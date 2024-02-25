Spotlight On Sponsors: Community At The Heart Of The Cronulla Sharks Despite Disappointing Few Seasons

The Cronulla Sharks have had an unremarkable few years, with the team not being able to secure a finals win since 2018. Is 2024 a year for redemption for the boys from the shire? Or will they fall out of the finals series altogether?

Despite a rough few years for Sharks fans, it’s not all bleak; with the signing of new sponsors and the extension of others all focussed on community engagement, the Sharks’ partnership portfolio appears to be in great shape.

QUEST

Quest Apartment Hotels last week announced a two-year deal with the Cronulla Sharks NRL Club, motivated by the critical work of the ‘Sharks Have Heart’ program in championing inclusivity.

As an official community partner, the Quest group has vowed to incorporate the Sharks initiative for inclusivity into its practices. Quest are the front of jersey sponsor for Cronulla Sharks women’s team and back of shorts sponsor for the NRL men’s team.

Quest has also secured naming rights to ‘Quest Family Hill’ at PointsBet Stadium.

“It’s also exciting that we can take our brand on a journey with Quest given they have over 160 hotels across 60 metropolitan, regional and suburban locations throughout Australia, New Zealand, the UK and Fiji”, said Dino Mezzatesta, Sharks CEO.

Pilot

Back in 2021, the Sharks signed a new deal with men’s health brand, Pilot. The deal features the Pilot branding on the front of the Sharks NRL playing shorts, providing players, members and fans with access to all the tools they need for better men’s health.

The partnership also led to what may just be one of the most hilariously awkward advertisments in sporting history featuring Sharks superstars Toby Rudolf, Tom Hazelton and Dale Finucane.

Zambrero

In a deal that thrilled Cronulla residents, Zambrero signed on with the club back in 2021. Their partnership secures the fast food chains logo on the rear of the teams playing jerseys. The mexican chain also sponsors a number of fan events and offers a 10% discount across Australia for all members.

Zambrero’s Plate 4 Plate intitiative has seen the brand to donate over 45 million meals to those in need and as part of the partnership, the club’s staff and players have been a large part of this initative over the last few years.

“It is important for us to align ourselves with partners that not only excel in their field but have a community conscious that aligns with our values here at the Sharks. Partnering with Zambrero ticks all of those boxes and we look forward to working closely together for at least the next two years,” said Sharks CEO Dino Mezzatesta in 2021.

Premier Partner

Aramex

Major Partners

Classic Sports

ACE Gutters

Madimack

Lae Biscuit

