Snapchat + Unwraps New Features This Holiday Season

The holiday season is a time for staying connected with loved ones. Whether it’s sharing festive memories, spreading holiday cheer with a Lens, or planning the perfect surprise through Group Chat, Snapchat keeps friends and family just a Snap away.

This December, Snapchat is introducing a range of new features to bring more joy, brightness, and connection to the holiday experience:

Snapchat+ subscribers will soon be able to personalize their app with immersive app themes. From festive color schemes to unique designs, users can transform the look and feel of their Snapchat across every tab.

Subscribers will also gain first access to a new collection of Bitmoji reactions in Chat, allowing them to blow a kiss, vent some steam, or send a salute to express what’s on their mind.

For those searching for the perfect Secret Santa gift, Snapchat+ subscriptions can be gifted in-app or via gift cards available at major retailers like Target, Amazon, Best Buy, and Walmart.

Non-subscribers can still join the holiday fun with new Lenses, including the festive “Ugly Sweater Mood,” bringing holiday magic to life.

Additionally, a new option in Chat settings allows users to keep messages in a conversation for up to seven days—perfect for managing holiday plans and staying organised during the busy season.