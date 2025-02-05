Special Wins Warner Bros. Discovery’s Max Creative Account

Warner Bros. Discovery (WBD) have appointed Special as their creative agency of record to lead the launch of Max in Australia, working across brand strategy, advertising, earned media and content, following a competitive pitch.

Max – the global streaming service from Warner Bros. Discovery is set to launch in Australia in the first half of 2025. It will featuring content from HBO, Warner Bros., Discovery, Animal Planet, Cartoon Network and more, home to treasured franchises, including Harry Potter and the DC Universe.

Special won the account weeks after EssenceMediacom was chosen as the media agency launch partner for Max.

“Launching a brand like Max is a once-in-a-lifetime, so we needed an agency as bold as the opportunity. Enter Special: from day one, they nailed it with a pitch concept that’s punchy, innovative and unapologetically Max. We can’t wait for Australia to see what’s coming – it’s going to be special in every sense of the word,” said Sasha Mackie, senior director marketing and publicity ANZ, Warner Bros. Discovery.

“From the outset the Warner Bros. Discovery team inspired us with their smarts, passion and ambitious drive to set a new standard. This, coupled with their premium product offering, creates a unique opportunity to engage in the conversations and moments that matter to people, leaving lasting cultural impact and extraordinary value creation,” said Lindsey Evans, partner and CEO at Special Australia.