Snapchat Is Now Available On The Web

Snapchatters across Australia and New Zealand can now enjoy the best of Snapchat’s calling and messaging on the web, with the social media app releasing an in-browser option.

To access Snapchat for Web, Snapchatters can head to web.snapchat.com, login with their Snapchat username and password, and pick up their conversations right where they left off on mobile – but now from the big screen.

They’ll be able to take advantage of all of their favourite features from messaging on our mobile app, like Chat Reactions, Chat Reply, plus Lenses coming soon for video calls. Snapchatters will also be able to send Snaps right from their computer.

With privacy and safety in mind, the launch comes with a unique privacy screen that hides the Snapchat window if you click away for another task.

Ryan Thomas, who leads the Sydney based engineering group, said: “We’ve got a very talented team of local engineers who build Calling for Snapchat, and have extended this onto Snapchat for Web. With over 100 million Snapchatters making calls to their friends on Snapchat every month, we knew this was a critical element to get right.

“We’re pleased that an important part of the Snapchat for Web experience has been created here in Australia and will be utilised by people all over the world.”

The expansion comes with the recognition that people are spending an increased amount of time on the web, be it working or learning from home, streaming, or just plain browsing.