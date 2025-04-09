Specsavers Dials Up The Gags In New OOH Targeting Comedy Festival-Goers Via TBWA\Melbourne

Specsavers has launched a targeted small format OOH campaign that dials up the wit and humour of the brand in ambient OOH media across Australia and New Zealand, via TBWA\Melbourne.

The campaign is designed to entertain comedy festival attendees, features sight and hearing related jokes that put a spin on classic jokes all while bringing the brand ‘Should’ve gone to Specsavers’ tagline to life.

Focusing on funny scenarios that could happen when someone hasn’t had their hearing or eyesight checked. Some of the jokes include:

A man walks into a bar…. “Ouch”. Should’ve gone to Specsavers.

Why did the chicken cross the road? What chicken? Should’ve gone to Specsavers.

Knock, knock. Knock, knock knock. KNOCK, KNOCK, KNOCK, KNOCK! Should’ve gone to Specsavers Audiology.

“Simple yet effective, we are excited to bring some laughs to comedy fans outside the shows with our latest campaign. The OOH creative will be positioned alongside comedy act posters which brings our brand tagline to life in a fresh and playful way in a contextual environment. The campaign is a funny and a gentle reminder to Aussies and Kiwis of all ages to look after their eye and hearing health while also giving then a laugh,” commented Anri McHugh, head of marketing, awareness and consideration, Specsavers.

“There’s nothing less funny than having to explain a joke. This campaign is a delightfully witty and contextually relevant reminder that being able to hear clearly, helps you get the most out of every moment, including the punchline. We also couldn’t be more thrilled to extend our brand tagline to the Audiology business,” said Steph Barr, head of audiology marketing.

“Writing jokes for Specsavers for national comedy festivals came with one undeniable challenge: comedians can smell fear. So, we had two choices – panic, or keep writing anyway. Thankfully, Specsavers’ well-known and well-loved brand of observational everyday humour gave us the perfect starting point to work from – so we leaned into that and crossed our fingers for a few chuckles along the way,” Stephanie Gwee, creative director, TBWA\Melbourne.

“Our friends at TBWA came up with a great creative idea just two weeks before the Melbourne Comedy Festival, and we were delighted to help bring it to life in the right places with a targeted OOH campaign. We’ve loved our first few months working on the Specsavers business. The successful execution of this campaign was a true test of agility and demonstrated the seamless collaboration between the agency village and the marketing team to take advantage of this culturally relevant moment and communicate the ‘Should’ve gone to Specsavers’ message,” reflected Stefanie Crisafi, group client director at EssenceMediacom.

The campaign is live on small format sites and will coincide with comedy festivals in Melbourne, Sydney, Brisbane and Auckland across April and May.

Credits:

Creative Agency: TBWA\Melbourne

Media Agency: EssenceMediacom

Specsavers:

Jane Hoban, Trading Director ANZ

Shaun Briggs, Director of Marketing Customer Activation ANZ

Anri McHugh, Head of Marketing – Awareness & Consideration ANZ

Steph Barr, Head of Marketing – Audiology ANZ