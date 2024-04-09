Special Wins Employment Hero Global Brand Brief

Employment Hero has appointed independent creative agency Special London on a global brand brief.

This follows a competitive pitch between agencies from both Sydney and London.

Employment Hero operates across five markets and used by 300,000 SMEs and over 2 million of their employees globally. Employment Hero enables these businesses to hire across 150 countries, paying out $100 billion in salaries per annum through Payroll. The business is on a strong growth trajectory and to fuel its next era of expansion the organisation will partner with Special to create a global brand platform that drives penetration in key markets including the UK, US, Australia, New Zealand, Singapore and Malaysia.

Special Group UK will collaborate with the Employment Hero global team on brand strategy and creative execution. This partnership is designed to not only enhance the current brand identity but also strategically position the Employment Hero for sustained success and impactful global expansion.

Matt Poulier, global head of brand at Employment Hero, said: “As the Global Head of Brand at Employment Hero, I am thrilled to announce our partnership with Special Group UK, a pivotal moment in our journey towards global leadership in the employment industry. Our success in Australia has set a strong foundation, and now, as we expand globally, Special Group UK’s remarkable strategic acumen and creative vision stand out as the catalysts for our next phase of brand evolution. Their exceptional approach in the global pitch process showcased a deep understanding of first-principle thinking and a commitment to challenging the status quo. This aligns perfectly with our mission to break down barriers and deliver unparalleled value to both our B2B and B2C audiences worldwide.

“We’re confident that this collaboration will not only cement our positioning as a global leader but also drive our brand towards a future-focused and universally resonant identity. It’s an exciting era for us, and we’re eager to see where this partnership leads us in reshaping the employment landscape, with Special Group UK by our side.”

Jennifer Black, partner & CEO of Special London, said: “From the beginning of our relationship with Employment Hero we were struck by the ambition, energy and pioneering spirit of this organisation and everyone who has built it. It is a brand that is truly disrupting the world of work for the better so we are absolutely thrilled to be their partner to deliver bold strategic thinking and ambitious creative that matches their aspirations for the business and brand. The team is absolutely lovely to boot and we’re already running at pace to bring our collective thinking to life. This brand is going to change the world, we are delighted to play a part in that journey.”