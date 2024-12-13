MediaNewsletter

Snapchat + Unwraps New Features This Holiday Season

Staff Writers
Edited by Staff Writers
2 Min Read

The holiday season is a time for staying connected with loved ones. Whether it’s sharing festive memories, spreading holiday cheer with a Lens, or planning the perfect surprise through Group Chat, Snapchat keeps friends and family just a Snap away.

This December, Snapchat is introducing a range of new features to bring more joy, brightness, and connection to the holiday experience:

Snapchat+ subscribers will soon be able to personalize their app with immersive app themes. From festive color schemes to unique designs, users can transform the look and feel of their Snapchat across every tab.

Subscribers will also gain first access to a new collection of Bitmoji reactions in Chat, allowing them to blow a kiss, vent some steam, or send a salute to express what’s on their mind.

For those searching for the perfect Secret Santa gift, Snapchat+ subscriptions can be gifted in-app or via gift cards available at major retailers like Target, Amazon, Best Buy, and Walmart.

Non-subscribers can still join the holiday fun with new Lenses, including the festive “Ugly Sweater Mood,” bringing holiday magic to life.

Additionally, a new option in Chat settings allows users to keep messages in a conversation for up to seven days—perfect for managing holiday plans and staying organised during the busy season.

Related posts:

  1. Sportsbet Under Fire As Snapchat Filter Ads Reportedly Slip Through To Aussie Kids
  2. Government To Compel Social Platforms To Strike Commercial Deals Under Beefed-Up Bargaining Code
  3. Paul Kent Fights A Tree & Barnaby Joyce Takes A Nap On The Pavement: B&T’s Didn’t See That Coming 2024
  4. WARC: Facebook “On Track” To Exceed $150B In Ad Revenue
TAGGED:
Aimee Edwards
By Aimee Edwards
Follow:
Aimee is a journalist and writer of all things media and advertising. Aimee is also a self-published author with a passion for stories with a focus on mental health, sport, DE&I and the environment. Prior to joining B&T, Aimee worked as a media researcher, writing about emerging changes and trends in the media industry and heading up research projects, the most notable centering around the representation of female voices in the sports media industry.

Latest News

Howatson + Co Retains Carbon Neutral Status
TV Ratings (12/12/2024): Nine’s Great Getaways & Tipping Point Power Nine To Prime Time Glory
Toot Toot! Bonds & The Wiggles Reunite On An Exclusive Country Collaboration
QMS Picks Its Favourite OOH From 2024
Register Lost your password?