Sportsbet’s ‘Putt For Dough’ Tees Off At Morphettville With $100k Still Up For Grabs

Staff Writers
Edited by Staff Writers
Sportsbet’s Putt For Dough activation made a triumphant return to Morphettville over the weekend, kicking off the 2025 Adelaide Racing Carnival with a $100,000 prize pool on the line — but no punters were able to sink the miracle putt just yet.

Following its success in 2024, Putt For Dough is back bigger than ever, running across three major race days during the Carnival. Across Saturday’s Group One race meet, hundreds of fans lined up to tackle the 70-foot-long putting challenge — a tough, downhill slope designed to test even the steadiest of hands.

Despite the best efforts of the crowd, no one managed to land the shot, meaning the full $100k jackpot rolls over to the next two race days.

Fans were also treated to a special appearance from Crows ruckman Reilly O’Brien, who was on hand offering putting tips after the Crows’ clash with Fremantle in Perth on Friday night. O’Brien, who recently nailed a hole-in-one at the Crows’ team golf day, drew big crowds at the Sportsbet activation.

Last year’s Putt For Dough saw over 1,700 participants, with nine fans successfully draining the putt to share in the prize money. With two more race days to come — and all $100,000 still up for grabs — punters will be out in full force trying to claim their share.

The next shot at glory returns trackside this Saturday at Morphettville.

