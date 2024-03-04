Spotlight On Sponsors: Sponsors Backing Brisbane Broncos As They Kick Off Their 2024 Redemption Campaign
The Brisbane Broncos might have had a remarkable run through to finals but sadly fell short when it mattered most, succumbing to the Penrith Panthers in the final moments of the grand final.
Welcome back to B&T’s Spotlight on Sponsors series, where we unpack all the major sponsorship news from each NRL and AFL team in the lead-up to the new season.
As they step into 2024, the Broncos are out of blood, searching for redemption, and their sponsors are behind them with several new and extended signings.
B&T has you covered on all the latest sponsorship news outside of the Brisbane Broncos.
TAB
In one of the last announcements of 2023, the Broncos announced a new multi-year partnership with online racing and sports betting brand TAB. For the next three years, the sports betting company will be the Platinum Partner of the NRL team and the Official Partner of the NRLW side.
View this post on Instagram
“We are thrilled to be partnering with the Broncos across both the women’s and men’s teams for the next three years. We are proud to be on the journey with them as they gear up for another successful season in 2024. The relationship gives us the opportunity to promote the club’s athletes across all our platforms and generate fresh and meaningful engagement for fans,” said TAB’s head of sponsorship & events, Kate Waugh.
KIA
A four-year deal that will conclude at the end of 2024, the Broncos first signed on with Kia Motors in 2019. The automotive brand’s logo takes prime position on the front of the team’s playing jersey and has become synonymous with the club. While there is no official word on continuing the partnership past the 2024 season, there is no reason to believe a renewal will not occur.
Broncos members benefit from a range of exclusive vehicle specials as part of the deal.
XXXX
At the start of the 2023 season, XXXX renewed their existing deal with the club to extend for a further five years. The extension sees the beer maker partner with the club across exciting new opportunities in the fan engagement, community and sustainability space.
“XXXX first became part of the Broncos family in 1994, and since then, both organisations have enjoyed an unbreakable connection with the people of Brisbane and Queensland. This agreement will take the partnership beyond 30 years, which is a testament to both the Broncos and XXXX’s longevity and commitment to the game,” said Broncos CEO Dave Donaghy.
Premier Partners
- The Star
- FirstMac
- Asics
- NationalStorage
- BFC
- McDonald’s
- Deadly Choices
Platinum Partners
- Australian Beef
- Coca Cola
- Nova 106.9
- TAFE QLD
- Bailey Leaders
- Tyrepower
- Courier Mail
- Arrow Energy
Watch this space for a breakdown of the sponsorship from each NRL team in the lead-up to the 2024 season launch early next month.
Did you miss yesterday’s article? Check it out now for all the sponsor news from the Melbourne Storm.
