Spotlight On Sponsors: South Sydney Rabbitohs Lock In Major Sponsors On Multi-Year Deals
With an expected media value of over $125 million, more free-to-air games than any other club this season, and the second-highest number of members last year, the South Sydney Rabbitohs are far from short of a dollar.
Welcome back to B&T’s Spotlight on Sponsors series, where we unpack all the major sponsorship news from each NRL and AFL team in the lead-up to the new season.
The cash influx doesn’t just stop with television appearances; the club is home to several significant sponsors, many of which are locked in on multi-year deals.
B&T has all the sponsorship news as Rabbitohs prepare to make their way to Vegas in a few weeks, kickstarting their campaign toward finals glory.
MG
At the end of 2021, MG signed on with the Rabbitohs as a Major Corporate Sponsor in a deal that spans over five years. The deal secured the recognisable octagonal MG logo on the front of all home and away kits and prominent branding on training kits, supporter wear, digital assets and in-stadium signage.
Last year, MG sponsored the Kick For A Car initiative that gave fans a chance to compete at the September 1st Accor stadium game against Roosters for their chance to win one of three MG’s to the value of AUD 159,250.
“The MG Octagon badge is synonymous with quality and success right across the globe. It’s instantly recognisable, and we feel the same way about the Rabbitohs. MG started life in the 1920s producing sports cars with immediate success on the racetrack in the 1930s, much the same as the Rabbitohs following our establishment in 1908,” said Rabbitohs CEO Blake Solly when the deal was penned.
Aqualand
This year, Aqualand has extended its partnership with the Rabbitohs for a further three years, taking the agreement up to the end of 2026. The deal will see the real estate developer serve seven years as Rabbitohs exclusive property development partner, securing the Aqualand logo on the lower rear of the team’s jersey.
Aqualand has been immersed in the club since 2019 through competitions, digital activations, match-day partnerships and branding opportunities. The annual half-time activation, where Rabbitohs fans are given the chance to win a brand new $1 million AURA by Aqualand apartment, has been a highlight of previous seasons.
“We’re delighted to build on our partnership with the Rabbitohs as the club continues to foster a unique sense of community at a grassroots level. As urban regenerators, we take great pride in supporting organisations who actively foster inclusion and participation. We wish the club every success over the next three seasons,” said Aqualand MD, Jin Lin last year.
Ingenia Holiday Parks
At the end of last year, Ingenia Holiday Parks announced that it would extend and upgrade its partnership with the Rabbitohs. As a part of the deal, the tourism brand’s logo will feature not just on the playing shorts as it had in previous years but also on the sleeves of the team’s jersey.
“Featuring on the esteemed South Sydney jersey is a significant milestone for Ingenia Holiday Parks. We are deeply proud to extend our support for the Rabbitohs community and eagerly anticipate the opportunity to continue providing exceptional experiences for the fans. This extended partnership marks a pivotal moment for us, and we are enthusiastic about the promising future it holds,” said Ingenia Communities CEO Simon Owen when the partnership was extended last year.
Platinum Partners
- USANA
- Hostplus
- McDonald’s
- VSP
- Zoom
Premier Partners
Associate Partners
- P&O
- Young Henrys
- Peters At Kensington
- ELMO
- Brydens Lawyers
- Pioneer Services
- ShineHub
- Reclaim The Game
- Deadly Choices
- Dropbox
- Darrell Lea
- Ringers Western
Watch this space for a breakdown of the sponsorship from each NRL team in the lead-up to the 2024 season launch early next month.
Did you miss our last article? Check it out now for all the sponsor news from the Parramatta Eels. Please note that a previous version of yesterdays article referenced reports that the Parramatta Eels had lost $1.25 million in sponsorship from the Parramatta City Council. B&T now understands that this claim is false and sincerely apologises for any inaccuracies in the original piece.
