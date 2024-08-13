Spinach Wins Comms Account For Haymes Paint Following Pitch

Spinach has been appointed by Haymes Paint as its lead communications partner following a competitive pitch.

Looking to cut through in an increasingly competitive category, Haymes Paint put out the call for a partner with strategic brand management skills and retail chops to help drive business to its growing fleet of stores and stockists.

Spinach was chosen based on the team’s senior expertise, agility, and ‘can-do’ culture, which aligns with the next phase of the brand’s growth.

“Spinach stood out for its breadth of experience across a range of capabilities and demonstrated admirable depth of thinking. The agency’s integrated approach and ability to deliver across multiple disciplines were key factors in our decision. With Spinach’s support, we’re confident we can further enhance the brand’s presence and reach,” said head of marketing at Haymes Paint, Andrew Senyard.

To support Haymes Paint, Spinach will leverage its full suite of capabilities including creative, strategy, design as well as media planning and buying.

“Haymes Paint is one of the great Aussie success stories. This partnership is a wonderful fit for us and a perfect opportunity to really stick it to ‘big paint’. We love a challenger brand and we’re champing at the bit to bring our whole-of-agency expertise to the table,” said Spinach executive creative director Dom Megna.

The first work from the partnership will hit the market in the coming months.

Established in 1935, Haymes Paint is known for its commitment to producing high-quality, innovative paint and surface coating products. Haymes Paint is available through more than 350 stockists across Australia including 57 Haymes Paint Shops and 34 PaintRight stores.