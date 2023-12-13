Sportsbet & Melbourne Racing Club Announce Partnership

Sportsbet and Melbourne Racing Club (MRC) have announced a five-year partnership, commencing on January 1, 2024.

The partnership between Sportsbet and MRC will see a move away from the status quo of racing and engage a new generation of fans through bold, fun, and impactful activity.

With exceptional brand synergies and a strong alignment in core values between the two, the partnership aims to re-position the sport to new racing fans and also open up racing to more sporting audiences.

This will come to life across all touchpoints from digital, marketing, customer engagement, on course activations and experiences throughout the year, with particular emphasis on key Carnival periods throughout the racing season. The partnership encompasses all three MRC racetracks – Caulfield, Mornington, and Sportsbet Sandown, and is highlighted by Sportsbet becoming the naming rights partner for the Caulfield Cup Carnival and the iconic Caulfield Cup.

It will also feature:

Sportsbet offering a $1 million prize for any horse that takes out the Sportsbet Mornington Cup and Sportsbet Caulfield Cup double in the same calendar year

Sportsbet investing $125,000 into racing growth initiatives at Mornington racetrack

Sportsbet making a $125k cash contribution to the MRC Foundation each year to support charities and local communities

World-first LED technology for barriers to be rolled out early 2024

Investment in growth of MRC Membership

Enhancement of on course experiences for GA customers

Sportsbet and MRC are also committed to putting on the best trackside racing experience to the hundreds of thousands that come through the gates at each track every year.

Sportsbet CEO, Barni Evans, said it’s an exciting time for racing. “Sportsbet is excited to partner with the MRC and we look forward to bringing to life our shared ambition of attracting new audiences to racing.”

“We’re always looking to do more for the community and we’re particularly proud to be contributing $125,000 each year of the partnership to the MRC Foundation, supporting local communities and helping racing industry participants.”

“The MRC is an incredibly successful and progressive Club who are doing great things to enhance the sport and we can’t wait to be a part of that,” Evans said.

Melbourne Racing Club CEO, Josh Blanksby, said the partnership is a fantastic opportunity to showcase innovation in new ways within the racing industry.