South West WA Launches Dream Deeper Platform

Australia’s South West, the Regional Tourism Organisation representing the area from Bunbury to Bremer Bay, is excited to launch its new brand platform, ‘Dream Deeper’.

This strategic rebranding aims to bring together the region’s tourism industry and appeal to visitors seeking depth and authenticity in their travels.

The new brand capitalises on the success of Tourism Western Australia’s overarching state brand, aligning seamlessly with ‘Walking On A Dream’ and leveraging powerful marketing reach while introducing distinctive elements that celebrate the South West’s unique offerings.

‘Dream Deeper’ invites travellers to look beyond the familiar South West experiences we are used to, for a deeper connection; encouraging them to explore untouched corners, indulge in unique, soul-enriching experiences, and embrace the rich natural environment of the region.

“The ‘Dream Deeper’ brand aligns the strengths of the sub-regions to show visitors that there is always more to see, more to do, and more to experience in Australia’s South West,” says Catrin Allsop, CEO of Australia’s South West Regional Tourism Organisation. “This brand is not solely about showcasing our region’s beauty; it’s about inviting travellers to connect with nature, our communities and our rich cultural history in a sustainable and meaningful way.”

The ‘Dream Deeper’ brand will drive Australia’s South West’s marketing initiatives moving forward. A digital and social media campaign will launch in September and run through to the end of October, showcasing the diverse experiences across four sub-regions: Bunbury, Margaret River Region, Southern Forests & Valleys, and Great Southern.

Australia’s South West worked directly with Tourism Western Australia on developing of ‘Dream Deeper.’

“Tourism Western Australia’s ‘Walking On A Dream’ brand has valuable brand equity that our region can leverage,” Allsop said.

“We have capitalised on the opportunity and have delivered a cohesive brand for the region that will achieve greater audience reach.”

The ‘Dream Deeper’ brand platform also aims to foster regional collaboration. A newly released Collaboration Guide offers insight on integrating the brand into regional marketing efforts and participating in broader destination management strategies.