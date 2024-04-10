Slew Of New Board Members Join Women In Media
Women in Media proudly announces the expansion of its board of directors, adding three distinguished professionals renowned for their expertise. Bridget Fair, Nicole McInnes, and Pooja Patel join the esteemed board, effective immediately, for a three-year term.
Bringing a wealth of experience and insight, Bridget Fair serves as the chief executive officer of Free TV Australia, with a rich background in media and television. Nicole McInnes, the managing director of digital wellness, adds her expertise in commercial management and digital leadership from her tenure with companies such as WW, Dell and Amex. Additionally, Pooja Patel, an audit partner specialising in media and technology at Deloitte, contributes her deep financial and governance skills to the board.
“I’m proud to join the Women in Media board and to have the opportunity to contribute to the empowerment of professional women in the industry. Our programs aim to enhance networking opportunities, skills development, and career advancement for women in media. Women have come a long way in the media sector but there is always more to be done,” said Fair.
“We are delighted to welcome Bridget, Nicole, and Pooja to our board of directors. Each of them brings extensive networks and industry expertise that will enrich our efforts to support women working in the media sector across Australia,” said Victoria Laurie, founder and co-chair of Women in Media.
The addition of these three distinguished leaders follows Kym Middleton’s appointment as the inaugural General Manager in January. Together, they join forces to address the persistent barriers faced by women in the media industry, as highlighted in the Women in Media Industry Insight Report 2023.
The Women in Media Industry Insight Report 2023 shows barriers persist for women working in media, with the majority of women (54 per cent) continuing to be either unsure or explicitly dissatisfied with the progress of their careers. The Report informs the call for gender equality, pathways for career progress, and access to support and resources for women working in all roles and types of media.
Latest News
Mentally Healthy 2024 Survey To Provide Insights Into Psychological Safety & Mental Health In Industry Workplace
The fourth Mentally Healthy survey has launched, aiming to understand the mental health state of people working across the media, marketing and creative sectors in 2024. Organisers Never Not Creative and The Mentally Healthy Change Group want this year’s survey to be the biggest version of the biennial project yet, aiming for more than 2,000 […]
Thrive PR Strengthens Media & Cyber Security Communications Training With Business Journalist Brad Howarth
Thrive PR & Communications has relaunched the agency’s bespoke media and presentation training services led by esteemed technology and business journalist Brad Howarth. This expanded range of services now includes a half-day program specifically designed to prepare executives to manage communications relating to cybersecurity incidents and crisis situations. Howarth will head up Thrive’s expanded training […]
Adobe Introduces Next Generation Of Frame.io Accelerating Content Workflow & Collaboration For Every Creative Project
Adobe has introduced the all-new Frame.io V4, a flexible, fast and intuitive creative collaboration platform that streamlines and simplifies workflows across content creation and production. As teams and organisations race to meet the accelerating demand for video content, creatives and stakeholders at all stages of development are slowed down by disconnected tools and systems. Frame.io […]
Genero Appoints Chris Dodson As ANZ Managing Director
Genero has appointed Chris Dodson (lead image) as managing director for Australia & NZ, based in Sydney. With over 20 years of diverse experience in senior marketing leadership roles in Europe and Australia, Dodson is extremely well-placed to lead Genero’s next phase of growth. Dodson spent six years leading YouTube’s consumer & business marketing in […]
Get In Quick Before Free Cannes In Cairns Extras Fill Up!
The landmark Cannes in Cairns extravaganza, presented by Pinterest, is less than two months away and ticket holders need to get in on the free Cairns Extras before it’s too late! Cairns Extras are the bespoke events that surround the main event and while some are fine to just walk into, attendees must add their […]
EssenceMediacom’s Nick Thomas Joins Former GroupM Colleague Willie Pang At Amazon
EssenceMediacom’s chief investment officer Nick Thomas has left the GroupM agency to join his former colleague Willie Pang at Amazon Ads. “After 12 epic years at EssenceMediacom Australia and GroupM Australia & New Zealand last week marked the end of my journey. I’ve loved every minute and have too many people to thank for making […]
“Christ Has Been Reduced To A Potato Chip”: Catholics Slam ‘Blasphemous’ Italian Chip Ad
An Italian TV ad that depicts a nun eating chips instead of altar bread during holy communion has outraged the Catholic community, being slammed as blasphemy. The 30-second advert for Amica Chips is set in a monastery as a group of nuns prepares to receive holy communion. As the first steps up, a loud crunch […]
Hinge Takes Dating Into The Afterlife With Refreshed Brand Campaign
Hinge has unveiled its fifth global “Designed To Be Deleted” ad campaign, taking the platform somewhere brand new — the afterlife. The campaign encourages daters to go on dates and find love in person, cheekily bringing dark humour and deeper storytelling to what happens to the beloved app icon, Hingie, after a match is made […]
Assembled Media Sees 200% Annual Growth
Data-led media planning and buying agency Assembled Media is highlighting the importance of its people in facilitating another year of immense growth. Lead image: (L-R): Chelsea Schultz, Media Associate; Zac Chapman, Managing Director; and Sophie Morris, Graduate Intern (Assembled Academy) at Assembled Media Since its founding in 2020, the agency has experienced a 200 per […]
Cannes Lions Launches LIONS Creators
The Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity has announced the launch of LIONS Creators. A new experience taking place from 18 to 20 June during the week of Cannes Lions, this dedicated forum will include a curated mix of exclusive learning and networking experiences for creators and those working in the wider creator economy. In […]
Feet Pics No More: BCU Highlights Unconventional Financial Back Up Plans In Latest Campaign Via The Hallway
Selling feet pics, asking Dad or… ‘Daddy’, waiting for an inheritance from gran or moving home (again). These are some of the unconventional financial back-up plans highlighted in BCU Bank’s A Better Back-Up, a quick-witted and comical new brand campaign underpinned by consumer truths and insights. The contextual and disruptive OOH and digital campaign provocatively […]
Special Wins Employment Hero Global Brand Brief
Employment Hero has appointed independent creative agency Special London on a global brand brief. This follows a competitive pitch between agencies from both Sydney and London. Employment Hero operates across five markets and used by 300,000 SMEs and over 2 million of their employees globally. Employment Hero enables these businesses to hire across 150 countries, […]
WPP & Google Tie The Knot On AI-Powered Effectiveness & Targeting
Google and WPP have announced a new partnership that will see the global advertising holding company use Google’s AI tools to gain deeper audience insights, improve targeting and optimise campaigns on the fly. The collaboration was announced on stage at Google’s Cloud Next event in Las Vegas. It will see WPP integrate its Open AI-powered […]
Aussies Fall Head Over Heals With Married At First Sight
Married at First Sight season 11 increased its year-on-year audience, with the blockbuster series reaching 14.2 million people across Total TV. The latest season of MAFS, which wrapped up on Monday night with an explosive reunion episode, saw a Total TV National Average Audience of precisely two million viewers per episode. The blockbuster program recorded […]
Velocity Amps Up Frequent Flyer Points With AGL Partnership
Velocity Frequent Flyer and AGL have announced a new partnership that will give millions of Australians the opportunity to earn Velocity Points with AGL electricity or gas plans, which they can redeem for flights, holiday packages, household items, and more. To celebrate the launch of the new partnership that can benefit Velocity’s almost 12 million […]
St John WA & RSC Remind Aussies That Anyone Can Save A Life In Powerful Campaign Via 303 MullenLowe
St John WA and the Road Safety Commission (RSC) are reminding drivers that Anyone Can Save a Life, in a powerful first-responders campaign via 303 MullenLowe. Based on a real-life crash and first aid scenario, it shows the critical first four minutes after a crash, and an extraordinary moment in which a young driver saves […]
JOLT Data Reveals 90% Of People Think It’s Important For Brands To Improve Sustainability Practices
JOLT, the third-party verified sustainable digital out-of-home and electric vehicle charging network, has leveraged its first-party data to gauge consumer trends, behaviours and opinions, providing a comprehensive bank of audience insights relevant to brand partners. Topics include lifestyle, category trends, spending habits, sentiment on trending societal themes, and quantitative information, all of which are unmatched by […]
From Passive To Participatory, The Evolution Of Experiential Activations
Within the vibrant spectrum of marketing strategies, experiential activations shine distinctly. They offer a level of fan engagement that traditional channels cannot achieve, setting a new standard for connecting with audiences far beyond the capabilities of mainstream media. This pivotal difference sets the stage for The Activation Showcase, a premier conference slated for October 22 […]
The Day Of Reckoning Is Coming: Lehrmann Decision To Be Handed Down On Monday
Justice Michael Lee will finally deliver the verdict in the Bruce Lehrmann defamation case against Network Ten and Lisa Wilkinson at 10:15 a.m. next Monday, April 15. Yesterday, the Federal Court advised that the long-awaited verdict would be delivered on Monday. Justice Lee is expected to read out an abbreviated version of the judgement. The […]
Racism, Homophobia & Apathy: The Sports Stars Ruining Their Own Reputations & How Sponsors Can Respond
Should brands pin their reputation on perfidious sports stars? Probably not, but they do fill column inches.
Pine O Cleen Renews ‘Cleening Up’ Disaster Recovery Partnership With Australian Red Cross
Pine O Cleen doing god's work here, in order to alleviate the effects of god's work.
OMA Awards Finalists Revealed!
The OMA unveils the shortlist for its awards this year. B&T still waiting to hear the catering options.
The Wiggles Premiere New Educational Series On YouTube
If you see B&T staff glued to our computers for the first time in years, you'll know why.
TV Ratings (08/04/2024): MAFS Finale Does The Numbers For Nine
Seven & Ten breathe sigh of relief as MAFS finally ends while Daily Mail staffers scratch their heads for stories.
Will Google Charging For Search Transform The Internet As We Know It? Probably Not
As Google mulls charging for search, B&T mulls charging for copy-and-pasted press releases.
How Delta’s CEO Ed Bastian Built The Brand To Global #1
If Alan Joyce ever wanted to know where he went wrong, Delta's Ed Bastian might be a good place to start.
Dentsu’s Daniella Kenney Appointed Head Of Programmatic At Foxtel Media
Kenney gets new gig at Foxtel Media. Denies she's only in it for free sporting tickets.
Donald Trump Takes The Prize For Biggest WTF Moment As B&T Wraps The Best (And Weirdest) Of The Lunar Eclipse Campaigns
We were waiting for Peter Dutton to issue a similar lunar eclipse campaign but sadly he hasn't obliged.
Celebrity Cruises Unveils New “Nothing Comes Close” Brand Positioning
Given what happened in Baltimore the other week, we're quite glad that nothing is coming close to these cruise ships.
Tourism Tasmania Invites Aussies To Become Winter People In Latest Campaign
Want to really piss off your kids in the school holidays? Ditch the Gold Coast and take them to Tassie.
INSIDE NGEN: Bohemia’s Alana Mazza On How Brands & Agencies Can Tap Into The Scarcity Mindset Trend
Scarcity mindset isn't a euphemism for B&T's basic vocabulary, either. This piece is about cultural bandwagons.
Ogilvy Study Reveals Politicians, Social Media Influencers & Journalists Among Least Trusted Clean Energy Sources
As B&T powers our office on kerosene and small children, we wouldn't believe us, either.
Avanade Expands Its Avanade X Business Into Australia & Europe
After trying the previous 23 letters of the alphabet, Avanade hopes X will do the business.
The Man Cave & Icon Agency Partner To Foster Healthy Masculinity
With this story putting gambling, alcohol & drugs off the cards, B&T desperately needs to find new hobbies.
Matterworks Teams Up With The AFL To Tackle Mental Health Education
AFL takes a stab at improving mental health in classrooms. Still needs to work on improving its players' behaviour.
Ex-Kinetic Global COO Nick Parker Joins Adtech Start Up Veridooh As President
Nick Parker joins Veridooh, promises the turtleneck isn't a Steve Jobs fancy dress outfit.