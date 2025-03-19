Spotlight On Sponsors: Pat Cash Signs On As Official Ambassador Of Kooyong Classic

Welcome back to B&T’s Spotlight on Sponsors series, where we break down all the major sponsorship news from inside the sporting world. After a short (month-long) hiatus, we are back, bringing you all the sponsorship news you might have missed. So, let’s dive in!

Pat Cash x The Kooyong Classic

The Kooyong Classic has welcomed tennis legend and former Wimbledon champion Pat Cash as an official ambassador for the prestigious tournament. As one of Australia’s most celebrated tennis players, Cash brings a wealth of experience and a deep connection to the sport.

His involvement will further enhance the tournament’s standing as a premier event on the tennis calendar, known for attracting some of the world’s top players to Melbourne’s iconic Kooyong Lawn Tennis Club.

Tournament director Peter Johnston said that Pat Cash is synonymous with Australian tennis excellence, and we are thrilled to have him on board. “Pat Cash is truly ‘Mr. Kooyong’—he honed his skills at the club as a junior before making history with some of Australia’s most unforgettable Davis Cup victories.

“He also reached the Australian Open final when it was played at Kooyong and won the inaugural Kooyong Classic in 1988.”

“In recent years, Pat has been a familiar voice as part of the SBS commentary team. His deep connection to Kooyong makes him the perfect ambassador for the event.”

Cash said that Kooyong holds a special place in my heart, both as a club and as the home of so many incredible tennis moments. “Like millions of fans, I have great memories of watching and playing there. The Kooyong Classic has always been the perfect warm-up for the Australian Open—same courts, same balls, and that unmistakable Melbourne wind.”

“It’s fantastic to see the event return next January, and I’m excited to be a part of it!”

With Cash on board as an ambassador, the tournament continues to strengthen its reputation as an essential stop on the global tennis circuit.

Earlier this month, Kooyong Classic announced media partnerships with SBS and GRUP MEDIAPRO.

ASICS x Hockeyroos & Kookaburras

The Kookaburras and Hockeyroos are stepping into a new Olympic cycle with ASICS after Hockey Australia announced a three-and-a-half-year partnership extension with the apparel and footwear giant.

ASICS will remain the Official and Exclusive Footwear Partner of Hockey Australia and the Hockeyroos and Kookaburras until the end of 2028, continuing an enduring decade-long partnership.

The extension will ensure the Hockeyroos and Kookaburras have access to ASICS’ world-leading high-performance hockey footwear through an exciting period that includes seasons six to nine of the FIH Pro League, the 2026 World Cup in the Netherlands and Belgium and the Los Angeles 2028 Olympic Games.

Hockey Australia CEO David Pryles is delighted to continue the successful and longstanding partnership between two iconic sporting brands. “ASICS has been an integral part of our rich legacy on the world stage for many years. We share an unwavering commitment to performance, innovation, and athlete well-being, and I’m absolutely thrilled that ASICS will remain a vital force in driving the success of our Kookaburras and Hockeyroos until at least the Los Angeles 2028 Olympic Games.”

Mark Brunton, managing director of ASICS Oceania mirrors this sentiment, “We are thrilled to extend our decade-long partnership with Hockey Australia, continuing to equip their teams and staff with the latest in performance footwear.

“ASICS, an acronym for the Latin phrase, Anima Sana In Corpore Sano, meaning a sound body in a sound mind embodies our commitment to inspiring movement. Through our important partnership with Hockey Australia, we aim to not only support the sport’s greatest stars but inspire and motivate future generations of hockey players too.”

PUMA x Premier League

Global sports company PUMA has signed an official agreement with the Premier League as part of the company’s strategy to elevate the brand and strengthen its sports performance credibility.

Global sports company PUMA has signed an official agreement with the Premier League, the most-watched football league globally, as part of the company’s strategy to elevate the brand and strengthen its sports performance credibility.

This landmark collaboration will see PUMA become the Official Ball Supplier of the Premier League, which includes the provision of match balls at all League matches from the start of the 2025/26 season.

Through this partnership, PUMA will also support the Premier League across multiple initiatives, from community-based football programs that nurture grassroots talent to high-impact marketing campaigns and events such as the Premier League Summer Series, which will be hosted in the United States in July.

“The agreement with the Premier League, the most watched football league in the world, is an important step in PUMA’s brand elevation strategy,” said PUMA CEO Arne Freundt. “We look forward to bringing our performance technology to the forefront of the game and connecting with the many fans worldwide. With PUMA’s ball at the centre of attention during every match in this incredible league, we will create unforgettable moments for players and fans alike”.

The Premier League, broadcast to 900 million homes in 189 countries, offers an unparalleled platform for visibility and international growth. With the competition’s vast global reach and PUMA’s commitment to performance and innovation, this collaboration is poised to drive both brand awareness and engagement, delivering premium experiences for fans, athletes, and communities alike.

PUMA already holds a significant presence in the Premier League through its official partnership with Manchester City, the league’s current champions. In addition, several top Premier League players, including Jack Grealish (Manchester City), Kai Havertz (Arsenal), James Maddison (Tottenham Hotspur), Harry Maguire (Manchester United), Jordan Pickford (Everton), and Marc Cucurella (Chelsea), are part of PUMA’s growing roster of elite athletes.

Richard Masters, chief executive of the Premier League, added: “We are delighted to be welcoming PUMA as the Official Ball Supplier of the Premier League. PUMA has a proud history of involvement in football over many years and we look forward to seeing the new ball used at all our matches from this summer onwards.

“Their global reach and commitment to excellence align with our values, and we are excited to work together on a range of projects to drive forward the incredible work taking place in communities and inspire fans worldwide.”

Cotton On x Joanne Ciconte

Australian-founded global fashion retailer, Cotton On, has officially announced its partnership with rising motorsport star Joanne Ciconte, marking a significant milestone in the young athlete’s career.

The 16-year-old Formula 4 driver has already built an impressive racing résumé, winning the Australian Karting Championship Pink Plate in 2023 and becoming a finalist in the FIA Girls on Track Rising Stars. Now, as she prepares to enter the 2025 season, Ciconte has secured Cotton On’s backing as her official sponsor.

The partnership will see Cotton On support Ciconte both on and off the track, covering race-day and training expenses while also ensuring she’s dressed in pole position with custom outfits for her trackside appearances.

Ciconte, a longtime fan of the brand, describes the sponsorship as a natural fit. “I am thrilled to partner with Cotton On for my next chapter,” said Ciconte. “It’s surreal; I’ve always been a fan of their product – 80% of my wardrobe is Cotton On! – and now I’m part of the team.”

As part of the collaboration, Ciconte has already visited Cotton On HQ to meet her team across womenswear, work with designers on her trackside wardrobe, and feature in the brand’s new season product photoshoot.

Cotton On has a strong history of supporting young Australian athletes, with previous long-term partnerships including professional tennis player Thanasi Kokkinakis, Olympic boxer Tyla McDonald, and AFL star Bailey Smith.

Bianca Ginns, managing director of Cotton On Brands, expressed the company’s enthusiasm for the new partnership. “We’re very excited to announce our partnership with Joanne. She is an incredible athlete and an inspiration to so many young Australians – she embodies our brand values and we want to support that.

“We’re so excited to work with this rising star and help amplify her profile and elevate her career.”

Intrepid Travel x North Melbourne

Intrepid Travel has announced that it will be North Melbourne Football Club’s Premier Partner for the 2025 season.

For over 35 years, Intrepid Travel has been a world leader in responsible travel, taking people all over the globe on small group trips with local leaders, providing unforgettable moments and creating positive change through the joy of travel.

The partnership will see Intrepid Travel’s branding proudly displayed on the clubs’ AFL and AFLW playing shorts for the upcoming season. Intrepid Travel will also feature as the official travel and experiences partner of the club’s mid-season home games in Western Australia.

The club will travel to Western Australia in June to play two back-to-back home matches in Bunbury and Perth across Rounds 13 and 14.

“We are thrilled to welcome Intrepid Travel to the North Melbourne family,” North Melbourne CEO Jen Watt said.

“Partnerships are all about alignment, but rarely do you find a partner so well aligned in terms of values. In particular, we have been so impressed with Intrepid’s commitment to positively impacting communities all around the globe.

“Excitingly, the partnership will see Intrepid play an integral role in the first year of our Western Australia home game agreement as our travel and experience partner.

“Intrepid’s travel packages are high quality products and we know that if North Melbourne members and supporters choose to travel with Intrepid this season, they will experience some of the best the West has to offer.”

Louise Laing, general manager marketing ANZ at Intrepid Travel, described the partnership as a strategic alignment of purpose.

“Sport has always had the power to bring people together and inspire change. As an Australian-owned company, we’re proud to partner with North Melbourne and connect with AFL fans to make a real impact both on and off the field.”

A key driver of the new partnership is the organisations’ shared focus on gender equality.

North Melbourne made history in 2023 as the first AFL club with a female leadership duo, with Watt as CEO and Dr Sonja Hood AM as president.

This week Intrepid announced ambitious 2023 gender equality targets, including a 40:40:20 gender representation target, as well as a commitment to narrow the median gender pay gap in each country it operates in to within +/-5 per cent.

Novartis x NFL

Novartis, a pharmaceuticals company, and the National Football League have announced an unprecedented partnership that names Novartis as the official first-in-category corporate pharmaceutical partner of the NFL.

The exclusive partnership aims to empower football fans everywhere to make proactive decisions about their health, better understand screening guidelines and create a playbook for a healthier future.

Sport has a universal appeal that transcends boundaries, and the NFL has a passionate community that has demonstrated a deep connection to supporting health and wellness initiatives. Novartis has been reimagining medicine and delivering treatment innovations for decades, reaching nearly 300 million patients worldwide in 2024 alone. This first-of-its-kind partnership will unite missions to harness the power of gameday spirit into a dedication for advancing better health, beginning in oncology.

“At the heart of this first-of-its-kind partnership is the ambition to educate and mobilize communities to detect cancer and other diseases early, broadening health solutions beyond medicine,” said President, U.S. at Novartis Victor Bultó.

“With its nationwide fan base and demonstrated commitment to health advocacy, the NFL is a powerful partner for igniting critical health conversations at an unmatched scale. Together, Novartis and the NFL are working toward levelling the playing field against serious health conditions, empowering every fan to proactively manage their health”.

Bank Of Queensland x Queensland Rugby Union