Slew Of New Board Members Join Women In Media

Women in Media proudly announces the expansion of its board of directors, adding three distinguished professionals renowned for their expertise. Bridget Fair, Nicole McInnes, and Pooja Patel join the esteemed board, effective immediately, for a three-year term.

Bringing a wealth of experience and insight, Bridget Fair serves as the chief executive officer of Free TV Australia, with a rich background in media and television. Nicole McInnes, the managing director of digital wellness, adds her expertise in commercial management and digital leadership from her tenure with companies such as WW, Dell and Amex. Additionally, Pooja Patel, an audit partner specialising in media and technology at Deloitte, contributes her deep financial and governance skills to the board.

“I’m proud to join the Women in Media board and to have the opportunity to contribute to the empowerment of professional women in the industry. Our programs aim to enhance networking opportunities, skills development, and career advancement for women in media. Women have come a long way in the media sector but there is always more to be done,” said Fair.

“We are delighted to welcome Bridget, Nicole, and Pooja to our board of directors. Each of them brings extensive networks and industry expertise that will enrich our efforts to support women working in the media sector across Australia,” said Victoria Laurie, founder and co-chair of Women in Media.

The addition of these three distinguished leaders follows Kym Middleton’s appointment as the inaugural General Manager in January. Together, they join forces to address the persistent barriers faced by women in the media industry, as highlighted in the Women in Media Industry Insight Report 2023.

The Women in Media Industry Insight Report 2023 shows barriers persist for women working in media, with the majority of women (54 per cent) continuing to be either unsure or explicitly dissatisfied with the progress of their careers. The Report informs the call for gender equality, pathways for career progress, and access to support and resources for women working in all roles and types of media.