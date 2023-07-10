Snapchat Transforms Sydney Into Barbie Land!

    Warner Bros. Discovery has launched an innovative Snapchat AR campaign to drive buzz for the upcoming Barbie movie.

    From today, the Sydney Harbour Bridge will be transformed into Barbie colours, alongside seven other famous locations across the globe. By scanning the bridge using the Barbie lens, the iconic bridge will instantly transform into a bright pink and pastel hue bringing Barbie world to life.

    Barbie Landmarkers

    Seven other iconic landmarks will be transformed for global Snapchatters to experience the Barbie Land fun. Global Landmarkers include:

    Paris, the Eiffel Tower
    Rome, the Coliseum
    London, Tower Bridge
    Sydney, Harbour Bridge
    Berlin, Brandenburg Gate
    NYC, Statue of Liberty
    LA, TCL Chinese Theatre
    Washington DC, Capitol Building

    Local Snapchatters will be able to Scan these iconic venues using the Barbie Lens and see each location transform into a bright pink and pastel version of itself, as though it came right out of Barbie Land.

    For those that aren’t based in Sydney, there’s plenty more Barbie action to discover in Snapchat with the Barbie Wardrobe AR lens. This try-on lens features a number of pink and popping looks inspired by outfits in the upcoming film for users to create their perfect Barbie (and Ken) outfit and share with their friends.

     

    With the debut of the new Barbie Wardrobe AR Lens, Snapchatters can see themselves wearing looks inspired by Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling’s outfits from the upcoming film. The wardrobe will feature several outfit and accessory options for Snapchatters to try on, all of which are inspired by the costumes in the movie. Snapchat is the only platform where people can access the virtual Barbie movie wardrobe in AR to create their perfect Barbie outfit and see how good they look in pink!

    Latest News

    Football Australia Joins Forces With Global Superstar ‘Tones And I’
    • Marketing

    Football Australia Joins Forces With Global Superstar ‘Tones And I’

    Football Australia and the CommBank Matildas are delighted to announce a ground-breaking partnership with Tones And I, the chart-topping global sensation and multi-award-winning songwriter. This historic collaboration unites the worlds of music and football, igniting a powerful synergy that promises to captivate fans across Australia, and the world. In an era where music and sport […]

    Seven Strikes Hockey Deal
    • Media

    Seven Strikes Hockey Deal

    The Seven Network has struck a deal with Hockey Australia which means it will broadcast the sport on Channel 7 and 7plus. The initial two-year agreement will see all internationally sanctioned matches played by Australia’s iconic national teams, the Kookaburras and Hockeyroos, as well as every match of the Hockey One League 2023 and 2024 seasons shown live […]

    London, UK - 5th April 2014: The outside of a BBC building in central London. The British Broadcasting Corporation also know as the BBC is a public service broadcasting in England
    • Media

    ‘It Wasn’t Me’ – BBC Stars Rush To Deny Explicit Teen Photo Claims

    A number of high-profile BBC presenters have stepped forward to deny they are the person responsible for allegedly paying a vulnerable teenager for sexually explicit photos. On Friday, British tabloid paper The Sun, said that a “top BBC star is off air while allegations he paid a teenager for sexual pictures are being investigated”. It said […]

    78% Of Consumers Are Prioritising Value For Money When Shopping
    • Media

    78% Of Consumers Are Prioritising Value For Money When Shopping

    78 percent of consumers are prioritising value for money when shopping, as Australians are almost twice as likely to be stressed about higher prices of groceries and essentials than they are about the cost of housing, new research from Shopify has revealed. The Shopify Australian Retail Report, conducted in partnership with YouGov, unpacks how Australian […]

    Lashes On A TRAIN? People Are Going Crazy For Mascara Brand Stunt
    • Media

    Lashes On A TRAIN? People Are Going Crazy For Mascara Brand Stunt

    Cosmetic brand Maybelline has been hailed as ‘genius’ after putting eyelashes on London transport. The New York-based beauty brand has come up with arguably the most interactive mascara campaign yet – placing giant lashes on trains and buses in London. Better yet, the lashes are actually swiped by huge parasol-sized mascara wands sticking out of […]

    Meta Launches New Media Literacy & Fact Checking Programs Ahead Of Voice Referendum
    • Technology

    Meta Launches New Media Literacy & Fact Checking Programs Ahead Of Voice Referendum

    In an attempt to combat misinformation on its platform in the run-up to the Voice to Parliament Referendum, Meta will expand its fact-checking partnership and its media literacy campaign with the Australian Associated Press. Mia Garlick, director of public policy for Meta Australia, New Zealand, Pacific Islands, Japan and Korea, wrote that “Meta has been […]

    TJM Launches First National Brand Campaign In Its 50th Year
    • Marketing

    TJM Launches First National Brand Campaign In Its 50th Year

    Weekend warriors and outdoor adventurers unite in TJMs latest campaign that encourages Aussies to Take the Lead and explore Australia beyond the beaten track. With 85 per cent of the target audience keen to explore new places, TJM want them to know they have the gear that will take you further, ‘As fuel will only […]

    Threads On Track To Top 100 Million Users
    • Technology

    Threads On Track To Top 100 Million Users

    Threads, the Twitter-like rival produced by Instagram, is well on its way to reaching 100 million users less than five days after it launched. Of course, that shouldn’t necessarily be surprising. Threads had a ready-to-go billion-strong user base from Instagram, and users must sign up for Threads with their Instagram account. The media circus — […]

    goa Celebrates 40th Birthday With Bolstered $1.5 Million Charity Program
    • Marketing

    goa Celebrates 40th Birthday With Bolstered $1.5 Million Charity Program

    Southeast Queensland’s leading independent billboard provider, goa billboards is celebrating its 40th birthday by giving back. Since its inception on 1 July 1983, goa Billboards has been at the forefront of delivering innovative advertising solutions and today operates the largest network of roadside digital billboards in southeast Queensland. Founded by the Tyquin family and still […]

    The B&T Women In Media People’s Choice Update Is HERE!
    • Media

    The B&T Women In Media People’s Choice Update Is HERE!

    It is that time my friends – the B&T Women In Media People’s Choice update is here! The B&T Women In Media awards, sponsored by Are Media, recognize the exceptional female-identifying talent in media, marketing and advertising who have achieved incredible success in their professional arenas, as well as those who mentor and cheer on other women. […]

    Sleeping Outside On A Strip Of Cardboard On A Winter’s Night Was A Privilege
    • Opinion

    Sleeping Outside On A Strip Of Cardboard On A Winter’s Night Was A Privilege

    Benjamin Haslem (pictured below and lead image), director of media and public affairs at Icon Agency recently participated in Vinnies annual CEO sleepout. Here he chats about the experience he described as a “privilege”… It’s easy to be cynical. I know because I was. Well-heeled CEOs and other business leaders ‘sleeping out’ to raise money […]

    Jan Bojko, Explains How Brands Can Court Generation Twitch For A Lifelong Relationship
    • Marketing
    • Partner Content

    Jan Bojko, Explains How Brands Can Court Generation Twitch For A Lifelong Relationship

    Jan Bojko, director of client insights & measurement, APAC, Twitch, explains how companies can woo the digital-first generation by understanding how they interact with brands. In many ways, getting into a relationship with a brand is similar to getting into one with a person. After all, we’re looking for someone (or, in this case, some […]

    Charles Darwin University Celebrates Its Students Unique Journeys Via Edge
    • Marketing

    Charles Darwin University Celebrates Its Students Unique Journeys Via Edge

    Independent agency Edge has evolved Charles Darwin University’s (CDU) brand platform “You make CDU” in a new fully integrated campaign. The new campaign celebrates the connections CDU creates via new flexible ways of learning, welcoming students from diverse backgrounds and providing access to businesses, future employers and lecturers. Featuring real students and bringing to life […]

    The Good, The Bad & The Rugby Podcast Launches With A Trouple of Wallabies
    • Marketing

    The Good, The Bad & The Rugby Podcast Launches With A Trouple of Wallabies

    Off the coattails of its phenomenal success in the UK, the world’s biggest rugby conversation, The Good, The Bad & The Rugby launches its first episode of the six-show Australian series this week. The Good, The Bad & The Rugby UK’s more handsome, wholesome, and much younger brother sees the dynamic trio of ex-Wallabies and […]

    Triple M Limestone Coast Moves To FM Signal On 90.5 FM
    • Marketing

    Triple M Limestone Coast Moves To FM Signal On 90.5 FM

    Triple M Limestone Coast will move to the FM dial this month, broadcasting from a new frequency at 90.5 FM. 5SE Limestone Coast, as Triple M was then known, was switched on at 963AM at 7:30pm Saturday 3 July, 1937. Since then, the station has transitioned to Triple M and remained on its AM frequency, […]