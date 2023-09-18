Snap Inc. & News Corp Ink Deal To Launch Content On Snapchat

Snap Inc. announced a new content partnership with News Corp Australia to bring news.com.au and Vogue Australia to Snapchat. Australians will be able to enjoy the content on topics from general and celebrity news, to the latest fashion and lifestyle updates, all on Snapchat’s Stories tab.

The Stories platform, where Snapchatters are informed and entertained by content from trusted news outlets, entertainment powerhouses, sports teams, top creators, and more. Joining Snap’s 900+ partners from over 20 countries, news.com.au and Vogue Australia will be bringing Australia’s number one news site, along with the iconic powerhouse of Vogue Australia, to the large and growing Snapchat community.

Snapchat has 750 million monthly active users globally, and reaches a community of 8 million Australians every month, including 80 per cent of people aged 13-24. Through the new relationship, Australia’s most popular news site and globally revered fashion pages will entertain and inform a highly engaged Australian audience on Snapchat.

Tony Keusgen, managing director, ANZ at Snap said: “More advertisers, creators and businesses are shifting to content for mobile in order to engage with the next generation. Our collaboration with News Corp Australia will make a huge impact with our Australian Snapchatters, who are interested in the world around them and look to iconic news and fashion editorial brands like news.com.au and Vogue Australia to keep them up-to-date. We’re excited to continue growing Australian content on Snapchat, which will really resonate with our local community.”

Kanishk Khanna, director of content partnerships, APAC at Snap: “We’re thrilled to be working with Australia’s biggest publisher to bring the nation’s favourite content to mobile screens nationwide. Our growing investment in bringing more high-quality Australian content from premium partners to Snapchat, provides Snapchatters with the best content for news, entertainment and inspiration.”

Nicholas Gray, managing director, tech partnerships and subscriptions at News Corp Australia, commented: “We’re excited to join forces with Snap to deliver our audiences mobile-made, snackable content from some of our most loved brands. Snapchat’s popularity with younger Australians provides new opportunities for us to showcase our content to this key demographic.”

Lisa Muxworthy, editor-in-chief of news.com.au said: “We know that digital natives are highly engaged in news and current affairs, as well as lifestyle and entertainment content. They want it from a source they can trust and delivered in a way that is relatable, engaging, relevant and fun. Partnering with Snap on the Stories platform means news.com.au can reach these audiences where they are to inform, entertain and inspire Snapchatters with the latest news and trends.”