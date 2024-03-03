Spotlight On Sponsors: Port Adelaide Partnership Deals Kept Under Wraps As They Head Into 2024 Season

Port Adelaide remain relatively tight-lipped on sponsorship news, with almost no comment on any of the teams long term sponsors made public. Despite this, the clubs sponsorship portfolio appears to be strong with a number of major sponsors appearing on the teams playing kits and a large list on their website.

Of all the major sponsors listed for the club, the one that has been made the most public is the connection with Flinders University.

Port Adelaide has recently embarked on a multi-year partnership with the educational institution that will strengthen their joint education offerings. As the club’s official education partner, the university will support the club’s AFL, AFLW and community programs.

The partnership follows the successful roll-out of the Diploma in Sports Management. The course provides students with opportunities for careers in the AFL and sports industry through a Flinders-developed curriculum at Alberton Oval. 50 students are undertaking the year-long diploma at the Port Adelaide Academy of Sport where students can access elite performance facilities and industry experts across the clubs renowned men’s and women’s programs, through hands on work experience.

“Sport provides significant career pathway opportunities for young people. Combining a passion for sport with a career across a broad range of professional streams is a fantastic way for people to build their career with practical experience and insights within an AFL football club environment,” said Port Adelaide Football Club CEO Matthew Richardson at the time the deal was secured.

B&T approached Port Adelaide for comment or further details surrounding their sponsorship deals, but no response was received.

