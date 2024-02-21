Spotlight On Sponsors: Major Roosters Partnership Comes To An End As The Team Prepares To Head To Vegas

The Sydney Roosters have not missed a finals series since 2016 and even secured consecutive premierships in 2018 and 2019. With some of the most recognisable and renowned players in the league, Roosters fans are sure the team has what it takes to make it to the final game in 2024.

The Sydney Roosters are home to what can only be described as some of the most iconic partnerships in history. But with some major ones ending, what does the future hold for the Red White and Bluesters?

B&T has you covered with all the major sponsorship news outside of the Sydney Roosters.

Steggles

In what might have been one of the most iconic (if not slightly disturbing) partnerships in sporting history, poultry brand Steggles has sponsored the Sydney Roosters since 2010. However, at the end of last year, the pair agreed that the deal would end at the end of the 2024 season.

Steggles has seen the club through three NRL premierships and one NRLW premiership and has raised over $5 Million for Children’s Charities through Steggles Roosters Charity Nest. The Steggles logo is synonymous with the club, having adorned the front of players’ jerseys since the partnership began.

“Season 2024 will mark 15 seasons together, and we could not be more thankful to Steggles for their support,” said Roosters CEO Joe Kelly. “Our Partnership has achieved some amazing milestones and each time Steggles has been there side by side with us, from NRL Premierships at Homebush to the World Club Challenge wins in the United Kingdom. Together with Steggles, we also celebrated the Club’s first-ever NRLW Premiership”.

Red Rooster

Proving that Roosters understand a relevant sponsor when they see one, the club has also been supported by Red Rooster since 2020. As part of the deal, the fast food chain’s logo appears on the teams playing shorts.

The deal was due to expire at the end of the 2023 season, but, despite no official news of a renewal, the brand’s logo appears on the 2024 shorts and is still listed as a sponsor on the team’s website.

“There is a great synergy shared not only between the names of our respective organisations but also our business objectives, and we look forward to working with the team at the Sydney Roosters on a number of unique fan-engagement opportunities throughout the season,” said Red Rooster CEO Clint Ault back in 2020.

Hyundai

One of the club’s most recent partnerships saw Hyundai sign on as a Platinum Partner and official automotive partner for three years at the start of the 2023 season. The deal solidified the automotive brand’s logo’s position on the lower rear of the teams playing jerseys.

“At Hyundai we are committed to engineering the ultimate driving experience through innovative technologies, and we feel that this aligns with the Sydney Roosters who are at the forefront of innovation in rugby league. And like Hyundai, they too are in a constant pursuit of excellence,” said Hyundai Motor Company Australia CEO Ted Lee last year.

Platinum Partners

Castore

City Index

Easts Group

Premier Partners

Astrea

GSA

H&H Capital

Kari Foundation

Metro Petroleum

Microrentals

MyHR

Reddawn

SBS Fence

TLA Worldwide

Ward

B&T contacted the Sydney Roosters for comment on sponsorship in 2024 and beyond, but no response was received.

