Spotlight On Sponsors: Sponsors Remain Steady At Dolphins As The NRL’s Newest Club Heads Toward Season Two

The NRL’s bright and shiny new club had a roaring start last year, dominating a number of clubs, establishing brand-new rivalries and finishing in an impressive 13th place in just their first year in the competition.

Welcome back to B&T’s Spotlight on Sponsors series, where we unpack all the major sponsorship news from each NRL and AFL team in the lead-up to the new season.

All is quiet on the sponsorship front at Dolphins, with many of their inaugural partnerships carrying on to their second season. Nevertheless, B&T has you covered with all the news from inside the Redcliffe Dolphins.

Anglo American

One of the Dolphins’ newest partnerships sees global miner Anglo American sign on as a premier partner from 2024.

The partnership will see Anglo American support the Dolphins in delivering dedicated programs focused on community health and wellbeing outcomes in Central Queensland, including community fan days, school visits, Junior Rugby League Gala Days and being the Presenting Partner of the Dolphins Cup for school kids.

CEO of Anglo American in Australia, Dan van der Westhuizen, attributed the partnership to a strong mutual connection to Central Queensland at a grassroots level. “We’re delighted to be partnering with the Dolphins to support more opportunities for Queenslanders to get involved with, and benefit from, rugby league,” van der Westhuizen said.

Adventure Kings

Adventure Kings was one of the first brands to pen deals with the brand-new club, a deal that saw the camping equipment manufacturer’s logo appear in large letters on the front of the players’ jerseys in both the 2023 and 2024 seasons.

The deal also secured a sponsorship association that filters down to Redcliffe Dolphins juniors and our QCup teams.

“The Dolphins are only beginning their journey, and Adventure Kings is looking forward to bringing the NRL partnership to life. Adventure Kings expects a long and successful association as the Dolphins as they no doubt rise to be one of the kings of the NRL,” said Adventure Kings CEO Christian Rolfe.

Premier Partners

Major Partners

KFC

OK2Play

North Harbour

Gold Partners

Kayo

Ausbuild

Village Motors

City of Moreton Bay

Tamboran Resources

Triple M

Dolphins Group

Sponsorship news remains fairly limited, with the Dolphins being a relatively new club. B&T contacted the club for comments on their current partnerships, but they did not reply to correspondence.

Did you miss our last article? Check it out now for all the sponsor news from the Gold Coast Titans.