Spotlight On Sponsors: Carlton Partnerships Provide More Than Just Financial Support As Team Prepares 2024 Campaign

Aimee Edwards
By Aimee Edwards



Carlton FC had an epic run to the finals series but fell short just one game before the grand final, succumbing 63 points to the Brisbane Lions 79. As the 2024 season looms, the Blues are focused on taking it one step further.

Welcome back to B&T’s Spotlight on Sponsors series, where we unpack all the major sponsorship news from each NRL and AFL team in the lead-up to the new season.

For Carlton, sponsors are more than just that; it is a partnership that supports the team on and off the field. “Partners rather than ‘sponsors’ are just that; they align with our Club because we share mutual values and are looking to create two-way value for both organisations’ ecosystems. Our partners support enables the Club to work towards its business plan, but it isn’t just the financial support that is important, it is also their connection into Carlton community, this can be adding expert or adding value to our members and supporters,” a Carlton spokesperson for the Club told B&T. “We are privileged to have many partners that are community-focused and support our community initiatives, such as Carlton Respects and the Adam Saad Academy”.

B&T has you covered with all the sponsorship news outside of Carlton Football Club Below.

Hyundai

In 2023, Hyundai announced it would renew its commitment to Carlton FC, extending the partnership over a quarter of a century. The new deal sees the automotive brands logo maintain prime position on the front of the teams playing jerseys until the end of the 2027 season. The extension will also see Hyundai double down on its commitment to the Club’s AFLW team.

“We have a long-standing partner in Hyundai, which has long enabled many ‘smiles’ across the faces of kids in conjunction with the Club via the Hyundai Help for Kids initiative,” said a spokesperson for Carlton.

Great Southern Bank

Now entering the final year of its current partnership, Great Southern Bank has supported the Club since 2018. In 2021, the financial institution extended its commitment, signing as a co-major partner alongside Hyundai. The deal sees the bank’s logo solidified on the rear of the teams playing jerseys. The logo also appears on the AFL media backdrop, changeroom signage, digital club communications and game-day activations.

“This sponsorship has already raised our profile and helped grow our business, and now we have just changed our name to Great Southern Bank; this is even more important,” said Great Southern Bank CEO Paul Lewis in 2021. “Not only does this sponsorship connect us to the entire Carlton Football Club family of members, supporters and key stakeholders, it provides us the opportunity to launch our new brand to millions nationally. We look forward to working closely with the Carlton Football Club over the coming seasons”.

LA Trobe University

Last year, La Trobe University announced that it would extend its current partnership with the Club to reach the end of the 2027 season. The five-year extension solidifies further commitment to growing the Carlton College of Sport education offerings at the undergraduate level through new and expanded coursework and programs.

Carlton College Of Sport Alumni. Credit – Carlton College Of Sport

Carlton will also continue to offer four graduate positions within the Club to Carlton College of Sport students every year and facilitate a minimum of 20 La Trobe University interns each year. Furthermore, Carlton will give three PhD students a chance to complete their research at the Club over the five-year deal whilst also allowing four undergraduate honours or masters students to undertake their projects in relevant areas of the Club.

“We look forward to the next five years with La Trobe’s continued involvement with the Club. The extended partnership truly shows the Club’s commitment to education, particularly the alignment with the Carlton College of Sport, and the commitment to providing high-calibre education,” Carlton CEO Brian Cook said.

Venue Partner

Community Partner

  • ADCO

Member Partner

Platinum Partners

  • Trip A Deal
  • Stock Doctor
  • VISY
  • Grunt
  • Kioti

Watch this space for a breakdown of the sponsorship from each AFL team in the lead-up to the 2024 season launch next month.

Did you miss yesterday's article? Check it out now for all the sponsor news from St Kilda.




