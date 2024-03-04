Spotlight On Sponsors: Brisbane Lions Sign New Deals As They Prepare To Go One Step Further In 2024

Spotlight On Sponsors: Brisbane Lions Sign New Deals As They Prepare To Go One Step Further In 2024
Aimee Edwards
By Aimee Edwards



The Brisbane Lions looked poised to take home their first premiership in 2023 but fell short by just four points to the Collingwood Magpies.

Welcome back to B&T’s Spotlight on Sponsors series, where we unpack all the major sponsorship news from each NRL and AFL team in the lead-up to the new season.

As the Lions head into 2024, they are shooting for one better than last year and a slew of new and extended sponsorship deals have their back all the way.

B&T is keeping it in Brisbane today as we unpack all the sponsorship news outside of the Brisbane Lions.

Swyftx

Only a few days ago, Swyftx announced an extension of their partnership with the Brisbane Lions. The two-year partnership extension will also feature the Brisbane-based crypto brand’s logo on the sleeve of the Club’s media polo and training tees.

Greg Swann and Jason Titman (supplied)

“The Lions are an iconic club, and we’re very proud to be aligned with them and build a long-term partnership of this strength,” said Jason Titman, chief operating officer at Swyft. “It’s great to support the Lions and be part of their journey. We all know what an exciting young squad Chris Fagan and Greg Swann have built over the last seven years”.

“It’s extremely fitting for the Brisbane Lions to be extending our partnership with Swyftx, as we both pride ourselves on being industry leaders and delivering top performances,” said Brisbane Lions CEO Greg Swann. “Over the past few years, both Swyftx and the Lions have shown significant growth, and we are excited to continue to help each other continue to do so over the next two years”.

Caltex

At the start of last season, Caltex signed a new deal with the Brisbane Lions that saw the fuel company become a co-major partner alongside YOUI Insurance until the end of the 2024 season. The agreement sees the Caltex logo solidified on the front of the teams’ playing jerseys for last year until at least the end of this year.

Andrew Wellington, Josh Dunkley and Lorne Chambers. CREDIT – Brisbane Lions

“The Lions are an integral part of the Brisbane community, and much like the Club, we have big growth plans for the Caltex brand in 2023,” said Chevron Australia Downstream general manager Lorne Chambers. “I look forward to an exciting and successful relationship that brings together two great brands in the Lions and Caltex”.

New Balance

Starting at the commencement of the 2023 season, the Brisbane Lions partnered with New Balance on a four-year deal as its official apparel partner.

“At New Balance, we strive to provide the perfect blend of performance technology and style for all, whether that be helping professional athletes strive towards winning grand finals or promoting a healthy and active lifestyle for the community as a whole,” said New Balance Australia regional general manager, Dean Howard. “We are extremely proud to partner with Brisbane Lions given their rich history and look forward to seeing the team run out in 2023 and beyond wearing our uniform, as well as engaging with the Brisbane Lions community”.

Major Sponsor

  • YOUI

Platinum and Major Support Partners

  • BMD
  • Brighton Homes
  • Hyundai
  • McDonald’s
  • XXXX
  • TAB
  • Tyrepower

Watch this space for a breakdown of the sponsorship from each AFL team in the lead-up to the 2024 season launch next month.

Did you miss our last article? Check it out now for all the sponsor news from the Port Adelaide FC.




Please login with linkedin to comment

AFL Brisbane Lions spotlight on sponsors

Latest News

Cindy Gallop: “Meta, Would Never Have Made Those Billions Without Advertising”
  • Media

Cindy Gallop: “Meta, Would Never Have Made Those Billions Without Advertising”

After years of tension, the relationship between traditional forms of media and big tech has reached boiling point, with Facebook sensationally revealing its plans to opt out of local content deals on Friday. The feelings weren’t helped by a noticeable difference in fortunes amid a “challenging” ad market. Whilst Nine, Seven, and SCA all revealed […]

CHEP Network Nabs Spirit Of Australia Creative Account From Leo Burnett
  • Advertising

CHEP Network Nabs Spirit Of Australia Creative Account From Leo Burnett

Spirit of Tasmania has appointed creative agency CHEP Network to deliver a full range of creative services. CHEP Network is taking over the delivery of Spirit of Tasmania’s brand strategy and creative services for television, print, radio, outdoor and digital advertising, previously delivered by Leo Burnett. Spirit of Tasmania chief executive officer and managing director […]

New Digital bikesales Campaign Celebrates ‘A Lifetime Of Bikes’ Via Two Tractors
  • Campaigns

New Digital bikesales Campaign Celebrates ‘A Lifetime Of Bikes’ Via Two Tractors

bikesales has launched a digital-led advertising campaign that celebrates motorcyclists’ lifetime love affair with two wheels – showcasing bikesales is with Aussies all the way. As the most preferred place to buy and sell both new and used motorcycles, bikesales is the platform that fosters motorcycling passion over a lifetime – from childhood right through […]

Hulsbosch Leads A Brand & Package Design Transformation For Coles Finest
  • Campaigns

Hulsbosch Leads A Brand & Package Design Transformation For Coles Finest

independent brand and design agency Hulsbosch is leading a brand transformation project for Australian supermarket chain Coles and their premium Private Label range, Coles Finest. Charlotte Rhodes, general manager – own brand, quality and sustainable sourcing at Coles Group said the rebrand is a case of brand guardianship at the highest level in the national […]

oOh!media Extends 17 Year Partnership With Victoria’s Department of Transport & Planning
  • Advertising

oOh!media Extends 17 Year Partnership With Victoria’s Department of Transport & Planning

oOh!media has extended its 17-year partnership with Victoria’s Department of Transport and Planning, securing a major long-term renewal of Australia’s largest single street furniture contract that stretches across metropolitan Melbourne. As part of the renewed agreement, oOh! will continue to manage advertising services, cleaning, maintenance, construction and installation of the approximately 5,000 bus shelters located […]

AFL Encourages Suburban Footy Players To Tackle Feelings In Mental Health Campaign Via Adroitly
  • Campaigns

AFL Encourages Suburban Footy Players To Tackle Feelings In Mental Health Campaign Via Adroitly

Tackle Your Feelings (TYF) – a joint initiative between the AFL Coaches Association (AFLCA), AFL Players’ Association (AFLPA) and Zurich Insurance – has launched a new campaign to encourage community AFL clubs to invest in mental health. Lead Image: Nathan Buckley and Shepmates (Archie and Miles Shepard). The campaign is designed to inspire suburban AFL […]

NAB Launches Latest Take On “More than Money” Via TBWA\Melbourne
  • Campaigns

NAB Launches Latest Take On “More than Money” Via TBWA\Melbourne

NAB, in partnership with TBWA\Melbourne and Mindshare, has unveiled its latest campaign dubbed “Wrangle Your Money”. The national campaign demonstrates how NAB is supporting and empowering customers to make better financial moves. As part of the “More Than Money” brand platform, the latest work comes at a pivotal time as the country continues to grapple […]

Activation Union Hires Bree Mankin As Managing Partner
  • Media

Activation Union Hires Bree Mankin As Managing Partner

Activation Union is thrilled to announce the appointment of Bree Mankin as Managing Partner. In this pivotal role, Bree will spearhead the agency’s growth initiatives and client strategy, leveraging her extensive experience and innovative approach in delivering exceptional results for her clients. With over two decades of experience in marketing and communications, Bree is a […]

Toyota Launches Integrated Electric Vehicle Campaign Via HERO
  • Campaigns

Toyota Launches Integrated Electric Vehicle Campaign Via HERO

Toyota Australia has launched its highly anticipated new all-electric vehicle, the bZ4X, on Australian shores through a nationwide integrated campaign. Spearheaded by a big spot, the campaign was created by independent creative agency HERO, which sees a typical EV sceptic named Barry behind the wheel of an all-new Toyota bZ4X much to the surprise of […]

Canva Launches First Ever Podcast: Design Surfaces
  • Media

Canva Launches First Ever Podcast: Design Surfaces

Canva has announced its very first podcast: Design Surfaces. Covering all areas of design, from brand campaigns to UX flows, the podcast digs deep into the intricate parts of designers’ brains to unearth valuable insights, unique perspectives, and what makes them tick. The Design specialty at Canva is made up of some of the most […]

SBS Launches Development Fund To Find Australia’s Next Top Documentaries
  • Media

SBS Launches Development Fund To Find Australia’s Next Top Documentaries

SBS is searching for its most daring, unflinchingly fearless and boundary-smashing factual format yet, issuing a call out for impactful ideas for new documentary series unlike anything seen on Australian screens before, with up to $50,000 in development funding on offer. Announced this morning at the Australian International Documentary Conference (AIDC) in Melbourne, SBS is […]

Resolution Nabs Sarah Truong From PHD
  • Advertising

Resolution Nabs Sarah Truong From PHD

Full-service media agency Resolution has appointed Sarah Truong as head of investment to lead the agency’s investment product. Sarah joins from PHD where she was Group Investment Director for half a decade. With 14 years’ experience in the media industry including seven years at media agency, Carat, Sarah a proven track record for delivering results-driven […]

Brisbane Unveils Bold New Tourism Campaign
  • Campaigns

Brisbane Unveils Bold New Tourism Campaign

Brisbane Economic Development Agency (BEDA) has launched a new domestic tourism campaign, Brisbane Favours the Bold, this week, appealing to those who search for the unexpected to discover the new Brisbane. Created in partnership with VML and dentsu Queensland, the campaign aims to redefine perceptions of Queensland’s thriving capital, strengthen awareness of Brisbane’s leisure offering, […]

Elle Returns To Australia
  • Media

Elle Returns To Australia

Are Media, Australia’s leading omnichannel content company for women, today unveiled the keenly anticipated first issue of the new ELLE Australia magazine. The 244-page Bright Young Things issue – featuring actor Sophie Wilde on the cover – clearly stamps ELLE Australia as the fashion bible for smart, stylish Gen Z and millennial women who love […]

Potential Fallout For The Sydney Roosters In The Wake Of Racial Slur Allegations
  • Marketing

Potential Fallout For The Sydney Roosters In The Wake Of Racial Slur Allegations

The Sydney Roosters are facing a huge amount of fallout over allegations that Spencer Leniu made an on-field racial slur against Broncos player Ezra Mam in yesterday’s Las Vegas season opener. Mam filed an official complaint against Leniu after the Roosters prop allegedly called the Broncos five-eighth a “monkey” on the field. Leniu tried to […]

Nominate Your Marketing Heroines: ADMA Celebrates Women’s Achievements On International Women’s Day 2024
  • Marketing

Nominate Your Marketing Heroines: ADMA Celebrates Women’s Achievements On International Women’s Day 2024

To celebrate International Women’s Day, The Association for Data-Driven Marketing and Advertising (ADMA), has launched a new initiative to honour and spotlight the dynamic women in the marketing sector across the country. Lead image: ADMA Website This year, as the world embraces the theme #InspireInclusion for International Women’s Day on March 8, ADMA is asking […]

Nine.com.au & Drive Join Forces To Launch P-Plate Drive Safe Campaign
  • Campaigns

Nine.com.au & Drive Join Forces To Launch P-Plate Drive Safe Campaign

With the Easter break historically one of the busiest on our roads, Nine.com.au and Drive today launched a month-long campaign to raise awareness of the importance of defensive driver training courses. Too many young drivers are killed or injured on our roads each year. Younger drivers are the most overrepresented group in this tragic statistic, […]