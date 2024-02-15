Smart! Boundy! Pandey & More! Watch B&T’s CMO Power List Inductees Dispense Marketing Wisdom

B&T Magazine
By B&T Magazine



B&T’s CMO Power List, produced with Are Media and the AANA, rounds up the very best marketers in the country — highlighting their incredible work and the invaluable contributions they, and their teams, have made to the businesses they serve.

REVEALED: Australia’s 20 Most Important CMOs In B&T’s CMO Power List!

But so far, you’ve only been able to read about why they made the cut. Now, we’re giving you the chance to see and hear from them yourselves.

Brent Smart, CMO, Telstra

Jenni Dill, CMO, Arnott’s Group

Vandita Pandey, CMO ANZ, snacks and beverages, PepsiCo

 

Susan Coghill, CMO, Tourism Australia

Jo Boundy, CMO, CommBank

Dean Norbiato, general manager, marketing, KIA




