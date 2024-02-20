Spotlight On Sponsors: Canberra Raiders Have Rocky Relationship With Finals Footy But Maintain The Gold Standard When It Comes To Partnerships

Spotlight On Sponsors: Canberra Raiders Have Rocky Relationship With Finals Footy But Maintain The Gold Standard When It Comes To Partnerships
Aimee Edwards
By Aimee Edwards



The Canberra Raiders just snuck into the top eight last year, appearing in the finals for the first time since 2014. But while the Raider’s relationship with finals footy is rocky at best, their sponsorship is anything but.

Welcome back to B&T’s Spotlight on Sponsors series, where we unpack all the major sponsorship news from each NRL and AFL team in the lead-up to the new season.

The Canberra Raiders have an extensive sponsorship portfolio, but all anyone wants to discuss is that god-awful lime green milk. Canberra Milk’s 40-year relationship with the club is considered the gold standard, with other sponsors modelling their partnerships after this impactful relationship.

B&T has you covered with all the latest sponsorship news from the Canberra Raiders.

Canberra Milk

Canberra Milk’s connection with the Raiders is considered the gold standard in sports partnerships, with the iconic dairy brand having supported the Canberra Raiders since 1982. The brand’s logo now appears on the chest plate of the team’s jerseys. In 2023, the dairy manufacturer renewed its partnership with the club, extending the relationship that now spans over 40 years.

The company has previously, and notoriously, released limited edition batches of Lime flavoured Raiders milk- much to the disgust of consumers.

Last year, Raiders took their connection with the brand to another level, becoming the new co-owners of the old Canberra Milk factory near Fyshwick in partnership with local developer Doma Group.

Toyota Forklifts

Since joining the club in 2021, Toyota Forklifts provided the Raiders with reassurance and certainty as they moved out of a period affected by Covid pandemic restrictions. At the start of last year, with major restrictions behind us, the forklift dealer extended their relationship with the club until the end of the 2025 season.

The extended deal sees the Principal Sponsor’s logo remain on the front and top of the back of the Raiders jerseys. The two have also worked together on several off-field initiatives since the commencement of the partnership, including recognition of Toyota Forklifts female staff on the Raiders women in league jersey, helping to facilitate NRL players to gain their forklift licences and employing junior Raiders players as apprentices to help build career pathways.

“TMHA is excited to step up to be the principal partner of the Green Machine in 2022 and beyond,” said president and CEO of Toyota Material Handling Australia Steve Takacs. “One of our key clients in Bega Dairy and Drinks (Canberra Milk) have led the way in terms of building an impactful partnership with this widely loved Club and we now look forward to lifting the Raiders business both on and off the field in future seasons”.

Palmerbet

At the end of 2021, the Raiders signed a new Official Wagering Partner, Palmerbet, for three years from the start of the 2022 season. The deal sees the sports betting company’s logo feature prominently on the rear of the teams playing jerseys.

“We see this as a key partnership for our company given the rich history of the Raiders and the sporting community, which is the ACT,” said Palmerbet CEO Grant Palmer in 2021. “You only have to look at another of the Raiders partners in Canberra Milk who have been a supporter of the club since 1982 to get an indication of the strength and values of the club both on and off field”.

Major Sponsors

  • Denman Prospect
  • Parbery Consulting
  • Blumers Personal Injury Lawyers
  • The Village Building Co
  • ISC
  • SueVision

Watch this space for a breakdown of the sponsorship from each NRL team in the lead-up to the 2024 season launch early next month.

Did you miss our last article? Check it out now for all the sponsor news from the South Sydney Rabbitohs.




Please login with linkedin to comment

canberra raiders NRL spotlight on sponsors

Latest News

Tuesday TV Ratings: Kyle Sandilands Shocks Audience on Australian Idol
  • TV Ratings

Tuesday TV Ratings: Kyle Sandilands Shocks Audience on Australian Idol

  MARRIED AT FIRST SIGHT -TUE Nine 2,409,000 1,371,000 278,000 SEVEN NEWS Seven 2,064,000 1,289,000 48,000 9NEWS Nine 1,769,000 1,015,000 65,000 A CURRENT AFFAIR Nine 1,700,000 1,036,000 75,000 AUSTRALIAN IDOL TUE Seven 1,565,000 806,000 62,000 THE HUNDRED WITH ANDY LEE Nine 1,487,000 636,000 57,000 THE CHASE AUSTRALIA Seven 1,268,000 601,000 21,000 ABC NEWS-EV ABC 1,193,000 […]

Tim Tam Delivers AGAIN With Taylor Swift-Themed Biscuits
  • Media

Tim Tam Delivers AGAIN With Taylor Swift-Themed Biscuits

Whoever does the marketing for Tim Tams deserves a raise. The team behind Australia’s favourite biscuit has been hitting it out of the park recently with several on-trend campaigns such as giving Margot Robbie Barbie-themed biscuits.  And now they have delivered another home run ( B&T is unsure why we are using baseball terminology) with […]

Slew Of New Promotions & Hires As Thrive Announces Melbourne Leadership Team
  • Marketing

Slew Of New Promotions & Hires As Thrive Announces Melbourne Leadership Team

Thrive PR Melbourne has kicked off the year with new appointments, promotions and a new leadership team, marking the delivery of a transformation strategy that’s seen the agency diversify and strengthen its corporate, consumer and integrated digital service offering in Victoria. Lead image:  (L-R) – Sophie Maguire, Melanie Campbell, Nathan McGregor, Zoe Raknes, Erika Rutledge, […]

Russel Howcroft & Freddie Young Headline AdMission Podcast
  • Advertising

Russel Howcroft & Freddie Young Headline AdMission Podcast

Iconic Australian ad guru Russel Howcroft and industry up-and-comer Freddie Young from Good One Creative have today launched their experimental, no spin advertising podcast, AdMission, in partnership with 9Podcasts. AdMission tells the uncensored stories behind the world’s most talked about brands, ideas, campaigns, advertising news and industry screw ups, as well as offering sharp insight […]

CPR First Aid Study: Weight Loss & Healthy Eating Among Most Googled Personal Goals
  • Marketing

CPR First Aid Study: Weight Loss & Healthy Eating Among Most Googled Personal Goals

According to a new study from CPR First Aid has revealed that Aussies’ most Googled personal goal in the summer is losing weight, new research has found. Their next most researched summer objective is healthy eating, followed by drinking more water. This time of the year, Aussies want to stop snoring and quit smoking more […]

Twilio: Customer Data Platforms Are “Critical Foundation” For AI-Driven Customer Insights
  • Technology

Twilio: Customer Data Platforms Are “Critical Foundation” For AI-Driven Customer Insights

Businesses are integrating customer data platforms with AI and analytics to personalise customer experiences and drive business success, according to a new report from Twilio Segment. Lead image: Kathryn Murphy, SVP of product and design, Twilio. The fifth annual Customer Data Platform Report, which reflects the findings of anonymised usage data from Twilio Segment’s more […]

Word of Mouth Digital Welcomes Six New Brands To Its Growing Portfolio
  • Marketing

Word of Mouth Digital Welcomes Six New Brands To Its Growing Portfolio

Word of Mouth Digital, a Sydney-based full-service digital marketing agency, has announced the addition of six diverse brands to its expanding client portfolio. Lead image: Alex and Tash Williams These new partnerships span various sectors, including pet care, cognitive health, home construction, wellness, and retail, showcasing the agency’s commitment to fostering growth through strategic collaboration […]

Carat Perth’s Michelle Testa To Chair Oasis Committee In Support Of Salvos
  • Advertising

Carat Perth’s Michelle Testa To Chair Oasis Committee In Support Of Salvos

Carat Perth client partner Michelle Testa (pictured) has been named as the new chair of the Oasis Committee with a remit to deliver continued financial support to The Salvation Army on behalf of the WA Advertising and Communications industry. Testa, who takes on the chair has been a member of the Oasis Committee for several […]