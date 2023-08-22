SOCIETY Welcomes Blooms The Chemist To Its Roster

    Today, creative communications agency, SOCIETY, announces its continued growth, adding Blooms The Chemist.

    Founder and CEO of SOCIETY, Dena Vassallo, is thrilled with the inclusion of such a well-known Australian brand underpinning continued business growth; “We are so excited to introduce Blooms The Chemist to our SOCIETY. We’re excited to start working with the team on a year-round calendar of moments for Blooms The Chemist to connect with their local communities. ”

    “Built for not only business impact, we put people at the heart of everything we do, so it’s wonderful to have work that brings these together. It is clear that Blooms The Chemist aims to spark authentic connections with Aussies,” says Dena Vassallo.

    “Blooms The Chemist is pleased to be partnering with SOCIETY as our national PR agency. We are passionate about providing the best care and customer service through genuine relationships and connections and believe our partnership with SOCIETY will assist in our goal of supporting Australian communities,” said Blooms The Chemist, CMO, Yvette Costi.

    Dena Vassallo continued; “We look forward to bringing our expertise and creativity, to help spark these connections for all our new clients and work together to positively impact society.”

    Blooms The Chemist joining the SOCIETY stable follows some other major wins for SOCIETY in 2023, which shows no sign of slowing down.

