Snapchat Transforms Sydney Into Barbie Land!

Warner Bros. Discovery has launched an innovative Snapchat AR campaign to drive buzz for the upcoming Barbie movie.

From today, the Sydney Harbour Bridge will be transformed into Barbie colours, alongside seven other famous locations across the globe. By scanning the bridge using the Barbie lens, the iconic bridge will instantly transform into a bright pink and pastel hue bringing Barbie world to life.

Barbie Landmarkers

Seven other iconic landmarks will be transformed for global Snapchatters to experience the Barbie Land fun. Global Landmarkers include:

Paris, the Eiffel Tower

Rome, the Coliseum

London, Tower Bridge

Sydney, Harbour Bridge

Berlin, Brandenburg Gate

NYC, Statue of Liberty

LA, TCL Chinese Theatre

Washington DC, Capitol Building

Local Snapchatters will be able to Scan these iconic venues using the Barbie Lens and see each location transform into a bright pink and pastel version of itself, as though it came right out of Barbie Land.

For those that aren’t based in Sydney, there’s plenty more Barbie action to discover in Snapchat with the Barbie Wardrobe AR lens. This try-on lens features a number of pink and popping looks inspired by outfits in the upcoming film for users to create their perfect Barbie (and Ken) outfit and share with their friends.

With the debut of the new Barbie Wardrobe AR Lens, Snapchatters can see themselves wearing looks inspired by Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling’s outfits from the upcoming film. The wardrobe will feature several outfit and accessory options for Snapchatters to try on, all of which are inspired by the costumes in the movie. Snapchat is the only platform where people can access the virtual Barbie movie wardrobe in AR to create their perfect Barbie outfit and see how good they look in pink!