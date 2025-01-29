Spotlight On Sponsors: Melbourne FC Doubles Down On Commitment To Healthy Living With Grill’d Partnership

NRL is just around the corner as Super Bowl looms and B&T is closely watching all the coverage (sometimes a little too closely) as all the sponsorship news heats up.

Welcome back to B&T’s Spotlight on Sponsors series, where we break down all the major sponsorship news from inside the sporting world.

So let’s dive in to all the biggest deals and news.

Wahl x Dolphins

The NRL Dolphins have made a splash with their latest partnership by unveiling a stunning new mural at Suncorp Stadium, Brisbane. The 5.1-meter artwork marks the beginning of an exciting multi-year Premier Partnership with Wahl, the internationally renowned grooming brand celebrated for its precision tools and cutting-edge technology.

The mural, featuring four players from the Dolphins’ original leadership group – foundation club captain Jesse Bromwich, his brother Kenny Bromwich, Felise Kaufusi, and Mark Nicholls – pays homage to those who laid the groundwork for the team’s foundation. Situated on the northern plaza outside the Stadium at the Caxton Street end, it serves as a powerful symbol of transition and growth, spotlighting the emerging talent that continues to shape the Dolphins’ legacy in the NRL.

The partnership will make Wahl the official grooming partner of the Dolphins, ensuring the team stays well-groomed and confident both on and off the field. Known for their extensive product range – including hair clippers, beard trimmers and shavers – Wahl’s products are sold in over 150 countries. This partnership marks Wahl’s first major sponsorship in Australian rugby league and their expansion into the sporting world, alongside world champion Olympic Swimmer Kyle Chalmers OAM.

The agreement includes prominent placement of the Wahl logo on the jersey sternum featured on both game day and training shirts. Additional benefits include strategic signage placements inside the Suncorp Stadium, engaging fan promotions, and grooming activations at Dolphins’ home games, providing Wahl with valuable opportunities to enhance brand awareness and connect with its target audience through impactful marketing initiatives.

“We are thrilled to announce another partnership with a global brand – and not just any brand, but the best in their business. Wahl’s reputation for precision, quality, and high performance aligns perfectly with the values we uphold in our team’s culture. Grooming is about preparation and precision, qualities that drive success both on and off the field,” said Terry Reader, Dolphins CEO.

“This partnership unites two teams committed to excellence, and we’re excited to embark on this journey together.”

“We’re thrilled to collaborate with one of Australia’s most dynamic NRL teams. Wahl is a fourth-generation family business built on core values of quality, innovation and a commitment to excellence – values we see reflected in the Dolphins’ approach to building their team and community. Partnering with the Dolphins allows us to bring our passion to the sporting world. For players who dare to push the boundaries of bold and creative hairstyles, Wahl will help them truly stand out – on the field and beyond,” said Shaun Geddes, Wahl managing director ANZ.

Grill’d x Melbourne Football Club

Grill’d Burgers has announced a partnership with the Melbourne Football Club. The fresh deal will see the Melbourne-born burger brand become a major partner of the club, with the Grill’d logo to sit front and centre on the club’s AFL guernsey, taking the position for the upcoming 2025 AFL season. It will also feature on the top back of the AFLW jumper.

This partnership marks Grill’d’s first foray into AFL sponsorship, replacing McDonald’s, signifying a shared commitment to community, health, and quality, with both organisations striving to make a positive impact on and off the field.

Grill’d is no stranger to feeding sporting teams and athletes and working with club sports dietitians and nutritionists. AFL clubs already use Grill’d catering as the players’ preference.

In the past 12 months alone, Grill’d has catered over 6000 burgers to 18 AFL Clubs.

Grill’d Founder Simon Crowe said it’s exciting that two Melbourne-based, born-and-bred brands have come together to support each other. “AFL players, and elite athletes more broadly, have embraced Grill’d, not just because our burgers taste so good, but because they’re made with real, natural, premium, locally sourced ingredients that deliver the nutritional benefits athletes need to perform at their peak.

“As a Melbourne-born and bred business passionate about what makes this city so special, we’re super excited to partner with the Dees and support them both on and off the field.”

Melbourne Chief Commercial Officer Chris Kearon echoed Crowe’s excitement, with Grill’d strongly aligning with the club’s values. “The team at Grill’d place strong importance on health and nutrition, community initiatives, and giving back to social impact programs, and we’re thrilled to partner with an organisation that our fans, staff and players can be proud of,” Kearon said.

“We look forward to working with the team at Grill’d in 2025 to deliver some exciting – and of course delicious – deals to the Melbourne faithful.”

Commbank x Mary Fowler

CommBank has announced CommBank Matildas superstar Mary Fowler as its newest brand ambassador. Fowler will work with CommBank to empower Australians to become more financially fit and further support women’s sport in Australia, reflecting her remarkable journey both on and off the field.

That journey to football stardom has been nothing short of extraordinary. At just 16 years old, Fowler had already debuted for the women’s national team. Now, at 21, she has already represented Australia at the Olympics and helped inspired a nation during the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023. Currently playing for Manchester City in England’s Women’s Super League, Fowler still calls Australia home and is proud to join CommBank in helping build a brighter future for all Australians.

“CommBank has been a great supporter of the CommBank Matildas, and I’m very excited to join forces with the bank, particularly to help Australians build financial fitness,” Fowler said.

“I came from a family where we didn’t speak about finance much, but I’m keen to ensure the next generation sets itself up for success and feels confident when it comes to understanding and talking about money.

“I hope my partnership with CommBank gets more young Australians thinking about their own financial fitness so they can prepare well for a bright future,” she said.

Inviva x Todd Woodbridge

Australian tennis great Todd Woodbridge has partnered with Inviva, Australia’s fastest-growing home equity release lender, as its new brand ambassador. Recognising the value of a trusted, flexible lender in helping retirees unlock the equity in their homes, Woodbridge’s decision to align with Inviva stems from personal experience.

Having witnessed challenges within his own family around retirement planning, Woodbridge appreciates the role reverse mortgage specialists like Inviva can play in enhancing the quality of life for retirees.

Taking time out from his busy courtside commentating schedule at the 2025 Australian Open to announce the partnership, Woodbridge said his relationship with Inviva was deeply personal.

“Having witnessed my own parents’ desire for options outside of moving into a smaller house or selling their home, working with Inviva to help retirees fund their retirement and lifestyle goals, is a mission close to my heart,” he said.

Inviva CEO and Co-Founder, Andre Karney, said the business was delighted to have the Australian tennis legend’s support as a brand ambassador.

“Todd is a passionate advocate for Inviva’s home equity release loans and their ability to allow retirees to access additional funds and enjoy this important time in their lives on their own terms. We’re excited to have his support as we work to help more and more Australian retirees achieve financial freedom,” he said.

Genesys x Laver Cup

Laver Cup has announced Genesys as a Global Supplier for this year’s competition which takes place at the iconic Chase Center in San Francisco from September 19-21.

Genesys empowers more than 8,000 organisations around the world to deliver seamless, empathetic experiences to customers and employees through its AI and cloud technologies.

The collaboration highlights the shared commitment of Laver Cup and Genesys to always strive for the next level. Just as the Laver Cup’s mission is to deliver an unrivaled competition and experience for all of its customers, Genesys enables organizations to exceed customers’ and employee expectations through transformative experiences that drive loyalty and business outcomes.

“The Laver Cup and Genesys share a vision for delivering best-in-class experiences, both in sports and in business,” said Tony Godsick, Laver Cup chairman and TEAM8 CEO. “We are excited to welcome them to the Laver Cup and in doing so to help showcase their brand and capabilities.”

Genesys is recognised for its leadership in helping organisations of any type, size or complexity provide real-time, frictionless customer engagement across voice and digital channels.

“Exceptional experiences give a clear advantage in today’s economy,” said Tony Bates, Genesys chairman and CEO. “While Genesys focuses on enabling organizations to drive success through AI powered technologies built to orchestrate world-class customer experiences, Laver Cup is an iconic event that embodies the relentless pursuit of excellence. As leaders in our respective industries, our partnership exemplifies what is possible when there’s an unwavering commitment for leveling up to create differentiation.”

Named in honor of Australian tennis legend Rod Laver, winner of the calendar-year Grand Slam in 1962 and 1969, the Laver Cup pits six of the top men’s tennis players from Europe against six of their counterparts from the rest of the world. The competition is played on a dramatic black court and rotates host cities between Europe and the World annually.