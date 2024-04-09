Special Wins Employment Hero Global Brand Brief

Special Wins Employment Hero Global Brand Brief
B&T Magazine
By B&T Magazine



Employment Hero has appointed independent creative agency Special London on a global brand brief.

This follows a competitive pitch between agencies from both Sydney and London.

Employment Hero operates across five markets and used by 300,000 SMEs and over 2 million of their employees globally. Employment Hero enables these businesses to hire across 150 countries, paying out $100 billion in salaries per annum through Payroll. The business is on a strong growth trajectory and to fuel its next era of expansion the organisation will partner with Special to create a global brand platform that drives penetration in key markets including the UK, US, Australia, New Zealand, Singapore and Malaysia.

Special Group UK will collaborate with the Employment Hero global team on brand strategy and creative execution. This partnership is designed to not only enhance the current brand identity but also strategically position the Employment Hero for sustained success and impactful global expansion.

Matt Poulier, global head of brand at Employment Hero, said: “As the Global Head of Brand at Employment Hero, I am thrilled to announce our partnership with Special Group UK, a pivotal moment in our journey towards global leadership in the employment industry. Our success in Australia has set a strong foundation, and now, as we expand globally, Special Group UK’s remarkable strategic acumen and creative vision stand out as the catalysts for our next phase of brand evolution. Their exceptional approach in the global pitch process showcased a deep understanding of first-principle thinking and a commitment to challenging the status quo. This aligns perfectly with our mission to break down barriers and deliver unparalleled value to both our B2B and B2C audiences worldwide.

“We’re confident that this collaboration will not only cement our positioning as a global leader but also drive our brand towards a future-focused and universally resonant identity. It’s an exciting era for us, and we’re eager to see where this partnership leads us in reshaping the employment landscape, with Special Group UK by our side.”

Jennifer Black, partner & CEO of Special London, said: “From the beginning of our relationship with Employment Hero we were struck by the ambition, energy and pioneering spirit of this organisation and everyone who has built it. It is a brand that is truly disrupting the world of work for the better so we are absolutely thrilled to be their partner to deliver bold strategic thinking and ambitious creative that matches their aspirations for the business and brand. The team is absolutely lovely to boot and we’re already running at pace to bring our collective thinking to life. This brand is going to change the world, we are delighted to play a part in that journey.”

 




Please login with linkedin to comment

Employment Hero Special

Latest News

Hinge Takes Dating Into The Afterlife With Refreshed Brand Campaign
  • Campaigns

Hinge Takes Dating Into The Afterlife With Refreshed Brand Campaign

Hinge has unveiled its fifth global “Designed To Be Deleted” ad campaign, taking the platform somewhere brand new — the afterlife. The campaign encourages daters to go on dates and find love in person, cheekily bringing dark humour and deeper storytelling to what happens to the beloved app icon, Hingie, after a match is made […]

Assembled Media Sees 200% Annual Growth
  • Advertising

Assembled Media Sees 200% Annual Growth

Data-led media planning and buying agency Assembled Media is highlighting the importance of its people in facilitating another year of immense growth. Lead image: (L-R): Chelsea Schultz, Media Associate; Zac Chapman, Managing Director; and Sophie Morris, Graduate Intern (Assembled Academy) at Assembled Media Since its founding in 2020, the agency has experienced a 200 per […]

Cannes Lions Launches LIONS Creators
  • Advertising

Cannes Lions Launches LIONS Creators

The Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity has announced the launch of LIONS Creators. A new experience taking place from 18 to 20 June during the week of Cannes Lions, this dedicated forum will include a curated mix of exclusive learning and networking experiences for creators and those working in the wider creator economy. In […]

Feet Pics No More: BCU Highlights Unconventional Financial Back Up Plans In Latest Campaign Via The Hallway
  • Campaigns

Feet Pics No More: BCU Highlights Unconventional Financial Back Up Plans In Latest Campaign Via The Hallway

Selling feet pics, asking Dad or… ‘Daddy’, waiting for an inheritance from gran or moving home (again). These are some of the unconventional financial back-up plans highlighted in BCU Bank’s A Better Back-Up, a quick-witted and comical new brand campaign underpinned by consumer truths and insights. The contextual and disruptive OOH and digital campaign provocatively […]

WPP & Google Tie The Knot On AI-Powered Effectiveness & Targeting
  • Technology

WPP & Google Tie The Knot On AI-Powered Effectiveness & Targeting

Google and WPP have announced a new partnership that will see the global advertising holding company use Google’s AI tools to gain deeper audience insights, improve targeting and optimise campaigns on the fly. The collaboration was announced on stage at Google’s Cloud Next event in Las Vegas. It will see WPP integrate its Open AI-powered […]

Aussies Fall Head Over Heals With Married At First Sight
  • Media

Aussies Fall Head Over Heals With Married At First Sight

Married at First Sight season 11 increased its year-on-year audience, with the blockbuster series reaching 14.2 million people across Total TV. The latest season of MAFS, which wrapped up on Monday night with an explosive reunion episode, saw a Total TV National Average Audience of precisely two million viewers per episode. The blockbuster program recorded […]

Velocity Amps Up Frequent Flyer Points With AGL Partnership
  • Campaigns

Velocity Amps Up Frequent Flyer Points With AGL Partnership

Velocity Frequent Flyer and AGL have announced a new partnership that will give millions of Australians the opportunity to earn Velocity Points with AGL electricity or gas plans, which they can redeem for flights, holiday packages, household items, and more. To celebrate the launch of the new partnership that can benefit Velocity’s almost 12 million […]

JOLT Data Reveals 90% Of People Think It’s Important For Brands To Improve Sustainability Practices
  • Marketing

JOLT Data Reveals 90% Of People Think It’s Important For Brands To Improve Sustainability Practices

JOLT, the third-party verified sustainable digital out-of-home and electric vehicle charging network, has leveraged its first-party data to gauge consumer trends, behaviours and opinions, providing a comprehensive bank of audience insights relevant to brand partners. Topics include lifestyle, category trends, spending habits, sentiment on trending societal themes, and quantitative information, all of which are unmatched by […]

From Passive To Participatory, The Evolution Of Experiential Activations
  • Partner Content

From Passive To Participatory, The Evolution Of Experiential Activations

Within the vibrant spectrum of marketing strategies, experiential activations shine distinctly. They offer a level of fan engagement that traditional channels cannot achieve, setting a new standard for connecting with audiences far beyond the capabilities of mainstream media. This pivotal difference sets the stage for The Activation Showcase, a premier conference slated for October 22 […]

Partner Content

by B&T Magazine

B&T Magazine
The Day Of Reckoning Is Coming: Lehrmann Decision To Be Handed Down On Monday
  • Media

The Day Of Reckoning Is Coming: Lehrmann Decision To Be Handed Down On Monday

Justice Michael Lee will finally deliver the verdict in the Bruce Lehrmann defamation case against Network Ten and Lisa Wilkinson at 10:15 a.m. next Monday, April 15. Yesterday, the Federal Court advised that the long-awaited verdict would be delivered on Monday. Justice Lee is expected to read out an abbreviated version of the judgement. The […]

OMA Awards Finalists Revealed!
  • Advertising

OMA Awards Finalists Revealed!

The OMA unveils the shortlist for its awards this year. B&T still waiting to hear the catering options.