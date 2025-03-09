Sparro By Brainlabs Welcomes Apparent’s Emily Searle To Head Up Planning

Emily Searle has been appointed as planning director at independent digital marketing agency Sparro by Brainlabs.

Emily Searle joins Sparro with nearly 25 years of experience in media and publishing. She was most recently Apparent’s trading and planning director.

“I am so excited to join such an incredibly successful agency. There’s a huge opportunity to support both new and existing clients in engaging upper-funnel audiences and helping build brands. I can’t wait to see where we can take the agency,” Searle said.

“The way these guys use data to make decisions is incredible — it’s been refreshing to work alongside that capability and use it for better planning and measurement of media”.

Searle will work closely with media & growth lead Gino Hadiutomo and managing partner Sarah Davidson to lead the direction of media planning in the business. Davidson was promoted to managing partner in November 2024 after a year in the 120-person agency group, including creative agency Jack Nimble.

The agency holds a roster of around a dozen full-funnel media clients, including Under Armour.

“We’re proud to have Emily direct our above-the-line media planning team. We’ve been upskilling our digital specialists for years, as well as making multiple mid-weight hires across planning, buying and programmatic — and now Em brings a wealth of experience and insight to the team,” Sparro co-founder Cameron Bryant said.

“Offline media is one of Sparro’s fastest-growing service offerings. A number of our existing clients now spend the bulk of their marketing budgets on digital channels and many of them are consolidating their agency villages — keeping us as their digital agency of choice and entrusting us to bring the same data-driven decision-making to offline media planning. Clients are extremely clear with what they want: more attribution through the whole media funnel. We’re focused on delivering just that,” Bryant added.

Sparro by Brainlabs won Performance Agency of the Year at the B&T Awards 2024.