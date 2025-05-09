Snapchat Launches “Say It In A Snap” Campaign As It Supercharges Ads, Creators & Culture

Snapchat is doubling down on its positioning as the place for real, raw, and fleeting moments with the launch of its new brand campaign, Say it in a Snap, backed by significant upgrades to its advertising products and creator partnerships.

The campaign, now live in high-traffic locations like Times Square, Citi Field and Madison Square Garden, celebrates the spontaneous and unfiltered communication that defines Snapchat’s core. It aims to reinforce Snap’s distinct role in a crowded social landscape where curated content often dominates.

But this isn’t just a brand play. The company is also rolling out sweeping changes to its ad ecosystem, introducing new Sponsored Snap formats that help brands engage with users in their Chat Feed—the most frequented and personal area of the app.

Key updates include:

Sponsored Snaps from Creators, enabling brands to send ads directly from creator handles for an organic and native feel;

Web & App Auction Ads, which allow more targeted campaign types through goal-based bids like purchases and installs;

First Snap, a high-impact format delivering premium placement at the top of users’ chats for maximum visibility.

Snapchat is also leaning into AI with new Smart Campaign Solutions. Smart Bidding and Smart Budget tools use machine learning to automatically optimise campaign performance, with early tests already showing promising results.

To further embed itself in youth culture, Snap is launching Under the Ghost, a live performance and conversation series shot at its Santa Monica studio. The program will offer brands premium sponsorship opportunities and full-funnel packages to connect directly with Gen Z and millennial fans through music and creators.

Behind the flash, Snap’s numbers tell a story of strong momentum:

900M monthly active users globally, with 460M using the app daily.

A 14 per cent YoY rise in revenue to $1.36B in Q1 2025.

A booming subscription business, with Snapchat+ reaching nearly 15 million subscribers, up 59 per cent YoY.

Direct Response advertising, now 75 per cent of Snap’s ad revenue, also grew 14 per cent YoY.

In a crowded digital ad market, Snap is betting big on creators, culture, and performance to stay sticky with users—and top-of-mind for advertisers.