AdvertisingNewsletter

Sparro By Brainlabs Welcomes Apparent’s Emily Searle To Head Up Planning

Staff Writers
Edited by Staff Writers
2 Min Read
L-R: Cameron Bryant; Emily Searle; Gino Hadiutomo.
L-R: Cameron Bryant; Emily Searle; Gino Hadiutomo.

Emily Searle has been appointed as planning director at independent digital marketing agency Sparro by Brainlabs.

Emily Searle joins Sparro with nearly 25 years of experience in media and publishing. She was most recently Apparent’s trading and planning director.

“I am so excited to join such an incredibly successful agency. There’s a huge opportunity to support both new and existing clients in engaging upper-funnel audiences and helping build brands. I can’t wait to see where we can take the agency,” Searle said.

“The way these guys use data to make decisions is incredible — it’s been refreshing to work alongside that capability and use it for better planning and measurement of media”.

Searle will work closely with media & growth lead Gino Hadiutomo and managing partner Sarah Davidson to lead the direction of media planning in the business. Davidson was promoted to managing partner in November 2024 after a year in the 120-person agency group, including creative agency Jack Nimble.

The agency holds a roster of around a dozen full-funnel media clients, including Under Armour.

“We’re proud to have Emily direct our above-the-line media planning team. We’ve been upskilling our digital specialists for years, as well as making multiple mid-weight hires across planning, buying and programmatic — and now Em brings a wealth of experience and insight to the team,” Sparro co-founder Cameron Bryant said.

“Offline media is one of Sparro’s fastest-growing service offerings. A number of our existing clients now spend the bulk of their marketing budgets on digital channels and many of them are consolidating their agency villages — keeping us as their digital agency of choice and entrusting us to bring the same data-driven decision-making to offline media planning. Clients are extremely clear with what they want: more attribution through the whole media funnel. We’re focused on delivering just that,” Bryant added.

Sparro by Brainlabs won Performance Agency of the Year at the B&T Awards 2024.

Related posts:

  1. ‘They Mistake Our Love For Poutine With Their Love Of Putin’: Canada Fires Shots At The US In Iconic Ad Remake
  2. Klook Launches Social Campaign In Search Of ANZ’s Top Japanese & Korean Pop Culture Fans To Win All-Inclusive Trip
  3. Emirates Reviews $200M Global Media Account
  4. Afterpay’s Mystery Market Returns With Futuristic Virtual-Reality Experience, With Prizes Totalling Over $100k From Webjet & THE ICONIC
TAGGED:
Fredrika Stigell
By Fredrika Stigell
Follow:
Fredrika Stigell is the Editorial Assistant at B&T with a focus on all things culture. Fredrika is also completing a Master of Archaeology, focusing on Indigenous rock art and historical artefacts in Kakadu National Park. Previously, she worked at a heritage company helping to organise storage collections for Sydney-based historical artefacts. Fredrika majored in English during her Bachelor's and is an avid reader with a particular interest in classics and literary fiction.

Latest News

Get Your Creative Claws Ready: Hatch Those Ideas With The Cairns Hatchlings Workshops Available Now!
Dominic Arena, Fetch TV CEO.
Fetch TV Launches Fetch Games, Introducing Family-Friendly Gaming Content Embedded Into Fetch User Interface
Make It Snappy – Cairns Crocodiles Awards Early Bird Entries Close Today!
30 Under 30 Awards 2024-Hires-403
See You This Thursday At The Metro Theatre For B&T’s 30 Under 30 Awards, Presented By Vevo!
Register Lost your password?