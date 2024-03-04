Spotlight On Sponsors: Brisbane Lions Sign New Deals As They Prepare To Go One Step Further In 2024

The Brisbane Lions looked poised to take home their first premiership in 2023 but fell short by just four points to the Collingwood Magpies.

Welcome back to B&T’s Spotlight on Sponsors series, where we unpack all the major sponsorship news from each NRL and AFL team in the lead-up to the new season.

As the Lions head into 2024, they are shooting for one better than last year and a slew of new and extended sponsorship deals have their back all the way.

B&T is keeping it in Brisbane today as we unpack all the sponsorship news outside of the Brisbane Lions.

Swyftx

Only a few days ago, Swyftx announced an extension of their partnership with the Brisbane Lions. The two-year partnership extension will also feature the Brisbane-based crypto brand’s logo on the sleeve of the Club’s media polo and training tees.

“The Lions are an iconic club, and we’re very proud to be aligned with them and build a long-term partnership of this strength,” said Jason Titman, chief operating officer at Swyft. “It’s great to support the Lions and be part of their journey. We all know what an exciting young squad Chris Fagan and Greg Swann have built over the last seven years”.

“It’s extremely fitting for the Brisbane Lions to be extending our partnership with Swyftx, as we both pride ourselves on being industry leaders and delivering top performances,” said Brisbane Lions CEO Greg Swann. “Over the past few years, both Swyftx and the Lions have shown significant growth, and we are excited to continue to help each other continue to do so over the next two years”.

Caltex

At the start of last season, Caltex signed a new deal with the Brisbane Lions that saw the fuel company become a co-major partner alongside YOUI Insurance until the end of the 2024 season. The agreement sees the Caltex logo solidified on the front of the teams’ playing jerseys for last year until at least the end of this year.

“The Lions are an integral part of the Brisbane community, and much like the Club, we have big growth plans for the Caltex brand in 2023,” said Chevron Australia Downstream general manager Lorne Chambers. “I look forward to an exciting and successful relationship that brings together two great brands in the Lions and Caltex”.

New Balance

Starting at the commencement of the 2023 season, the Brisbane Lions partnered with New Balance on a four-year deal as its official apparel partner.

“At New Balance, we strive to provide the perfect blend of performance technology and style for all, whether that be helping professional athletes strive towards winning grand finals or promoting a healthy and active lifestyle for the community as a whole,” said New Balance Australia regional general manager, Dean Howard. “We are extremely proud to partner with Brisbane Lions given their rich history and look forward to seeing the team run out in 2023 and beyond wearing our uniform, as well as engaging with the Brisbane Lions community”.

Major Sponsor

YOUI

Platinum and Major Support Partners

BMD

Brighton Homes

Hyundai

McDonald’s

XXXX

TAB

Tyrepower

Watch this space for a breakdown of the sponsorship from each AFL team in the lead-up to the 2024 season launch next month.

Did you miss our last article? Check it out now for all the sponsor news from the Port Adelaide FC.