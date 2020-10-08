SMI Data: Aussie Ad Market Shows Strongest Improvement Since COVID Outbreak
Australia’s media industry is continuing to show more signs of recovery as it emerges from the crushing COVID period, with August ad spend back just 17.2% in what has been the strongest improvement in ad market demand since the depths of the crisis.
The result is the third consecutive month of lower declines but also the best improvement with the level of decline improving by 13 percentage points.
Digital media reported the lowest year-on-year fall of 4.7%, driven by strong growth among Social Media and Video-based websites (such as TV streaming sites), and TV reported a solid result (- 11%).
The improvement in the Australian market mirrors that seen in other global advertising markets, with SMI reporting an 18.1% fall in NZ ad demand in August, an 18.7% decline in UK ad spend and a 10.6% fall in Canadian ad spend.
And SMI AU/NZ Managing Director Jane Ractliffe said the US market returned to growth in August, driven by higher ad spend to both the US Television and Digital media.
“The great news is that in all sophisticated media markets the level of decline in ad spend has now fallen well below 20%, while in the US advertisers have quickly returned to TV with most of the extra advertising spend flowing to news and the revived sports programs,’’ she said.
“We’re also seeing strong improvements in TV advertising in Australia with the level of decline significantly reducing from 27% in July to 11% in August.’’
An important driver of the market improvement in August was the second month of stronger spending from retailers – mostly supermarkets, chemists and online retailers – which drove a combined 20% increase in Retail category ad spend.
Ractliffe said that in August a quarter of all SMI Product Categories reported growth, which was an incredible turnaround from the situation two months ago when the ad spend for all 40 categories was in decline.
“Demand is clearly picking up quickly as this month we’ve also seen strong double digit growth in ad spend for household cleaning products, technology businesses (both for hardware and software products and services) and smaller categories such as oral and haircare,’’ she said.
“Of course the COVID-affected categories such as Travel, Live Entertainment and Movies/Cinema/Theme Parks are still reporting devastating declines in ad spend but outside of those areas the higher demand from other categories is beginning to move the market to a far more stable position.’’
Given the lower August decline, the trend for the calendar year-to-date also continues to improve with the market now back 24.0% over the previous eight month period.
And all major media continue to report double digit declines in ad spend over that time given the fact the market was initially affected by the natural disasters at the start of the year, followed quickly by the COVID pandemic.
Please login with linkedin to commentSMI Data
Latest News
Australia Gets A Guernsey In 2020’s Top 10 Travel Photos
You could take this photo essay for B&T trying to be a bit cool & artsy, but it's probably more laziness than anything.
Aussies Spent 30% More Time On Social Media During The Pandemic
Coronavirus sees Aussies' social media time soar. Mercifully the study didn't include online erotica usage.
‘Smarter Payments For Grown-Up Purchases’: Openpay Launches Brand Campaign
The Buy Now, Pay Later provider with longer and more flexible payment terms, has launched a new brand campaign in Australia.
FiftyFive5 Melbourne Expansion Continues
Following on the heels of Jenny Witham, the FiftyFive5 Melbourne team secures 2 new hires – Sharon Blair and Roger Kong [feature image] – to join Matthew Pearce in the growing Melbourne team. Sharon has over 20 years of experience in the market research industry. She has worked in both client and agency insights roles as […]
Study: 82% Of People Believe Robots Can Support Their Mental Health Better Than Humans
Some 82% think robots are better at mental health than humans. Clearly they've never been in one of Vader's death grips.
Hilarious Video Says Macs Have Been “Protecting You Against Viruses Since 1984”
Even B&T's not entirely sure why we're running this. And after watching it you'll arguably muse, "Why did B&T run that?"
JCDecaux And The AOC Revive Olympic Memories In #MySydney2000 Campaign
Don't the Sydney Olympics seem like only yesterday? Making the 2016 Games seem like this morning & Tokyo this afternoon.
Shop! ANZ 2020 Awards Open For Entries
Entries for the Retail Marketing Awards are now open. COVID all but putting an end to Vince Sorrenti's hosting duties.
Jack Daniel’s Throws Off Tiresome ‘Blokes & Barrels’ Image In Surprisingly Fun New Global Campaign
Come 5pm Friday drinks in the B&T office we're into the Jack Daniel's. The police normally arriving by about seven.
Bastion Announces New CFO
When choosing a good CFO, it's important to ask about their contacts in the Canary Islands & their longest prison stint.
Google Bids Farewell To The Red Envelope As Gmail Logo Gets A Refresh
Here's one for B&T's "tech nerd" readership. Not that it's exclusive to nerds, we don't want to ostracise any cool cats.
Droga5’s Seriously Twisted Remake Of Little Red Riding Hood Is The Ad 2020 Needs
This ad's got wolves impersonating grannies, Little Red Riding Hood and hamburgers! Let the utter madness wash over you.
Hamish & Andy Launch ‘Remembering Project’
Hamish and Andy back endlessly droning on about themselves in latest podcast venture.
Gartner’s Ad Tech Magic Quadrant: Everything You Need To Know
B&T just had a go at Gartner's ad tech magic quadrant & now we're stuck with rabbits & doves running amok in the office.
News Corp’s Melanie Ochmann: “Trust Yourself, Even If It Means Taking A Risk”
Here's some top life advice from News Corp's Melanie Ochmann. Nothing about swimming after eating, however.
TikTok Australia’s Brett Armstrong: “I’m Keen To Establish Australia As An Innovation Hub”
TikTok's GM wants to see Australia become an "innovation hub". Has he not even seen the Hills Hoist or the neenish tart?
Monday TV Wrap: The Bachelorette’s Return Gives The Block A Knock
Here's last night's 136 hours of TV condensed down to a two-minute read. It's like we used Wonka's miniaturiser on it.
Leo’s Unveils Suncorp “With Queenslanders Through Every Storm” Campaign
This insurance ad follows a similar theme that they're our friends in times of trouble. Which they're not, to be honest.
Uber Hails MediaCom As Its Global Media Agency
MediaCom snares Uber's global media. Still no explanation on that weird air-freshener stench in the cars, however.
Guardian Australia Launches New Weekly App, Australia Weekend
Guardian Australia has launched Australia Weekend, a digital reimagination of the traditional weekend newspaper, offering a new way for readers to experience trusted, independent Guardian journalism in Australia. Available to subscribers on iOS and Android phones and tablets, Australia Weekend offers readers early access to the best journalism planned for the weekend, as well as […]
Country Road Commits $600K To Landcare Australia
The uniform of every Australian rugby fan & lawyers who brunch, Country Road, unveils top charity initiative.
Audience Numbers Show Families Keen To Return To Cinemas
Cinema admissions in Australia have reached a new post-lockdown record, cracking 500,000 admits per week for the first time since lockdown restrictions were lifted. The new peak is a 37% increase week on week, a key indicator that audiences are hungry for great content and the experience to match.
Australian Companies & Brands Need To Update Their Social Barometer
Every day, across mainstream media and social media, a myriad of storms erupt that cause damage to governments and companies operating in Australia and their brands.
Former DAN Exec & Isobar CEO Konrad Spilva Takes On Advisory Role With Hardie Grant
Konrad Spilva, former CEO of Dentsu Aegis Network-owned agency Isobar, has joined independent publishing and media business Hardie
PRIA NSW Appoints New President And Council At AGM
The Public Relations Institute of Australia’s NSW Council has announced the appointment of a new NSW President and council members at the NSW Annual General Meeting.
Anna-Claire Clendon Joins Emotive as Senior Strategist
Independent Creative Agency, Emotive, today announces the appointment of Anna-Claire Clendon as Senior Strategist.
Verizon Media Launches New ‘Build Brand You’ Podcast Series
Verizon Media has today launched a new podcast series, Build Brand You, a timely and practical guide to help listeners adapt and flourish at home and in the workplace.
Apple Finally Announces New iPhone Launch Date And Hints At 5G Capabilities
Apple sets October 13 for iPhone launch. Which gives those sad losers six days to camp out the front of its stores.
UnLtd’s Industry Golf Open Raises $140K For Youth At Risk
Apparently, COVID has made the game of golf cool again. So, expect the return of tartan & the plus-four knickerbocker.
Instagram Turns 10 And Launches A Host Of New Monetisation Features
Photo and video sharing app Instagram has celebrated its 10th birthday with a host of big announcements. Instagram boss Adam Mosseri shared a blog post earlier this week, reflecting on the past decade and announcing some future-focused initiatives. AFL player Tayla Harris managed to get a mention – alongside Beyoncé and the Pope – for […]