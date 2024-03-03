Spotlight On Sponsors: Fresh Melbourne Storm Deals Drive The Team Into 2024
It’s been a rough few seasons for the Melbourne Storm, but despite a bought of injuries to superstar players, the team somehow pulled their way into the top three last year.
Welcome back to B&T’s Spotlight on Sponsors series, where we unpack all the major sponsorship news from each NRL and AFL team in the lead-up to the new season.
With a few major players still in doubt, others returning from extended injury breaks, the team are storming into the 2024 season, and a slew of updated sponsorship deals, do they have what it takes to go all the way this year?
B&T has you covered with all the sponsorship news out of the Melbourne Storm.
Fiji Airways
Signing at the end of the 2023 season, Fiji Airways has secured a minimum 3-year partnership with the club. The airline has become a Premium Partner for the Storm, with its logo on the front of the teams playing shorts. The deal also sees the carrier become the naming rights partner of the Fiji Airways Lounge, the club’s new first-class gameday hospitality experience at AAMI Park.
As part of the new partnership, the club have committed to working toward bringing more rugby league to Fijian shores. The team’s second pre-season challenge match against the Newcastle Knights last weekend was played in Latouka.
“We know the people of Fiji love their Rugby League, and we look forward to announcing several new initiatives both on the ground in Fiji and in Melbourne over the coming months that will build on this exciting announcement and strengthen our connection with the Fijian community,” said Storm CEO, Justin Rodski when the deal was penned.
CarSales
In 2022, Storm announced a renewal of their existing partnership with CarSales that will see the relationship extend to at least the end of the 2025 season. The deal secures the car trade website’s branding across players’ jerseys, training balls and kits, and on-field signage on game days.
The pair teamed up with Wall Lords to celebrate the extension by creating a mural near Richmond Station of legendary players Ryan Papenhuyzen, Jahrome Hughes, and Xavier Coates.
“Three years is a long-term commitment in the current sporting landscape, and it’s indicative not only of the opportunity we see but also the strong alignment of cultures at the Storm and carsales,” said CarSales managing director Paul Barlow in 2022. “Sport and carsales are a great mix. Behind every successful sporting team is passion, integrity and most importantly, teamwork”.
O’Neills
A fresh sponsor for a fresh season. At the end of last year, O’Neills signed on as the club’s Official Apparel Partner starting from the 2024 season. The sporting apparel brand will supply the team with playing and performance apparel across the term of the deal. It will also provide a solid retail offering to members and fans through an extensive range for women, men, and youth.
“Like Melbourne Storm, O’Neills values commitment, hard work, and care for its people, and we can’t wait for this exciting partnership to get started,” said Rodski last year.
Major Sponsor
- RedZed
Premium Partners
Official Partners
- Cointree
- Hostplus
- Lotus Living
- Kangan Institute
- Comwire IT
- TLA
- Donate Life
- Deadly Choices
- Metro Trains
- Jim Beam
- Crown
- Brick Lane
- WT Partnership
- Brand Collective
Watch this space for a breakdown of the sponsorship from each NRL team in the lead-up to the 2024 season launch early next month.
Did you miss our last article? Check it out now for all the sponsor news from the NZ Warriors.
