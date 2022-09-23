Snapchat AR Lets AFL Fans Connect With Legends Via Macca’s And R/GA

Ahead of the AFL Grand Final on Saturday, footy fans both young and old can connect with AFL Legends Jack Steele, Jordan Ivey, Tom McCartin and Dayne Zorko virtually via a new AR game.

Created by Macca’s in partnership with brand, product and communication company R/GA, Australians can look forward to an AR footy experience from anywhere just by searching ‘McDonalds Australia’ in Snapchat or scanning the Snapcode on comms.

The game is part kickaround with AFL and AFLW legends, and part quest for footy perfection. Users can share their score with the McDonalds-au Snapchat account to be in the running to win a free Big Mac, with 1,000 up for grabs to the highest scoring individuals.

For people in Melbourne, stop by the Macca’s Kick 2 Kick zone within the Footy Festival at Yarra Park to have a Macca’s Kick 2 Kick with some AFL and AFLW stars. An ultimate Macca’s Kick 2 Kick experience (which includes tickets to the 2022 Toyota AFL Grand Final for 2 people) will be won each day by a lucky participant.

Claire Waring, executive creative director at R/GA Australia said: “Kick 2 Kick is an AFL tradition loved by millions but few will ever get to experience it on ground at the ‘G with footy legends. We looked to Augmented Reality to give everyone the chance to have a kick – whether they’re at the footy festival, in their own backyard or at a mate’s place.

“The Snap lens invites fans to connect with an age-old physical experience in a reimagined digital format via their mobile. It’s a fun way to get amongst finals fever with a little friendly, or fierce, competition thrown in for good measure.”

Amanda Nakad, marketing director at McDonald’s Australia, added: “We’re thrilled to be able to extend the excitement around the 2022 Toyota AFL Grand Final across Australia. While Macca’s Kick 2 Kick is typically held after the final siren of an AFL or AFLW match, this AR experience allows fans to engage with some of their favourite players at a time and place that suits them.”