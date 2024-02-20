Spotlight On Sponsors: Canberra Raiders Have Rocky Relationship With Finals Footy But Maintain The Gold Standard When It Comes To Partnerships

The Canberra Raiders just snuck into the top eight last year, appearing in the finals for the first time since 2014. But while the Raider’s relationship with finals footy is rocky at best, their sponsorship is anything but.

The Canberra Raiders have an extensive sponsorship portfolio, but all anyone wants to discuss is that god-awful lime green milk. Canberra Milk’s 40-year relationship with the club is considered the gold standard, with other sponsors modelling their partnerships after this impactful relationship.

Canberra Milk

Canberra Milk’s connection with the Raiders is considered the gold standard in sports partnerships, with the iconic dairy brand having supported the Canberra Raiders since 1982. The brand’s logo now appears on the chest plate of the team’s jerseys. In 2023, the dairy manufacturer renewed its partnership with the club, extending the relationship that now spans over 40 years.

The company has previously, and notoriously, released limited edition batches of Lime flavoured Raiders milk- much to the disgust of consumers.

Last year, Raiders took their connection with the brand to another level, becoming the new co-owners of the old Canberra Milk factory near Fyshwick in partnership with local developer Doma Group.

Toyota Forklifts

Since joining the club in 2021, Toyota Forklifts provided the Raiders with reassurance and certainty as they moved out of a period affected by Covid pandemic restrictions. At the start of last year, with major restrictions behind us, the forklift dealer extended their relationship with the club until the end of the 2025 season.

The extended deal sees the Principal Sponsor’s logo remain on the front and top of the back of the Raiders jerseys. The two have also worked together on several off-field initiatives since the commencement of the partnership, including recognition of Toyota Forklifts female staff on the Raiders women in league jersey, helping to facilitate NRL players to gain their forklift licences and employing junior Raiders players as apprentices to help build career pathways.

“TMHA is excited to step up to be the principal partner of the Green Machine in 2022 and beyond,” said president and CEO of Toyota Material Handling Australia Steve Takacs. “One of our key clients in Bega Dairy and Drinks (Canberra Milk) have led the way in terms of building an impactful partnership with this widely loved Club and we now look forward to lifting the Raiders business both on and off the field in future seasons”.

Palmerbet

At the end of 2021, the Raiders signed a new Official Wagering Partner, Palmerbet, for three years from the start of the 2022 season. The deal sees the sports betting company’s logo feature prominently on the rear of the teams playing jerseys.

“We see this as a key partnership for our company given the rich history of the Raiders and the sporting community, which is the ACT,” said Palmerbet CEO Grant Palmer in 2021. “You only have to look at another of the Raiders partners in Canberra Milk who have been a supporter of the club since 1982 to get an indication of the strength and values of the club both on and off field”.

Major Sponsors

CBR Canberra

VB

Coca Cola

Denman Prospect

Parbery Consulting

Blumers Personal Injury Lawyers

The Village Building Co

ISC

SueVision

