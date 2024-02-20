Spotlight On Sponsors: South Sydney Rabbitohs Lock In Major Sponsors On Multi-Year Deals

Spotlight On Sponsors: South Sydney Rabbitohs Lock In Major Sponsors On Multi-Year Deals
Aimee Edwards
By Aimee Edwards



With an expected media value of over $125 million, more free-to-air games than any other club this season, and the second-highest number of members last year, the South Sydney Rabbitohs are far from short of a dollar.

Welcome back to B&T’s Spotlight on Sponsors series, where we unpack all the major sponsorship news from each NRL and AFL team in the lead-up to the new season.

The cash influx doesn’t just stop with television appearances; the club is home to several significant sponsors, many of which are locked in on multi-year deals.

B&T has all the sponsorship news as Rabbitohs prepare to make their way to Vegas in a few weeks, kickstarting their campaign toward finals glory.

MG

At the end of 2021, MG signed on with the Rabbitohs as a Major Corporate Sponsor in a deal that spans over five years. The deal secured the recognisable octagonal MG logo on the front of all home and away kits and prominent branding on training kits, supporter wear, digital assets and in-stadium signage.

Last year, MG sponsored the Kick For A Car initiative that gave fans a chance to compete at the September 1st Accor stadium game against Roosters for their chance to win one of three MG’s to the value of AUD 159,250.

“The MG Octagon badge is synonymous with quality and success right across the globe. It’s instantly recognisable, and we feel the same way about the Rabbitohs. MG started life in the 1920s producing sports cars with immediate success on the racetrack in the 1930s, much the same as the Rabbitohs following our establishment in 1908,” said Rabbitohs CEO Blake Solly when the deal was penned.

Aqualand

This year, Aqualand has extended its partnership with the Rabbitohs for a further three years, taking the agreement up to the end of 2026. The deal will see the real estate developer serve seven years as Rabbitohs exclusive property development partner, securing the Aqualand logo on the lower rear of the team’s jersey.

Aqualand has been immersed in the club since 2019 through competitions, digital activations, match-day partnerships and branding opportunities. The annual half-time activation, where Rabbitohs fans are given the chance to win a brand new $1 million AURA by Aqualand apartment, has been a highlight of previous seasons.

“We’re delighted to build on our partnership with the Rabbitohs as the club continues to foster a unique sense of community at a grassroots level. As urban regenerators, we take great pride in supporting organisations who actively foster inclusion and participation. We wish the club every success over the next three seasons,” said Aqualand MD, Jin Lin last year.

Ingenia Holiday Parks

At the end of last year, Ingenia Holiday Parks announced that it would extend and upgrade its partnership with the Rabbitohs. As a part of the deal, the tourism brand’s logo will feature not just on the playing shorts as it had in previous years but also on the sleeves of the team’s jersey.

Ingenia Communities CEO Simon Owen and South Sydney Rabbitohs CEO Blake Solly with Rabbitohs Players (Credit: South Sydney Rabbitohs)

“Featuring on the esteemed South Sydney jersey is a significant milestone for Ingenia Holiday Parks. We are deeply proud to extend our support for the Rabbitohs community and eagerly anticipate the opportunity to continue providing exceptional experiences for the fans. This extended partnership marks a pivotal moment for us, and we are enthusiastic about the promising future it holds,” said Ingenia Communities CEO Simon Owen when the partnership was extended last year.

Platinum Partners

Premier Partners

Associate Partners

Watch this space for a breakdown of the sponsorship from each NRL team in the lead-up to the 2024 season launch early next month.

Did you miss our last article? Check it out now for all the sponsor news from the Parramatta Eels. Please note that a previous version of yesterdays article referenced reports that the Parramatta Eels had lost $1.25 million in sponsorship from the Parramatta City Council. B&T now understands that this claim is false and sincerely apologises for any inaccuracies in the original piece.




Please login with linkedin to comment

NRL south sydney rabbitohs spotlight on sponsors

Latest News

Guardian Nabs Charlotte Byrne From Schwartz Media
  • Media

Guardian Nabs Charlotte Byrne From Schwartz Media

Guardian Australia has recruited a new partnerships manager, Charlotte Byrne, following a push for strategic content collaborations with major advertisers. Byrnes will join Guardian Australia as partnerships manager from Schwartz Media team, where she was previously responsible for leading and developing the sales team across direct, agency and media partnerships. Guardian Australia is a free […]

Word of Mouth Digital Welcomes Six New Brands To Its Growing Portfolio
  • Marketing

Word of Mouth Digital Welcomes Six New Brands To Its Growing Portfolio

Word of Mouth Digital, a Sydney-based full-service digital marketing agency, has announced the addition of six diverse brands to its expanding client portfolio. Lead image: Alex and Tash Williams These new partnerships span various sectors, including pet care, cognitive health, home construction, wellness, and retail, showcasing the agency’s commitment to fostering growth through strategic collaboration […]

Carat Perth’s Michelle Testa To Chair Oasis Committee In Support Of Salvos
  • Advertising

Carat Perth’s Michelle Testa To Chair Oasis Committee In Support Of Salvos

Carat Perth client partner Michelle Testa (pictured) has been named as the new chair of the Oasis Committee with a remit to deliver continued financial support to The Salvation Army on behalf of the WA Advertising and Communications industry. Testa, who takes on the chair has been a member of the Oasis Committee for several […]

Gen AI Is Making Small Business Marketing A Breeze
  • Marketing

Gen AI Is Making Small Business Marketing A Breeze

In this guest post, Sarah Tilleke, Adobe ANZ Solutions Consultant (pictured below), says now’s a great time to take control of your marketing processes thanks to the rise of generative AI. Small business owners would agree that while a standout marketing campaign is essential if you want to grow your business, far too often the […]

Opinion

by B&T Magazine

B&T Magazine
Canto Accelerates APAC Expansion Following 163% YoY Customer Growth
  • Marketing

Canto Accelerates APAC Expansion Following 163% YoY Customer Growth

Canto has announced that it has chosen Sydney to establish its APAC hub, to service its growing client base and to scale up growth in the ANZ market. The growing software business already works with 3,000 customers globally and notable Australian companies – such as Ramsay Pharmacy, Journey Beyond, Charles Darwin University and Cotton On […]