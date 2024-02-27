Spotlight On Sponsors: Wahs-Mania Leads To Brand New Signings As Warriors Aim To Go All The Way In 2024

Spotlight On Sponsors: Wahs-Mania Leads To Brand New Signings As Warriors Aim To Go All The Way In 2024
Aimee Edwards
By Aimee Edwards



Something insane swept to New Zealand as finals approached last year. “Wahs Mania” took hold, and hope was ignited in the hearts of Kiwis who mostly didn’t usually care about League. Sadly, the Warriors didn’t make it through to the grand final, but the clubs following saw a massive increase nonetheless.

Welcome back to B&T’s Spotlight on Sponsors series, where we unpack all the major sponsorship news from each NRL and AFL team in the lead-up to the new season.

Stepping into 2024, the Warriors have experienced unprecedented growth, signing several brand-new sponsorships as they embark on their 2024 campaign.

B&T has you covered on all the sponsorship news from across the ditch.

Maxigesic

A few weeks ago, New Zealand pain relief brand Maxigesic signed on for a two-year partnership with the Warriors as the official pain relief partner for the 2024 and 2025 seasons.

Maxigesic’s logo will feature on the front of the playing shorts for all five of the club’s teams this season in the NRL, New South Wales Cup, Jersey Flegg Cup, SG Ball Cup and Harold Matthews Cup. The brand will also partner to present the ‘Big Hit of the Week’ video feature and the weekly recovery report.

“We feel a real affinity with the One New Zealand Warriors and their journey. Having initially developed and launched Maxigesic® at home in New Zealand, we’ve taken on the Australian market and established Maxigesic® as the number one selling Paracetamol/Ibuprofen combination* on the other side of the Tasman, so we’re fully supportive of the One New Zealand Warriors achieving t own historic milestone of winning a first NRL title,” said Hartley Atkinson, chief executive of AFT Pharmaceuticals and inventor of Maxigesic.

One.NZ

For 25 years, One New Zealand has been a proud partner of the NZ Warriors. To mark the milestone partnership, the telco company helped the club launch their 30th-anniversary heritage jersey, complete with a retro collar—notably, the One.NZ logo is missing from the new jersey, with the aim of ensuring it was as close to the original jersey as possible. The bold mood is a reflection of the telco’s commitment to and passion for the club.

Credit – NZ Warriors

“The One NZ and Warriors sponsorship is about so much more than a logo on the front of the jersey,” said One New Zealand CEO Jason Paris. “We are two great organisations that have united for the last 25 years to create something special. A community, a legacy and a deep bond”.

“It’s been 25 years in the making for us, and today, we are really proud to unveil this iconic heritage jersey to celebrate this”.

Anytime Fitness

Another new partnership for the year sees Anytime Fitness sign on as the club’s official gym partner for the 2024 and 2025 seasons. Anytime Fitness has been the presenting partner for the preseason training galleries on the Warriors’ digital channels. The fitness brand also offers exclusive deals to Warriors members.

“At Anytime Fitness, we’re passionate about empowering individuals to lead healthier lives,” said Anytime Fitness NZ CEO Cameron Ward. “Joining hands with the One New Zealand Warriors as their official gym partner is a testament to our shared commitment to wellness”.

Major Sponsors

  • Autex
  • Dynasty
  • Sky Sport

Official Sponsors

  • Active Pure
  • Best Foods
  • Flava
  • Hallensteins
  • NZ Herald
  • SENZ
  • Wendys

Watch this space for a breakdown of the sponsorship from each NRL team in the lead-up to the 2024 season launch early next month.

Did you miss our last article? Check it out now for all the sponsor news from the Newcastle Knights.




Please login with linkedin to comment

new zealand warriors NRL spotlight on sponsors

Latest News

She Creates Unveils Dynamic New Approach for 2024
  • Marketing

She Creates Unveils Dynamic New Approach for 2024

She Creates has revealed its plans for 2024 with a new committee and revamped structure to support women in the creative industry. Lead image: Amy Lambert & Elise Rundell She Creates is a volunteer-run, not-for-profit organisation dedicated to inspiring, promoting and representing women in the creative communications industry of Adelaide. “As we start this new […]

Credit Union SA Partners With Local Agency, KWPX, To Say “We CU SA”
  • Campaigns

Credit Union SA Partners With Local Agency, KWPX, To Say “We CU SA”

Credit Union SA has partnered with a local South Australian integrated agency, kwpx, on a new brand campaign, ‘We CU SA,’ that highlights their love for the state. The recently launched large-scale brand campaign showcases Credit Union SA as one of the last remaining credit unions solely focused on South Australian members. The campaign captures […]

Three Major Wins For Atomic 212°
  • Advertising

Three Major Wins For Atomic 212°

Atomic 212° has continued its 2023 winning streak into the new year with the announcement of three new clients: VetPartners, Adyen and UKG. Lead image: Claire Fenner VetPartners is Australasia’s leading veterinary practice management company, with a community of 4,500 people in more than 250 practices plus training centres, a vet nurse training school and […]

Chloe Hooper Talks MOOD x Mental Health Record Attempt For Cannes In Cairns
  • B&T Exclusive

Chloe Hooper Talks MOOD x Mental Health Record Attempt For Cannes In Cairns

Cannes in Cairns revellers at the ready, we’ve got the low down on the MOOD x Mental Health First Aid Course taking place at this year’s Cannes in Cairns. The industry-first course will see attendees certified as mental health first aiders, to help colleagues manage their mental health. Chloe Hooper, the founder of Bare Feat […]

Avid Collective Nabs Niki Jones From Junkee Media As New Head Of Enablement & Operations
  • Media

Avid Collective Nabs Niki Jones From Junkee Media As New Head Of Enablement & Operations

Avid Collective has officially announced the appointment of former Scout Publishing and Junkee Media executive Niki Jones (lead image) as its new head of enablement operations. In the newly created role, Jones will be responsible for overseeing operational activities across various arms of business with a focus on partner engagement. “Niki’s appointment comes at an […]