to the screen. We’re thrilled to have Jenny Han, Lola Tung, Rain Spencer and Mercedes Ron join us in Sydney for this exciting event,” said Hwei Loke, head of Prime Video Australia and New Zealand.

“We are proud to be a first stop entertainment destination, offering Australian customers access to a wide range of popular and exclusive content, including beloved book adaptations. With add-on subscriptions and the latest new-release titles to rent or buy, all in one place, Prime Video has something for every genre and mood – whether you’re a fan of worldwide best-sellers, romance, fantasy, thrillers, or drama.”

Prime Book Club LIVE will take over Machine Hall in Sydney and will also feature a special #BookTok panel presented by TikTok, celebrating the powerful role of social media in shaping the biggest reading and streaming trends today.

From interactive experiences, to limited-edition giveaways and behind-the-scenes secrets revealed by the authors and cast, Prime Book Club LIVE invites fans to not just read or watch their favourite stories, but live them.

Don’t miss your chance to be part of it: