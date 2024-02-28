Spotlight On Sponsors: Melbourne FC Rocked By Off-Field Scandals But Partnership Portfolio Remains Solid

Aimee Edwards
Aimee Edwards



It’s been a rocky few weeks inside Melbourne FC, with star Demon Joel Smith facing drug trafficking or attempted drug trafficking allegations just a week out from the season’s kick-off.

Welcome back to B&T’s Spotlight on Sponsors series, where we unpack all the major sponsorship news from each NRL and AFL team in the lead-up to the new season.

Despite a rough start to the pre-season, the Demons are on track in terms of sponsorship, signing on and renewing several partnerships.

B&T has you covered on all the latest from inside the Melbourne camp.

Zurich

This month, Zurich renewed its partnership with Melbourne for three more seasons, extending the relationship until the end of the 2026 season. The insurance company first signed on with the club in 2018 as a co-principal partner and, in 2020, extended its commitment to also cover the club’s AFLW team.

Credit – Melbourne Football Club

The partnership solidifies the Zurich logo on the front of the men’s and back of the women’s match-day jerseys and both team’s training apparel. The two have also collaborated on several health and mental health initiatives, raising awareness for issues like MND and youth mental health.

“Together, we have driven several impactful community initiatives, including the launch of ‘Goals for Good’ and support of charitable rounds to raise money for FightMND (motor neurone disease) and the Reach Foundation (youth mental health and wellbeing),” said Justin Delaney, chief executive officer for Zurich Australia & New Zealand. “Our partnership with the Melbourne Football Club provides a valuable platform for Zurich to connect with our customers, partners, employees and the broader Australian community”.

Hertz

At the end of the 2023 season, Hertz not only renewed their partnership with Melbourne FC but extended it, becoming a co-principal club partner alongside Zurich. Hertz first signed with Melbourne in 1984; the elevated partnership will see the commitment reach over 40 years.

The new agreement will see the car rental brand’s iconic logo feature across both Demons’ playing kits, on the back of the AFL jerseys and remaining on the front of the AFLW kits.

“Both Melbourne and Hertz Australia share a rich history together, and with our regional headquarters based here in Melbourne, it’s something we’re extremely proud of,” Eoin MacNeill, vice president of Hertz APAC said last year. “In becoming Co-Principal Partner, we have our sights firmly on the future and exploring the different ways we can bring our brands together to support the club, the sport and the wider community”.

YoPro

Last year, the Demons signed a new deal with Danone Yo Pro that would see the brand’s high-protein products integrated into Melbourne’s training and game nutrition, fuelling players across both its AFL and AFLW programs.

“In getting to know the team at YoPRO, you get a sense of the priority they place on performance and improvement,” said Melbourne CEO Gary Pert. “Supporting Australian athletes, from the elite level to grassroots, really is at the core of their mission, which is why we feel so proud to welcome them to Melbourne.

Major Partners

  • IG
  • Tourism NT
  • Haymes Paint
  • FujiFilm

Official Partners

Watch this space for a breakdown of the sponsorship from each AFL team in the lead-up to the 2024 season launch next month.

Did you miss yesterday’s article? Check it out now for all the sponsor news from Carlton FC.




