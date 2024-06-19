Slew Of New Hires At Porter Novelli

Clemenger Group public relations consultancy Porter Novelli is continuing to build the depth and breadth of its Sydney team, appointing Tayla Woods as a consultant after a seven-year career in broadcast news, including roles as an Executive Producer for Sky News and Nine News.

The Sydney team will be further bolstered by senior consultant Lauren Atallah, who returns from parental leave. Atallah has been with Porter Novelli since 2022, following stints as a media adviser for a Prime Minister and a Federal Cabinet Minister.

In addition to team growth, Porter Novelli has commenced work with new clients in Sydney, including UNSW Science, Amazon Australia, ESR Australia and the NSW Electoral Commission.

Porter Novelli Australia chief executive officer, Rhys Ryan said the growth of Porter Novelli’s footprint in Sydney and portfolio reflects the growing depth of experience and expertise in the team, and the value the firm can offer clients to drive their brand and business outcomes. “Our team of communications and media specialists has experience in news and journalism, government, consumer brands, corporate communications and everything in between,” Ryan said.

“This breadth of experience and capabilities only further bolsters our ability to offer smart, strategic and innovative solutions to our clients’ challenges”.

Porter Novelli was also recently certified by Great Place To Work Australia New Zealand Pty Ltd for the second consecutive year.