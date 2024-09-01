Solar Victoria Launches Joyful New Campaign ‘Put The Sun To Work’ Via Hive Creative

Following a competitive creative pitch, Solar Victoria has partnered with Melbourne agency Hive Creative to launch its latest campaign, ‘Put the Sun to Work’. The new campaign aims to promote the transition to solar energy in Victorian homes, bringing to life the benefits of solar through a memorable and engaging campaign mascot – the Sun.
The joyful Sun is seen making life better, cheaper, and more relaxing for everyone around him. By powering appliances and enhancing everyday activities, it embodies the advantages of solar energy in a relatable and engaging manner. The campaign calls on Victorians to join more than 700,000 households already putting the sun to work and saving on energy bills every single day.
“We personified the sun to show how it’s working for you, making life easier and more enjoyable. This approach wasn’t just about creativity; it was a functional decision to clearly convey the benefits of solar energy in a way that’s accessible to all Victorians. Landing a very simple, clear message allowed us to have some fun with the execution and develop a distinctive and ownable asset that can serve the Solar Victoria brand well into the future,” said Wayne Murphy, founder and CEO of Hive.
Solar Victoria’s partnership with Hive intends to increase public awareness and perceptions of the desirability of all-electric homes powered by solar, and highlight Victorian Government rebates and assistance available to Victorians to help save on energy bills. The campaign calls on Victorians to join more than 700,000 households already putting the sun to work and saving on energy bills everyday.
“Since 2018, we’ve helped more than 320,000 Victorian households install solar panels, batteries and energy-efficient hot water systems through the Solar Homes Program – Australia’s largest household energy program,” said Stan Krpan, CEO, Solar Victoria. “We’re proud to partner with Hive on this campaign, encouraging Victorians to put the sun to work in their home and lower their energy bills and carbon emissions. With more than 30 percent of Victorian homes now saving on energy bills with rooftop solar, there’s never been a better time to make the switch”.
The new campaign will launch on 1 September 2024 across multiple platforms, including Social Media, Radio, Spotify, BVOD, OOH, Digital Display, Print, and SEM.
