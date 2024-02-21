Spotlight On Sponsors: Major Roosters Partnership Comes To An End As The Team Prepares To Head To Vegas
The Sydney Roosters have not missed a finals series since 2016 and even secured consecutive premierships in 2018 and 2019. With some of the most recognisable and renowned players in the league, Roosters fans are sure the team has what it takes to make it to the final game in 2024.
Welcome back to B&T’s Spotlight on Sponsors series, where we unpack all the major sponsorship news from each NRL and AFL team in the lead-up to the new season.
The Sydney Roosters are home to what can only be described as some of the most iconic partnerships in history. But with some major ones ending, what does the future hold for the Red White and Bluesters?
B&T has you covered with all the major sponsorship news outside of the Sydney Roosters.
Steggles
In what might have been one of the most iconic (if not slightly disturbing) partnerships in sporting history, poultry brand Steggles has sponsored the Sydney Roosters since 2010. However, at the end of last year, the pair agreed that the deal would end at the end of the 2024 season.
Steggles has seen the club through three NRL premierships and one NRLW premiership and has raised over $5 Million for Children’s Charities through Steggles Roosters Charity Nest. The Steggles logo is synonymous with the club, having adorned the front of players’ jerseys since the partnership began.
“Season 2024 will mark 15 seasons together, and we could not be more thankful to Steggles for their support,” said Roosters CEO Joe Kelly. “Our Partnership has achieved some amazing milestones and each time Steggles has been there side by side with us, from NRL Premierships at Homebush to the World Club Challenge wins in the United Kingdom. Together with Steggles, we also celebrated the Club’s first-ever NRLW Premiership”.
Red Rooster
Proving that Roosters understand a relevant sponsor when they see one, the club has also been supported by Red Rooster since 2020. As part of the deal, the fast food chain’s logo appears on the teams playing shorts.
The deal was due to expire at the end of the 2023 season, but, despite no official news of a renewal, the brand’s logo appears on the 2024 shorts and is still listed as a sponsor on the team’s website.
“There is a great synergy shared not only between the names of our respective organisations but also our business objectives, and we look forward to working with the team at the Sydney Roosters on a number of unique fan-engagement opportunities throughout the season,” said Red Rooster CEO Clint Ault back in 2020.
Hyundai
One of the club’s most recent partnerships saw Hyundai sign on as a Platinum Partner and official automotive partner for three years at the start of the 2023 season. The deal solidified the automotive brand’s logo’s position on the lower rear of the teams playing jerseys.
“At Hyundai we are committed to engineering the ultimate driving experience through innovative technologies, and we feel that this aligns with the Sydney Roosters who are at the forefront of innovation in rugby league. And like Hyundai, they too are in a constant pursuit of excellence,” said Hyundai Motor Company Australia CEO Ted Lee last year.
Platinum Partners
- Castore
- City Index
- Easts Group
Premier Partners
- Astrea
- GSA
- H&H Capital
- Kari Foundation
- Metro Petroleum
- Microrentals
- MyHR
- Reddawn
- SBS Fence
- TLA Worldwide
- Ward
B&T contacted the Sydney Roosters for comment on sponsorship in 2024 and beyond, but no response was received.
Watch this space for a breakdown of the sponsorship from each NRL team in the lead-up to the 2024 season launch early next month.
Did you miss our last article? Check it out now for all the sponsor news from the Canberra Raiders.
Please login with linkedin to commentNRL spotlight on sponsors Sydney Roosters
Latest News
Nine’s Profits Slump Softened By Strong Subscription Growth
Stan reportedly asking for a pay rise as it props up Nine's profits.
Man of Many Partners With NBC Universal For Red Carpet ‘Argylle’ Premiere
Man of Many in partnership with NBC Universal, stages an atmosphere of elegance for Sydney premiere of ‘Argylle’ film. Independent lifestyle publication digital publication, Man of Many, has shown its innovative approach to event management in the premiere of ‘Argylle’ at Hoyts Cinema in Sydney’s entertainment quatre. Over 400 guests were included in the films […]
Next & Co Takes On The U.S. In Global Expansion
Independent performance agency, Next&Co, has revealed its plans to extend its operation across the pacific ocean to the United States. The Melbourne-based agency specialises in strategy, media buying, creative and tech and has been servicing global clients for over a decade, with plans for its first international office coming into fruition. Next&Co’s platform, Prometheus, is […]
Cronulla Sharks Check-in At Quest Apartment Hotel For A Two Year Partnership
Quest Apartment Hotel announced a two-year deal with the Cronulla Sharks NRL Club, motivated by the critical work of the ‘Sharks Have Heart’ program in championing inclusivity. As official community partner the Quest group have vowed to incorporate the Sharks initiative for inclusivity into their practises, landing them advertising space on the Cronulla Sharks jersey […]
The New Age Of Advertising: Persuasion & Craftmanship Rise In The Wake Of The Death Of The Cookie
In this Op-Ed, Dave Jensen (pictured below), co-founder and partner at Connecting Plots, unpacks why it’s time to reignite the flames of persuasion and craftsmanship in advertising for longevity rather than the quick fix. On a bleak, chilly and rain-soaked morning in late 2024, a funeral service is being held in a cemetery somewhere on […]
Chris Howatson On Creativity’s Transformative Power For Brands
What do Leonardo da Vinci & budget carrier Belong have in common? Howatson answers adland's most pressing question.
5 More Industry Icons Added To Cairns Crocodiles Awards Jury
Coca-Cola & Universal join Pepsi & TikTok on the panel. Hopefully they don't come to fisticuffs.
Vevo Partners With PubMatic To Expand Programmatic Buying Across Its Global CTV Network
PubMatic has announced its partnership with Vevo, the world’s leading music video network. The collaboration will allow for an accelerated phase of programmatic CTV growth for Vevo, allowing advertisers to drive scaled reach across its premium library. Vevo’s global network spans more than 800,000 videos, boasting a total monthly average of 25 billion views. Partnering […]
Ash Barty Fronts New AIA Campaign From Bullfrog
AIA Australia has unveiled its new brand campaign, encouraging Australians to go ‘all in on something’ in an extension of its successful ‘All or Something’ brand platform. The new campaign comes as AIA Australia this year celebrates the 10-year anniversary of its science backed health and wellbeing program, AIA Vitality. The campaign sees AIA continue […]
Foxtel Launches Hubbl Merging Free TV, 18 Apps, Netflix, Steps Into The Consumer Appliance Game
With stars aplenty for a glorious evening on the harbour for Hubbl, no-one outshone the timeless Richard Wilkins.
Heckler Appoints New Creative Director Piotr Stopniak
Heckler has announced the appointment of award-winning creative director Piotr Stopniak. With a celebrated career in motion graphics and design, Stopniak has enjoyed success in his field, first establishing studio Toby & Pete with friend Toby Pike back in 2009. Starting with typography design and moving into interactive and installation work led Stopniak into show […]
Former SCA Exec Bolsters Elevate Communications Media Power
Established industry leader in the Australian marketing and communications space, Elevate Communication has added experienced news executive Tash Jobson (lead image) to its already impressive team of practitioners. Jobson joins Elevate as a media specialist after more than two decades as a journalist and editorial leader, most recently as head of news operations at Southern […]
“We Don’t Tend To Be A Brand That Conjures Up A Lot Of Emotion And Passion For People” – CommBank CMO Jo Boundy On Humanising Finance
Boundy humanises finance. Expect ATM's to start offering you therapy for when you see your account balance.
Spotlight On Sponsors: Sydney Swans Maintain Long-Term Partnerships As They Step Into Their 150th Year
Keeping it in Sydney today! The Sydney Swans have had a tough few years, experiencing a devastating loss in the 2022 Grand Final and tumbling out of the finals in the first elimination game in 2023. Welcome back to B&T’s Spotlight on Sponsors series, where we unpack all the major sponsorship news from each NRL and AFL team in the lead-up […]
Apple: Child Safety Standards Would Jeopardise User Privacy & Turn Companies Into “Arms Of The State”
Apple has warned that the eSafety Commissioner’s proposed standards to tackle online child abuse would threaten user privacy and turn private companies into “arms of the state” by forcing them to comb through private user communications. The tech giant said that child exploitation is “abhorrent” but that it had serious concerns over the proposed new […]
“A Woman Loses Power With Age – And The Man Gains It” – 58-Year-Old Paulina Porizkova’s Return To Vogue
Fashion industry learns that women don't just evaporate after the age of 40.
PHD Kick Starts The Year Winning The AFL Media Account
PHD Australia has announced that it has renewed its relationship with the Australian Football League (AFL) to manage their media account. PHD will be responsible for the media planning and buying across the AFL account, which includes the AFLW competition, Game Development programs and Marvel Stadium. The account will be run out of Melbourne and […]
Kargo Powers Cross-Channel Performance For APAC Advertisers With CORE
Kargo, a leading provider of full-funnel advertising solutions across mobile, desktop, and TV screens, is excited to announce the launch of CORE (Create Once, Run Everywhere) in APAC. CORE is built on creative science and empowers advertisers to easily use their creative assets across screens for seamless campaign performance at scale. A combination of creativity […]
“Art Imitates Life?” – Antoinette Lattouf’s Shock Return To The ABC
Antoinette Lattouf gives inspiration to all employees too scared to return to previous workplace to pick up favourite mug.
Ipsos Iris Data: From Queen Mary To Pop Princess Taylor Swift: Australians Seek Out All Things ‘Royal’ In January
Despite the cost-of-living crisis, Australians are still keen to make holiday plans in 2024, with digital audiences for travel searches notching up record numbers in January, according to Ipsos iris data. January travel content had the highest audience since Ipsos iris began, up 2.8 per cent compared to December, and up 4.2 per cent on […]
Nunn Media Wins Global Independent Agency Of The Year At Local Planet 2024 Global Conference
Australia’s largest independent media agency, Nunn Media, has taken out two major awards at Local Planet’s 2024 Global Conference, including the evening’s top honour of Global Independent Agency of the Year. Rising above more than 75 independent media agencies from 125 markets around the world, Nunn Media was recognised as Global Independent Agency of the […]
Gravity Media & Supercars Media Drive 400 Hours Of All-Screens Coverage Of This Year’s Repco Supercars Championship
Supercars Media and Gravity Media, a world-leading global provider of complex live creative production and media services, today confirmed the broadcast and technology partnership to deliver coverage of this year’s Repco Supercars Championship across Australia and multiple international territories. This year, Gravity Media Australia and Supercars Media will travel more than 40,000 kilometres to deliver […]
“There Are So Many Things I Wish I Could Ask Him”: Robert Irwin Opens Up About Losing His Dad As He Fronts The March Edition Of The Australian Women’s Weekly
Are Media, Australia’s leading omnichannel content company for women, today published the March edition of The Australian Women’s Weekly – with Robert Irwin on the cover. The Wildlife Warrior and I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! host is only the third solo man in modern times to grace the magazine’s cover (the others […]
Tinder Celebrates LGBTQIA+ Love With The Big Tinder Wedding
Love prevails. As does the likelihood of at least one of your relatives having one too many Proseccos.
DDB Sydney Nabs Monkeys Creatives Emmalie Narathipakorn & Seamus McAlary
DDB executive creative director Matt Chandler has announced the appointment of creative team Emmalie Narathipakorn and Seamus McAlary from The Monkeys, building on the success of its existing creative team. Lead Image: L-R – Emmalie Narathipakorn and Seamus McAlary Narathipakorn, who was an art director at The Monkeys, joins DDB as senior art director, while […]
“I’m A Swiftie”: Albo Surprises Taylor Fans With Tickets Live On Nova
Albo takes a stab at younger demo with Tay-Tay tix giveaway. B&T reckons tax-cut on RTDs would be more effective.
Tuesday TV Ratings: Kyle Sandilands Shocks Audience on Australian Idol
Don't worry readers, no Paralympians were mentioned this time round.
Tim Tam Delivers AGAIN With Taylor Swift-Themed Biscuits
If all this Taylor Swift news is starting to give you an aneurism, you're certainly not alone.
Celeste Barber: Don’t Treat Your Audience Like Idiots
Celeste Barber tells CMOs how to do their jobs. Refused to take comedy lessons from marketers, however.
Slew Of New Promotions & Hires As Thrive Announces Melbourne Leadership Team
Thrive PR Melbourne has kicked off the year with new appointments, promotions and a new leadership team, marking the delivery of a transformation strategy that’s seen the agency diversify and strengthen its corporate, consumer and integrated digital service offering in Victoria. Lead image: (L-R) – Sophie Maguire, Melanie Campbell, Nathan McGregor, Zoe Raknes, Erika Rutledge, […]
Ipsos: Half Of Aussies Think “Society Is Broken”
The headline sounds bad but, of course, the other half of us thing everything is fine and dandy.
Ask Documents To Explain Themselves: Adobe Delivers AI Assistant to PDFs
While Clippy was the victim of online abuse before trolling went mainstream, Adobe proves he was on the right path.
IMAA Hosts ‘The Greatest Media Show’ With Gold Medallist Cassiel Rousseau & Former AFLW Player Abbey Holmes
IMAA brings in athletes for 'The Greatest Media Show.' Clearly hadn't heard Tay-Tay was in town.
Chris Howtson: APAC & Australia Will Outperform On The Awards Circuit
Aussies & APAC set to dominate the awards circuit this year, though the black t-shirt rankings still up for grabs.
The BEST Brand Endorsement EVER? Taylor Swift Spotted At Sydney Restaurant
The only thing better than Swift rocking up to your eatery is the crowd following in her wake.
IKEA Launches Cutting Edge AI Interior Designer Feature
In news that will delight tired husbands everywhere, IKEA is now available from the comfort of your couch.