Spotlight On Sponsors: Wahs-Mania Leads To Brand New Signings As Warriors Aim To Go All The Way In 2024

Something insane swept to New Zealand as finals approached last year. “Wahs Mania” took hold, and hope was ignited in the hearts of Kiwis who mostly didn’t usually care about League. Sadly, the Warriors didn’t make it through to the grand final, but the clubs following saw a massive increase nonetheless.

Welcome back to B&T’s Spotlight on Sponsors series, where we unpack all the major sponsorship news from each NRL and AFL team in the lead-up to the new season.

Stepping into 2024, the Warriors have experienced unprecedented growth, signing several brand-new sponsorships as they embark on their 2024 campaign.

B&T has you covered on all the sponsorship news from across the ditch.

Maxigesic

A few weeks ago, New Zealand pain relief brand Maxigesic signed on for a two-year partnership with the Warriors as the official pain relief partner for the 2024 and 2025 seasons.

Maxigesic’s logo will feature on the front of the playing shorts for all five of the club’s teams this season in the NRL, New South Wales Cup, Jersey Flegg Cup, SG Ball Cup and Harold Matthews Cup. The brand will also partner to present the ‘Big Hit of the Week’ video feature and the weekly recovery report.

“We feel a real affinity with the One New Zealand Warriors and their journey. Having initially developed and launched Maxigesic® at home in New Zealand, we’ve taken on the Australian market and established Maxigesic® as the number one selling Paracetamol/Ibuprofen combination* on the other side of the Tasman, so we’re fully supportive of the One New Zealand Warriors achieving t own historic milestone of winning a first NRL title,” said Hartley Atkinson, chief executive of AFT Pharmaceuticals and inventor of Maxigesic.

One.NZ

For 25 years, One New Zealand has been a proud partner of the NZ Warriors. To mark the milestone partnership, the telco company helped the club launch their 30th-anniversary heritage jersey, complete with a retro collar—notably, the One.NZ logo is missing from the new jersey, with the aim of ensuring it was as close to the original jersey as possible. The bold mood is a reflection of the telco’s commitment to and passion for the club.

“The One NZ and Warriors sponsorship is about so much more than a logo on the front of the jersey,” said One New Zealand CEO Jason Paris. “We are two great organisations that have united for the last 25 years to create something special. A community, a legacy and a deep bond”.

“It’s been 25 years in the making for us, and today, we are really proud to unveil this iconic heritage jersey to celebrate this”.

Anytime Fitness

Another new partnership for the year sees Anytime Fitness sign on as the club’s official gym partner for the 2024 and 2025 seasons. Anytime Fitness has been the presenting partner for the preseason training galleries on the Warriors’ digital channels. The fitness brand also offers exclusive deals to Warriors members.

“At Anytime Fitness, we’re passionate about empowering individuals to lead healthier lives,” said Anytime Fitness NZ CEO Cameron Ward. “Joining hands with the One New Zealand Warriors as their official gym partner is a testament to our shared commitment to wellness”.

Major Sponsors

Autex

Dynasty

Sky Sport

Official Sponsors

Active Pure

Best Foods

Flava

Hallensteins

NZ Herald

SENZ

Wendys

