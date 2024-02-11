Spotlight On Sponsors: A Shiny New (And Only Slightly Ironic) Partnership As Titans Set Their Sights On The Premiership

Spotlight On Sponsors: A Shiny New (And Only Slightly Ironic) Partnership As Titans Set Their Sights On The Premiership
By Aimee Edwards



The Gold Coast Titans have flown vastly under the radar since entering the competition back in 2008, having only appeared in the finals four out of their 15 years and never finishing higher than 3rd place. But the team is on a mission to finally bring the Provan-Summons Trophy home to the Gold Coast.

Welcome back to B&T’s Spotlight on Sponsors series, where we unpack all the major sponsorship news from each NRL and AFL team in the lead-up to the new season.

So, what does this mission toward greatness mean for sponsors? B&T has you covered on all the latest sponsorship news from the Gold Coast’s finest.

The Lottery Office

In a brand new partnership to kick off the new year, the Titans have signed a sponsorship deal with a new principal partner, The Lottery Office. The agreement sees the online lottery operator’s logo plastered in prime position on the teams playing jerseys. 

“It is the start of an exciting new era of the club’s history as we walk into the start of 2024 and deliver on our club’s promise to this region, which is winning premierships,” said Titans CEO Steve Mitchell – who seemingly missed the irony of a Lottery Office being representative of winning.

“I think we have jumped on board at a pretty good time, it is a very exciting time for the club and we are excited to be in a position to be able to support our local team,” said The Lottery Office CEO, Jaclyn Wood.

MyPayNow

At the end of last year, financial tech firm, MyPayNow reaffirmed their commitment to the Titans, extending their partnership until the end of the 2025 season. The company has supported the Titans’ NRL, NRLW and Netball programs since 2021 and has been a principal sponsor over the past two years, appearing on the front of the 2022 and 2023 jerseys. 

Stepping into 2024, MyPayNow will become a premier partner with their logo on the jersey’s rear, below the player’s numbers. 

“The alignment and specifically the principal partnership inclusive of the front of jersey branding has taken our new brand to millions of people across Australia,” said MyPayNow CEO Bronson Powe. “As we enter the next phase of our journey as a business, we’ve transitioned from our initial focus around solely driving awareness of our brand, and now it’s about building on our long-term partnership as our business continues to grow.”

ChemPro

In 2023, Gold Coast-based company ChemPro signed a deal with the Titans that would see the team appear in advertising campaigns across the coast, with some of the team’s big names to feature on TV, bus wraps, and in-store promotions. The ChemPro brand also appeared throughout Cbus Super Stadium for Titans home games. 

“The Titans are a pillar of the Gold Coast community, whose values and goals mirror that of our own; so, when they opportunity arose to come on board as an Associate Partner, we jumped at it,” said Stevie Peers, Brand Marketing Manager from Chempro last year. “As a brand the Titans are entertaining and playful, and this year, we are excited to be joining the fun with some fantastic campaigns that will be a bit different to anything you have seen from us before”. 

Premier Partners

  • Dynasty
  • Frizelle Sunshine Automotive
  • McDonald’s
  • Village Roadshow Theme Parks

Executive Partners

  • AVS Security
  • Coastal Demolition and Asbestos Removal
  • Coca Cola
  • Corpsure
  • ELMO
  • Hot Tomato
  • IKON
  • SEE Cival
  • TopSport
  • XXXX

Watch this space for a breakdown of the sponsorship from each NRL team in the lead-up to the 2024 season launch early next month.

Did you miss our last article? Check it out now for all the sponsor news from the Canterbury-Bankstown Bulldogs.




