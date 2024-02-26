Spotlight On Sponsors: Newcastle Knights Sponsorship Portfolio Strong Despite Fall From 2023 Finals

Hopes were high for the Newcastle Knights in 2023, with the team finishing in their highest position on the ladder since 2006. But with the Warriors fueled by a sudden increase in popularity, the Knights fell out of the finals 40 points to 10 in the semi-finals.

While the Knights didn’t get a shot at premiership glory in 2023, the women’s team took full advantage of their shot, dominating the Gold Coast Titans to win the NRLW Grand Final. Through it all, their hometown backed them all the way, with the renewal of several key sponsorships and strengthening community engagement initiatives.

NIB

Last year, NIB extended its foundational partnership with the Knights, renewing as its principal partner until the end of the 2025 season. First signing in 1988, the relationship will reach 38 years at the end of the current term.

The extension solidifies the insurance company’s branding on the front of the teams playing jerseys. NIB and Knights team members have worked together to deliver community initiatives, including the ‘NIB Body Kind Breakfast’ in partnership with The Butterfly Foundation; Millie Boyle’s Game Changer program for people living with disability; and Indigenous programming with Awabakal Aboriginal Medical Service, under nib’s Reconciliation Action Plan.

“Our relationship with nib runs deep and is truly about more than sport. We share a community, and we each have a drive to make our community stronger,” said nib Newcastle Knights and Wests Group Australia chief executive officer Philip Gardner last year. “That is an enormous privilege and responsibility. Our aim is to integrate our business and support programs involving our elite men and women athletes and our community initiatives with nib”.

NSW Mining

In 2022, NSW Mining signed a new agreement with the Knights for a further three years to celebrate ten years since the start of their partnership.

Since 2013, the partnership has highlighted the work of tens of thousands of NSW mining families, celebrating them at the annual Voice for Mining Family Day. A key feature of the day includes a limited edition high-vis jersey with the NSW Mining logo appearing prominently on the front. In round 23 of 2022, to celebrate the 10th anniversary, the team unveiled a brand new, special anniversary edition of the now-famous jersey.

“Mining is central to the prosperity of our region, vital to our state and such a big part of our community. So it is wonderful to have mining, an industry that is one of the pillars of our region, support our club now and into the future,” Newcastle Knights CEO Philip Gardner said when the deal was renewed. “As a major sponsor of our men’s team and a foundation sponsor of the women’s team, the NSW Minerals Council is integral to supporting our players, our administration and our community”.

PalmerBet

At the end of 2022, PalmerBet signed on with the Knights for a three-year partnership that would see it become that club’s Official Wagering Partner until the end of the 2024 season. The deal sees the sports betting company’s logo appear prominently on the rear of the teams playing jerseys.

“To partner with the Newcastle Knights is a major milestone for our company, and to do so with such an iconic club that has won premierships and had such star players makes it even more exciting,” said PalmerBet CEO Grant Palmer in 2021.

